Summit County, UT

KSLTV

Police fire at man suspected of theft, still at large

UPDATE: American Fork police Lt. Josh Christensen confirmed that 29-year-old Danny Sihalath is the suspect in this incident. Sihalath is currently a suspect in a canceled AMBER Alert for a 5-year-old boy. Police said the child was dropped off at a relative’s home but Sihalath remains at large after a...
AMERICAN FORK, UT
ABC4

Family continues search for missing Murray man

MURRAY, Utah (ABC4) – The search continues for a man who went missing last Wednesday who authorities say has mental health needs. His family is asking for the public’s help, saying they’re worried and want to bring him home. “He’s the best out of all of us, he’s good,” said his son, Victor Acosta Rodriguez. […]
MURRAY, UT
Summit County, UT
ABC4

Utah construction worker falls off six-story scaffolding

MILLCREEK, Utah (ABC4) – A construction worker was critically injured Tuesday after falling from a six-story scaffolding in Millcreek, according to Unified Police. At approximately 1:46 p.m. Tuesday, a 23-year-old man fell from a construction site’s six-story scaffolding onto a roof at St. Mark’s Hospital, police say. Those at the scene of the incident were […]
MILLCREEK, UT
dailyutahchronicle.com

U Police Crack Catalytic Converter Theft Case

Since the summer of 2021, the University of Utah has faced a consistent problem with catalytic converters being stolen from personal vehicles on campus. Now, the University of Utah Police Department were able to identify two suspects who admitted to being involved in several thefts on campus and arrested them in March 2022.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
ABC4

UPDATE: Hit and run causes gas leak, SLCPD investigating

UPDATE: 8/8/22 12:41 P.M. SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – The Salt Lake City Police Department (SLCPD) has released new details on the hit and run Monday. At 9:25 a.m., SLCPD officers responded to a hit-and-run crash that involved a truck hitting a building near 2050 S Redwood Rd. While responding, officers were told the truck […]
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
ABC4

Syracuse man convicted of selling $720k of meth along Wasatch Front

SYRACUSE, Utah (ABC4) – A Syracuse man has been convicted of selling $720,000 of methamphetamine across the Wasatch Front Christopher Flynn, 38, was found guilty of conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine, conspiracy to distribute heroin, possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime and possession of a firearm as a convicted felon. According […]
SYRACUSE, UT
ABC4

Man sentenced to prison in fatal Ogden shooting

OGDEN, Utah (ABC4) – A man has been sentenced to jail after he was involved in a shooting that left a 30-year-old man dead in October 2021. Dustin Wayne Smith, 34, pleaded guilty to 2nd-degree possession of a dangerous weapon and 3rd-degree obstruction of justice.  He was given 1-15 years in prison on July 27 and […]
OGDEN, UT
Gephardt Daily

Syracuse man convicted in sale of $720,000 worth of meth and heroin

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Aug. 9, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — A Syracuse man has been convicted at trial for his part in selling $720,000 worth of methamphetamine and heroin along the Wasatch Front. Sentencing is set for Nov. 10 for Christopher Flynn, 38, following a 2-week trial in federal...
SYRACUSE, UT
ksl.com

Midvale couple charged with handcuffing young boy to stair railing

MIDVALE — A Midvale couple accused of handcuffing a young boy to a stair railing for extended periods of time as a form of "discipline" were charged Tuesday with child abuse. Kevin Francis Williams-Moen, 33, and Jennifer Ione Fitzgerald, 36, are each charged in 3rd District Court with child...
MIDVALE, UT

