Gainesville, FL

WCJB

GPD investigates suspected homicide outside of GRACE Marketplace

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - An investigation is underway after a body was found located outside of a homeless shelter in Gainesville on Friday. Officers say the body was found near a hole in the fence at the northeast corner of GRACE Marketplace. They say investigators have identified a person of...
WCJB

MCSO deputies release video catching “carhopping” suspect

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Marion County Sheriff’s Office released video of deputies arresting a 15-year-old driving a vehicle stolen from Gainesville after leading deputies on a chase. Deputies say On July 28, they spotted a red Ford truck driving on Southwest Highway 200 that was reported stolen out of...
WCJB

Teens bring guns to Columbia High School, steal from vehicles

LAKE CITY, Fla. (WCJB) - Three teenagers suspected of committing a rash of vehicle burglaries were arrested during a traffic stop after firearms were brought onto the campus of Columbia High School. Columbia County Sheriff’s Office deputies arrested Devon Welch, 18, Dillon Welch, 17, and Rickey Curlin, 16, during a...
mycbs4.com

Law enforcement working to find the suspects spreading antisemitism messages

The Gainesville Police Department (GPD) is continuing to investigate the plastic bags promoting antisemitism messages, found in several neighborhoods over the weekend. GPD Chief Inspector, Jamie Kurnick, says a resident reported observing a black sedan with occupants wearing black face masks. A Ring door camera captured a car driving through...
alachuachronicle.com

22-year-old with 13 felony convictions arrested for stealing a car

GAINESVILLE, Fla. – Harold Leon McMahon, Jr., 22, of Williston, was arrested early this morning and charged with grand theft auto, fleeing, and resisting arrest without violence. A Gainesville Police Department officer reported that he attempted to conduct a traffic stop on a vehicle that had been reported stolen,...
alachuachronicle.com

Gainesville man arrested for stabbing woman at Campus Walk Apartments

GAINESVILLE, Fla. – Isaiah Deonte Perry, 24, was arrested yesterday evening after allegedly stabbing a woman at Campus Walk Apartments. A Gainesville Police Department officer who responded to the incident reported that the victim said she was outside an apartment at 914 SW 8th Avenue when Perry took $20 off a balcony. The money belonged to someone inside the apartment, so the victim said she went inside to tell that person, and both of them came out to confront Perry, who dropped the money and fled.
WCJB

Marion County man arrested for misusing a laser device

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - A man is in jail after shining a laser pointer at a Marion County Sheriff’s Office helicopter Monday night. Antonio Marente, 37, is behind bars on a charge of misusing a laser device. Ocala Police say he directed a laser green laser pointer at a...
alachuachronicle.com

Woman arrested for entering home, attacking woman in the bathroom

GAINESVILLE, Fla. – Diane Pierre, 23, was arrested yesterday evening after allegedly entering the home of her ex-boyfriend and attacking a woman who was in the bathroom. Pierre allegedly showed up to her ex-boyfriend’s home, unannounced and uninvited, and walked in through the front door. A woman visiting the home was in the bathroom at the time, and the ex-boyfriend was out shopping. The female victim reportedly said that Pierre came into the bathroom and began hitting her with closed fists, causing red marks, scratches, and blurry vision.
WCJB

Let us introduce you to MCSO’s new K9 deputy: Albi

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Canine Albi is the newest deputy to join the School Resource Officer division with the Marion County Sheriff’s Office. The german short-haired pointer is the first of her kind in Marion County. She’s been trained to detect firearms, ammunition, bullet casings, post-blast residue, smokeless powder,...
mainstreetdailynews.com

Anti-semitic fliers scattered in Alachua County

Fliers littered over Alachua County this weekend prompted a swift rebuke from City of Gainesville officials along with condemnation from the Lubavitch-Chabad Jewish Student and Community Center. In an announcement on Sunday, Gainesville Mayor Lauren Poe said called the fliers an attack on the local Jewish community. He urged residents...
First Coast News

Palatka 15-year-old shot teenager during fight during video game, police say

PALATKA, Fla. — A 15-year-old shot a 19-year-old during an argument over a video game in Palatka Wednesday, police said. According to the Palatka Police Department, the two teenagers were arguing when the 15-year-old suspect pulled out a firearm and shot the 19-year-old in the chest. The victim was...
mainstreetdailynews.com

Bronson coach faces additional charges

Former Bronson High School basketball coach Billy McCall Jr. now faces sexual misconduct charges not only in Alachua County but Levy County as well. According to a Levy County Sheriff’s Office (LCSO) press release sent Wednesday, additional victims have reportedly come forward. Alachua County Sheriff’s Office deputies arrested McCall...
BRONSON, FL

