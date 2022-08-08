Read full article on original website
Iowa State Fair security assures fairgrounds will be safe for festivities
DES MOINES, Iowa — With the start of the Iowa State Fair less than 24 hours away, thousands will flock to the fairgrounds to enjoy the many activities, snacks and thrills there. The Des Moines Police Department says they are working diligently to make it a safe fair from...
Everything You Need To Know About The 2022 Iowa State Fair
There is only one Iowa State Fair. It is recognized across the nation as the largest state fair with more entertainment and food options than you can shake a stick at! Food on a stick, at that! This year's Iowa State Fair runs from August 11th through August 21st. Even if you've been to the fair before, there are some things you need to know. The Des Moines Register has put together some helpful tips before you head to the best state fair in the U.S.A.!
KCCI.com
Iowa State Fair 2022: Your guide to Iowa's largest event
DES MOINES, Iowa — This year, the Iowa State Fair runs from Thursday, Aug. 11 through Sunday, Aug. 21!. Advance admission tickets cost $9 for adults (ages 12 and up) and $5 for children (ages 6 to 11). Tickets at the gate cost $14 for adults and $8 for children. Other ticket options provide discounts on adult beverages, barnyard yoga, demolition derby and giant slide tickets among others.
It’s Iowa’s Oldest Restaurant and it Just Might Be Its Very Best
It's no surprise this place has been in business since the 1850s, as it serves up one of the tastiest meals you're likely to find in the Hawkeye State. On the menu: Mushroom and Swiss Burger, Delicious Broasted Chicken, and maybe, just maybe, the best Pork Tenderloin Sandwich in the entire state.
12 Unwritten Iowa Rules All in the Hawkeye State Know
Iowa is a state of many stereotypes. Some are inaccurate, some are maybe based in truth, and some are flat-out wrong (like anyone who says Iowa is totally flat). With that in mind, there are still "rules" that all Iowans know... Call it a secret handshake of sorts, Iowans are...
kiwaradio.com
Iowa State Fair’s CEO Says Organization Still In ‘Recovery Mode’ After Hit Of Cancelled 2020 Fair
Statewide Iowa — The 2022 Iowa State Fair starts Thursday, August 11th. Gary Slater, the fair’s CEO and general manager, says the organization is still recovering financially from the cancellation of the 2020 fair due to the pandemic. The State Fair lost thirteen million dollars when the event...
LIST: Everything you need to know for Central Iowans heading back to school
DES MOINES, Iowa — As the sun sets on summer fun and school days are on the horizon once again for Iowa's kids, Local 5 has all the information you need to know ahead of the first day. The Iowa Department of Public Health hasn't released any new information...
Brown and crispy lawn? Expert weighs in on what to do
DES MOINES, Iowa (WHO) — The lack of rain has taken a toll on lawns across central Iowa. Keeping the grass green, can be tough. So do we water or leave it alone? Dave Ostrander with O and S Lawncare out of Indianola said, “What I recommend to people is to water at least one […]
Des Moines Business Record
NOTABLE TRANSACTIONS: Texas company buys two warehouse properties on Delaware Avenue
An Austin, Texas, venture capital group has purchased two industrial properties located in Des Moines, Polk County real estate records show. The company, AIC Ventures, bought both properties from ColorArt LLC, located in Sarasota, Fla. 2525 Delaware Ave. (pictured). The 3.2-acre parcel includes 65,134 square feet of warehouse and other...
Food Bank of Iowa breaks ground on expansion to Des Moines distribution center
DES MOINES, Iowa — The Food Bank of Iowa broke ground Monday on an expansion to their facility in the heart of the metro. They will add about 30,000 square feet to their distribution center. "Food Bank of Iowa is out of room," said Michelle Book, CEO of the...
ourquadcities.com
QC woman is weight-loss royalty (wait until you see her now!)
TOPS Club, Inc. (Take Off Pounds Sensibly), the nonprofit weight-loss support organization, has begun unveiling its top “royalty” from 2021 for 2022. TOPS® royalty are women and men who, at the end of the year, have officially recorded the largest weight loss from their starting weight, regardless of the time taken to reach their goal. Kathy Cliché of Clinton , who lost 85.4 pounds, and Larry Faber of Mason City who lost 102 pounds, are the 2021 Iowa Queen and King. They were recently honored at the Iowa recognition events on April 23 in Ames, a news release says.
Carbon pipeline company reveals first potential eminent domain requests in Iowa
Summit Carbon Solutions on Monday submitted its first lists of properties for which it would seek eminent domain if landowners continue to oppose its pipeline plans.
KCCI.com
Iowa restaurant owner says third-party delivery law hasn’t been working
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) — One Eastern Iowa restaurant owner said a new law that went into effect July 1 isn’t working, KCRG reports. Gov. Kim Reynolds signed a law that makes it so third-party delivery companies need to have a contract with the restaurant in order to use its likeness and menu on its website.
ktvo.com
Southeast Iowa couple wins $10,000 on lottery scratcher ticket
CLIVE, Iowa — A southeast Iowa couple is $10,000 richer after purchasing a winning scratcher ticket. "My husband, Taylor, has always been the chooser of the lottery tickets,” Kayly Wolkenhauer told officials on Thursday as she claimed her prize at lottery headquarters in Clive. “We’ve had a few wins, 5 and 10 bucks, maybe even $50 here and there, but never one like this.”
KELOLAND TV
Teen’s FFA project brightens up Iowa landscape
AKRON, Iowa (KELO) — A local high schooler has found a way to brighten up the landscape in northwest Iowa. Ben Philips spent his summer caring for his three-and-a-half-acre sunflower patch as part of his FFA Supervised Agriculture Experience project. Since this was his first time growing this commodity, he had a lot to learn.
This Is The Richest Person In Iowa, Minnesota, and South Dakota
There are a lot of successful people in Iowa, Minnesota, and South Dakota. Success is not necessarily measured in dollars. But these guys have made a ton of money on the way to where they are today. USA Today did the research and came out with the Richest Person In...
Iowa Crop Conditions Continue To Be Impacted By The Drought
(Des Moines, IA) — The ongoing drought in Iowa continues to impact crop conditions. The latest U-S-D-A crop report shows 73 percent of the corn crop is in good to excellent condition. That’s a three percent drop from one week ago. The condition of the soybean crop has declined...
Riverside Cemetery in Marshalltown still rebuilding 2 years after derecho
MARSHALLTOWN, Iowa — More than 23,000 people have been buried at the Riverside Cemetery in Marshalltown. Two years ago on Aug. 10, their long rest was interrupted by a derecho that devastated Iowa. Even after all that time, some scars still haven't healed. "It was the worst storm I've...
weareiowa.com
Iowa produced pen makes history
The Iowa Almanac with Professor Jeff Stein takes a look at an Iowa produced PEN that was part of history on this day, August 8th...in 1945. The W.A. Sheaffer Pen Company in Fort Madison, Iowa was used to sign one of the most important documents in history and continues to be used today. Learn the story of how this happened and the history behind the Sheaffer pen. www.iowaalamanc.com.
Iowa DNR: Virus confirmed cause of death of carp in Storm Lake
The Iowa DNR confirmed the Koi Herpes Virus to be what killed thousands of carp at Storm Lake.
