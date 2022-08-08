There is only one Iowa State Fair. It is recognized across the nation as the largest state fair with more entertainment and food options than you can shake a stick at! Food on a stick, at that! This year's Iowa State Fair runs from August 11th through August 21st. Even if you've been to the fair before, there are some things you need to know. The Des Moines Register has put together some helpful tips before you head to the best state fair in the U.S.A.!

IOWA STATE ・ 18 HOURS AGO