Masayoshi Son
Losses at SoftBank’s Vision Funds have consumed nearly all their historical gains

Today, the Japanese conglomerate and startup investing powerhouse reported earnings that were more than a little bleak. SoftBank’s quarterly losses, worth around 3.2 trillion yen ($24.5 billion), were its largest in history, leading to the company posting the following image atop its investor presentation:. They do say an image...
US loses half its fighter jets, tons of warships in China war game

American military strategists are actively gaming U.S. military response scenarios to a potential Chinese invasion of Taiwan by 2026. The wargames have already found that the U.S. would have to lose more than 900 fighter jets — up to half of its fighter jet fleet — and a large number of U.S. warships to turn back China, a new report revealed Monday.
Legendary Investor Jim Rogers on Crypto: "It's Going to Be Government Money"

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.
Black Founders Matter ousts Black founder, morphs into BFM Fund

What began in 2018 as an apparel company aimed at raising awareness of the dearth of capital allocated to Black founders eventually morphed into a fund and a pledge to nudge venture capitalists toward investments in BIPOC women founders. On May 31, days before the story about the pledge was...
VC funding is drying up. Here’s a four-time founder’s guide to surviving a market downturn

The global selloff in tech stocks is hurting valuations and prompting VC firms to reassess their stakes in unlisted technology startups. Over the past few months, the startup community has been hit particularly hard by economic uncertainty. Following unprecedented losses, SoftBank signaled that they would cut headcount and exit stakes in some of their most noteworthy investments. Leading venture capital firms like Sequoia Capital and Y Combinator have issued stark warnings to founders telling them to brace for a serious market downturn. These rare public statements are a harbinger for trouble: As venture capital funding dries up, many startups will not survive.
What Happened to Coinbase Stock on Thursday?

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More. Today's video focuses on Coinbase (COIN 3.29%) and...
FullStory secures $25M to help companies spot issues in their apps and websites

“FullStory can confirm that Permira has invested additional growth capital at a premium to our prior valuation from last summer,” a spokesperson told TechCrunch via email. “This is a strong signal of Permira’s belief in FullStory’s … platform that enables brands to continuously improve their digital products and experiences across web and mobile. Given current market conditions, FullStory felt that now was a very opportune time to take on additional capital to grow the business globally and cement our leadership position.”
US Largest Cryptocurrency Exchange Coinbase Records $1.1B Loss in Q2

Crypto is in a difficult phase. Two of the biggest cryptocurrencies, Bitcoin and ether, are "down over 50% since the year began," as per CNET. Crypto exchanges are suffering as well. On Tuesday, US Largest cryptocurrency exchange, Coinbase, posted a loss of $1.094 billion in the second quarter of the...
