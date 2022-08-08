Read full article on original website
dailyhodl.com
Third-Biggest Ethereum Whale Grows Wallet Balance by Nearly $800,000,000 in July on ETH Rallies: On-Chain Data
The third-biggest whale on the Ethereum (ETH) network grew its wallet balance by almost $800 million in the month of July. According to blockchain tracking service Etherscan, the whale known as Naruto went from a balance of just over $1.71 billion on July 4th to over $2.5 billion at time of writing.
Crypto exchange Binance taps its 36-year-old billionaire co-founder He Yi to lead its $7.5 billion venture capital division
The world’s largest cryptocurrency exchange is turning to one of its earliest leaders to help guide its venture capital efforts. On Wednesday, Binance announced that He Yi—its 36-year-old co-founder—would take over Binance Labs, the company’s venture capital arm. Binance, in addition to being an exchange, has...
Elon Musk Sells Nearly $7 Billion in Tesla Shares in Preparation for ‘Hopefully Unlikely’ Close of Twitter Deal
As Elon Musk continues to try and back out of his agreement to purchase Twitter, the CEO sold almost $7 billion in Tesla stocks on Tuesday. He says the move was made to “avoid an emergency sale of Tesla stock” down the line. In new filings this week,...
TechCrunch
SoftBank cautions longer startup winter because unicorn founders are unwilling to cut valuations
The 64-year-old executive, whose Vision Funds have backed over 470 startups globally in the past six years, said on Monday that some unicorn founders are unwilling to accept lower valuations in fresh funding deliberations, an assertion that has led him to believe that the “winter may be longer” for unlisted companies.
TechCrunch
Losses at SoftBank’s Vision Funds have consumed nearly all their historical gains
Today, the Japanese conglomerate and startup investing powerhouse reported earnings that were more than a little bleak. SoftBank’s quarterly losses, worth around 3.2 trillion yen ($24.5 billion), were its largest in history, leading to the company posting the following image atop its investor presentation:. They do say an image...
americanmilitarynews.com
US loses half its fighter jets, tons of warships in China war game
American military strategists are actively gaming U.S. military response scenarios to a potential Chinese invasion of Taiwan by 2026. The wargames have already found that the U.S. would have to lose more than 900 fighter jets — up to half of its fighter jet fleet — and a large number of U.S. warships to turn back China, a new report revealed Monday.
China's digital yuan pushes key US lawmakers to seek urgency from the Fed on a digital dollar that fends off global rivals
Rep. Maxine Waters has drafted legislation for the Fed to further study a digital dollar, according to the Wall Street Journal. Other lawmakers have cited China's digital yuan as a reason to move quicker on a digital dollar. Fed Chairman Jerome Powell said he nor the central bank is in...
u.today
Legendary Investor Jim Rogers on Crypto: "It's Going to Be Government Money"
Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.
Votorantim and Temasek launch $700 million fund to invest in Brazil
SAO PAULO, Aug 9 (Reuters) - Brazil's Votorantim group and Singapore's Temasek Holdings teamed up to launch a $700 million fund to invest in Brazilian companies, they said in a joint statement on Tuesday.
TechCrunch
Black Founders Matter ousts Black founder, morphs into BFM Fund
What began in 2018 as an apparel company aimed at raising awareness of the dearth of capital allocated to Black founders eventually morphed into a fund and a pledge to nudge venture capitalists toward investments in BIPOC women founders. On May 31, days before the story about the pledge was...
VC funding is drying up. Here’s a four-time founder’s guide to surviving a market downturn
The global selloff in tech stocks is hurting valuations and prompting VC firms to reassess their stakes in unlisted technology startups. Over the past few months, the startup community has been hit particularly hard by economic uncertainty. Following unprecedented losses, SoftBank signaled that they would cut headcount and exit stakes in some of their most noteworthy investments. Leading venture capital firms like Sequoia Capital and Y Combinator have issued stark warnings to founders telling them to brace for a serious market downturn. These rare public statements are a harbinger for trouble: As venture capital funding dries up, many startups will not survive.
Motley Fool
What Happened to Coinbase Stock on Thursday?
You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More. Today's video focuses on Coinbase (COIN 3.29%) and...
TechCrunch
FullStory secures $25M to help companies spot issues in their apps and websites
“FullStory can confirm that Permira has invested additional growth capital at a premium to our prior valuation from last summer,” a spokesperson told TechCrunch via email. “This is a strong signal of Permira’s belief in FullStory’s … platform that enables brands to continuously improve their digital products and experiences across web and mobile. Given current market conditions, FullStory felt that now was a very opportune time to take on additional capital to grow the business globally and cement our leadership position.”
Cryptocurrency is set for a ‘$10 trillion earthquake’ after major development
It's no secret that cryptocurrencies have been on struggle street in recent months. In June, a three day bloodbath saw Bitcoin investors bleed funds to the tune of about $7.3 billion ($AUD 10.5m, £4.1m), according to blockchain analytics provider Glassnode. And it wasn't the only currency suffering. The prices...
CNBC
What ‘crypto winter?' Schwab launches ETF giving investors significant cryptocurrency exposure
Investors have a new way to buy cryptocurrencies. Schwab Asset Management released its Schwab Crypto Thematic ETF (STCE) this month to answer investor demand. David Botset, who was directly involved in the launch, told CNBC's "ETF Edge" the new product is unique because investors get an indirect way to significantly play cryptocurrencies.
We've got nearly 50 pitch decks that helped fintechs disrupting trading, investing, and banking raise millions in funding
Insider has been tracking the next wave of hot new startups that are blending finance and tech. Check out these pitch decks to see how fintech founders sold their vision. See more stories on Insider's business page.
itechpost.com
US Largest Cryptocurrency Exchange Coinbase Records $1.1B Loss in Q2
Crypto is in a difficult phase. Two of the biggest cryptocurrencies, Bitcoin and ether, are "down over 50% since the year began," as per CNET. Crypto exchanges are suffering as well. On Tuesday, US Largest cryptocurrency exchange, Coinbase, posted a loss of $1.094 billion in the second quarter of the...
Dollar edges higher as traders await U.S. inflation report
NEW YORK, Aug 9 (Reuters) - The safe-haven dollar edged higher on Tuesday, erasing earlier losses as risk appetite dwindled ahead of key inflation figures that could offer clues on how aggressive the Federal Reserve will be in its expected interest rate hike in September.
AppLovin offers to buy video game software maker Unity in $17.5 billion deal
Aug 9 (Reuters) - Gaming software company AppLovin Corp (APP.O) made an offer on Tuesday to buy its peer Unity Software Inc (U.N) in a $17.54 billion all-stock deal, threatening to derail Unity's announced plan to acquire AppLovin's smaller competitor ironSource .
Dreaded 'down rounds' shave billions off startup valuations
Aug 9 (Reuters) - Several high-flying startups are being brought down to earth, as a recent carnage in global equity markets and lackluster demand for new listings force companies to raise funds at a substantial discount to their sky-high valuations.
