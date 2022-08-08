GAINESVILLE, Fla. – Isaiah Deonte Perry, 24, was arrested yesterday evening after allegedly stabbing a woman at Campus Walk Apartments. A Gainesville Police Department officer who responded to the incident reported that the victim said she was outside an apartment at 914 SW 8th Avenue when Perry took $20 off a balcony. The money belonged to someone inside the apartment, so the victim said she went inside to tell that person, and both of them came out to confront Perry, who dropped the money and fled.

