Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Do you believe there's a "Garden of Evil" in Williston, Florida?Evie M.Williston, FL
Fun to be found off the beaten path.Matthew C. WoodruffGainesville, FL
Popular discount grocery store chain set to open another new location in Florida this monthKristen Walters
Opinion: Why is there such a divide?Elle BrownGainesville, FL
Gainesville, Florida Has Produced 8 Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Musicians. Here's a Look at 3 of the Most FamousL. CaneGainesville, FL
Related
Independent Florida Alligator
City officials, GPD respond to white supremacist flyers in Gainesville neighborhoods
When Rodney Samuel and Linda Potter, an interracial couple in Sutters Landing, found a Ziploc bag with corn kernels and a slip of paper on their driveway Saturday, they didn’t think too much of it. Upon a closer look, Samuel and Potter were startled to realize the flyer on...
WCJB
GPD investigates suspected homicide outside of GRACE Marketplace
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - An investigation is underway after a body was found located outside of a homeless shelter in Gainesville on Friday. Officers say the body was found near a hole in the fence at the northeast corner of GRACE Marketplace. They say investigators have identified a person of...
WCJB
MCSO deputies release video catching “carhopping” suspect
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Marion County Sheriff’s Office released video of deputies arresting a 15-year-old driving a vehicle stolen from Gainesville after leading deputies on a chase. Deputies say On July 28, they spotted a red Ford truck driving on Southwest Highway 200 that was reported stolen out of...
WCJB
Teens bring guns to Columbia High School, steal from vehicles
LAKE CITY, Fla. (WCJB) - Three teenagers suspected of committing a rash of vehicle burglaries were arrested during a traffic stop after firearms were brought onto the campus of Columbia High School. Columbia County Sheriff’s Office deputies arrested Devon Welch, 18, Dillon Welch, 17, and Rickey Curlin, 16, during a...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
mycbs4.com
Law enforcement working to find the suspects spreading antisemitism messages
The Gainesville Police Department (GPD) is continuing to investigate the plastic bags promoting antisemitism messages, found in several neighborhoods over the weekend. GPD Chief Inspector, Jamie Kurnick, says a resident reported observing a black sedan with occupants wearing black face masks. A Ring door camera captured a car driving through...
WCJB
Democratic headquarters in Gainesville vandalized, party members suspicious that it could be a targeted attack
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Members of the Alachua County Democratic party are proceeding with caution after their Gainesville office was vandalized over the weekend. It happened around 10 o’clock Saturday night when someone destroyed part of the office by throwing pieces of concrete through both windows. “Almost like if...
alachuachronicle.com
22-year-old with 13 felony convictions arrested for stealing a car
GAINESVILLE, Fla. – Harold Leon McMahon, Jr., 22, of Williston, was arrested early this morning and charged with grand theft auto, fleeing, and resisting arrest without violence. A Gainesville Police Department officer reported that he attempted to conduct a traffic stop on a vehicle that had been reported stolen,...
alachuachronicle.com
Gainesville man arrested for stabbing woman at Campus Walk Apartments
GAINESVILLE, Fla. – Isaiah Deonte Perry, 24, was arrested yesterday evening after allegedly stabbing a woman at Campus Walk Apartments. A Gainesville Police Department officer who responded to the incident reported that the victim said she was outside an apartment at 914 SW 8th Avenue when Perry took $20 off a balcony. The money belonged to someone inside the apartment, so the victim said she went inside to tell that person, and both of them came out to confront Perry, who dropped the money and fled.
IN THIS ARTICLE
WCJB
Marion County man arrested for misusing a laser device
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - A man is in jail after shining a laser pointer at a Marion County Sheriff’s Office helicopter Monday night. Antonio Marente, 37, is behind bars on a charge of misusing a laser device. Ocala Police say he directed a laser green laser pointer at a...
WCJB
Ocala police searching for thieves; stole more than $18,000 worth of merchandise
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Ocala police are searching for three women they say stole thousands of dollars worth of merchandise from the Sunglass Hut. These women went into the store on Southwest College Road on July 27th. Police say they stole more than $18,000 worth of goods. Officers are asking...
ocala-news.com
15-year-old boy arrested by MCSO after burglarizing vehicles, fleeing in stolen pickup truck
A 15-year-old boy was arrested in Ocala after he admitted to burglarizing multiple vehicles, vandalizing a law enforcement officer’s patrol car, and fleeing in a pickup truck that was reported stolen. According to a social media post from the Marion County Sheriff’s Office, on July 28, 2022, a K-9...
alachuachronicle.com
Woman arrested for entering home, attacking woman in the bathroom
GAINESVILLE, Fla. – Diane Pierre, 23, was arrested yesterday evening after allegedly entering the home of her ex-boyfriend and attacking a woman who was in the bathroom. Pierre allegedly showed up to her ex-boyfriend’s home, unannounced and uninvited, and walked in through the front door. A woman visiting the home was in the bathroom at the time, and the ex-boyfriend was out shopping. The female victim reportedly said that Pierre came into the bathroom and began hitting her with closed fists, causing red marks, scratches, and blurry vision.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WCJB
Let us introduce you to MCSO’s new K9 deputy: Albi
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Canine Albi is the newest deputy to join the School Resource Officer division with the Marion County Sheriff’s Office. The german short-haired pointer is the first of her kind in Marion County. She’s been trained to detect firearms, ammunition, bullet casings, post-blast residue, smokeless powder,...
mainstreetdailynews.com
Anti-semitic fliers scattered in Alachua County
Fliers littered over Alachua County this weekend prompted a swift rebuke from City of Gainesville officials along with condemnation from the Lubavitch-Chabad Jewish Student and Community Center. In an announcement on Sunday, Gainesville Mayor Lauren Poe said called the fliers an attack on the local Jewish community. He urged residents...
Motorcyclist ‘violently’ struck in road rage incident, Citrus deputies say
A Citrus County man was accused of attempted vehicular homicide Monday after authorities said he intentionally crashed his SUV into a motorcyclist during a road rage incident in Crystal River.
First Coast News
Palatka 15-year-old shot teenager during fight during video game, police say
PALATKA, Fla. — A 15-year-old shot a 19-year-old during an argument over a video game in Palatka Wednesday, police said. According to the Palatka Police Department, the two teenagers were arguing when the 15-year-old suspect pulled out a firearm and shot the 19-year-old in the chest. The victim was...
Marion County man accused of pointing laser beam at helicopter
OCALA, Fla. — A Marion County man is in custody, accused of shining a green laser beam at a helicopter. Ocala police said 37-year-old Antonio Marente admitted to pointing the beam outside his home. >>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE <<<. He told the police that he does...
alachuachronicle.com
Woman arrested on child neglect charges after allegedly leaving baby in the car while drinking in a bar
GAINESVILLE, Fla. – Yvette Sara Acosta, 45, was arrested yesterday afternoon after allegedly leaving her one-year-old child in the car for several hours while she drank in a bar. The child was reportedly strapped into a car seat, and the air conditioning was running while she was inside. The child was unharmed.
mainstreetdailynews.com
Bronson coach faces additional charges
Former Bronson High School basketball coach Billy McCall Jr. now faces sexual misconduct charges not only in Alachua County but Levy County as well. According to a Levy County Sheriff’s Office (LCSO) press release sent Wednesday, additional victims have reportedly come forward. Alachua County Sheriff’s Office deputies arrested McCall...
'It's senseless': Family of motorcyclist on life support reacts to arrest of alleged road rage driver
CRYSTAL RIVER, Fla. — A serious crash has sent a family into a frenzy while they try to keep their loved one alive. "I got his picture. he was all purple, stitched up, out of it. Swollen with tubes and it was just heartbreaking," Dale Lamoreaux said. He says...
Comments / 0