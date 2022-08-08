Read full article on original website
Police fire at man suspected of theft, still at large
UPDATE: American Fork police Lt. Josh Christensen confirmed that 29-year-old Danny Sihalath is the suspect in this incident. Sihalath is currently a suspect in a canceled AMBER Alert for a 5-year-old boy. Police said the child was dropped off at a relative’s home but Sihalath remains at large after a...
AMBER Alert suspect remains at-large following parking lot shooting
A Utah AMBER Alert issued late Tuesday night for a child out of American Fork was canceled overnight as the child was found. The search for the suspect is ongoing.
Video shows chaotic scene of American Fork buglary suspect fleeing Walmart parking lot, suspect remains at large
AMERICAN FORK, Utah– Police are still looking for a man at the center of a now-canceled Amber Alert from late Tuesday night. The suspect, 29-year-old Danny Sihalath, reportedly fled the scene of a burglary at a Walmart in American Fork after being told multiple times by police to stop.
Family continues search for missing Murray man
MURRAY, Utah (ABC4) – The search continues for a man who went missing last Wednesday who authorities say has mental health needs. His family is asking for the public’s help, saying they’re worried and want to bring him home. “He’s the best out of all of us, he’s good,” said his son, Victor Acosta Rodriguez. […]
Utah construction worker falls off six-story scaffolding
MILLCREEK, Utah (ABC4) – A construction worker was critically injured Tuesday after falling from a six-story scaffolding in Millcreek, according to Unified Police. At approximately 1:46 p.m. Tuesday, a 23-year-old man fell from a construction site’s six-story scaffolding onto a roof at St. Mark’s Hospital, police say. Those at the scene of the incident were […]
WATCH: Bodycam video released shooting of man threatening firefighters, officers
Newly-released body cam video shows Salt Lake City police officers firing at a man who had lit his yard on fire and threatened firefighters and officers with a gun.
U Police Crack Catalytic Converter Theft Case
Since the summer of 2021, the University of Utah has faced a consistent problem with catalytic converters being stolen from personal vehicles on campus. Now, the University of Utah Police Department were able to identify two suspects who admitted to being involved in several thefts on campus and arrested them in March 2022.
Utah mom says items continuously being stolen from son's gravesite
A Davis County mother is calling on the city to step up and do something after things keep getting stolen off her son’s grave.
Amber Alert canceled after boy found safe; suspect still at large
AMERICAN FORK, Utah, Aug. 10, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — A Utah Amber Alert issued Tuesday night has been canceled after the 8-year-old boy was found safe, but the search continues for the suspect in the case. Police are searching for 29-year-old Danny Sihalath after the car he was in...
UPDATE: Hit and run causes gas leak, SLCPD investigating
UPDATE: 8/8/22 12:41 P.M. SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – The Salt Lake City Police Department (SLCPD) has released new details on the hit and run Monday. At 9:25 a.m., SLCPD officers responded to a hit-and-run crash that involved a truck hitting a building near 2050 S Redwood Rd. While responding, officers were told the truck […]
Summit County Sheriff's Office assisting in search for suspected homicide victim
The Summit County Sheriff's Office and the Wasatch County Sheriff's Office are assisting the West Valley City Police Department in a search for a missing woman they fear was killed and left in that area. Law enforcement is searching for 99-year-old Maren Cunningham, who has been missing since last November....
Worker buried in construction accident near Park City
A worker was fully buried after an apparent accident Monday evening at a construction site near Park City.
Utah couple shot in back by tribal game officer had no weapons, law enforcement says
FORT DUCHESNE, Uintah County — No weapons were found in the area where a tribal fish and wildlife officer shot two people in the back last month, according to the Duchesne County Sheriff's Office. On July 17, a man and woman were shot by a Ute Tribe Fish and...
Bystanders lift car off victim hit by DUI driver in West Valley City
A group of bystanders lifted a car off a person who was run over in West Valley City and police say the driver of the vehicle was arrested for driving under the influence.
New video, documents shed light on 2 people shot by officer on Ute Tribe land
FOX 13 News has obtained body-worn camera video from a sheriff’s deputy who responded to the scene where a Ute Tribe Fish and Wildlife officer shot a man and a woman who were on a UTV.
Syracuse man convicted of selling $720k of meth along Wasatch Front
SYRACUSE, Utah (ABC4) – A Syracuse man has been convicted of selling $720,000 of methamphetamine across the Wasatch Front Christopher Flynn, 38, was found guilty of conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine, conspiracy to distribute heroin, possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime and possession of a firearm as a convicted felon. According […]
‘He was going to kill us all’: Utah samaritan allegedly shot after helping man retrieve truck stuck in mud
DUCHESNE COUNTY, Utah (ABC4) – A man is in custody after allegedly shooting at a person who helped dislodge his truck after it was stuck in mud. The Duchesne County Sheriff’s Office has identified the suspect as Eric Delynn Burns, 31. Deputies responded to reports of gunshots at a home in Unincorporated Duchesne County. When […]
Man sentenced to prison in fatal Ogden shooting
OGDEN, Utah (ABC4) – A man has been sentenced to jail after he was involved in a shooting that left a 30-year-old man dead in October 2021. Dustin Wayne Smith, 34, pleaded guilty to 2nd-degree possession of a dangerous weapon and 3rd-degree obstruction of justice. He was given 1-15 years in prison on July 27 and […]
Syracuse man convicted in sale of $720,000 worth of meth and heroin
SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Aug. 9, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — A Syracuse man has been convicted at trial for his part in selling $720,000 worth of methamphetamine and heroin along the Wasatch Front. Sentencing is set for Nov. 10 for Christopher Flynn, 38, following a 2-week trial in federal...
Midvale couple charged with handcuffing young boy to stair railing
MIDVALE — A Midvale couple accused of handcuffing a young boy to a stair railing for extended periods of time as a form of "discipline" were charged Tuesday with child abuse. Kevin Francis Williams-Moen, 33, and Jennifer Ione Fitzgerald, 36, are each charged in 3rd District Court with child...
