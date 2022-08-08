ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Benzinga

Sophia Genetics: Q2 Earnings Insights

Sophia Genetics SOPH reported its Q2 earnings results on Tuesday, August 9, 2022 at 07:00 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Sophia Genetics beat estimated earnings by 20.51%, reporting an EPS of $-0.31 versus an estimate of $-0.39. Revenue was up $1.49 million from the same...
Benzinga

Recap: DHT Holdings Q2 Earnings

DHT Holdings DHT reported its Q2 earnings results on Wednesday, August 10, 2022 at 04:30 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. DHT Holdings posted an EPS of $0.06. Revenue was up $8.80 million from the same period last year. Past Earnings Performance. Last quarter the company...
Benzinga

Crescent Capital BDC: Q2 Earnings Insights

Crescent Capital BDC CCAP reported its Q2 earnings results on Wednesday, August 10, 2022 at 04:10 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Crescent Capital BDC reported in-line EPS of $0.41 versus an estimate of $0.41. Revenue was up $2.98 million from the same period last year.
Benzinga

Spirit Airlines: Q2 Earnings Insights

Spirit Airlines SAVE reported its Q2 earnings results on Tuesday, August 9, 2022 at 06:50 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Spirit Airlines beat estimated earnings by 28.57%, reporting an EPS of $-0.3 versus an estimate of $-0.42. Revenue was up $507.69 million from the same...
Benzinga

Recap: Lumos Pharma Q2 Earnings

Lumos Pharma LUMO reported its Q2 earnings results on Tuesday, August 9, 2022 at 04:00 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Lumos Pharma beat estimated earnings by 5.05%, reporting an EPS of $-0.94 versus an estimate of $-0.99. Revenue was up $393 thousand from the same...
NASDAQ

EHealth (EHTH) Reports Q2 Loss, Lags Revenue Estimates

EHealth (EHTH) came out with a quarterly loss of $1.15 per share versus the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of $0.91. This compares to loss of $0.45 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of -26.37%. A...
NASDAQ

Ralph Lauren (RL) Q1 Earnings & Revenues Beat on Solid Demand

Ralph Lauren Corp. RL has posted impressive first-quarter fiscal 2023 results, wherein the top and bottom lines surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate. Results have gained from brand strength, solid demand, and expansion across all channels and regions. Ralph Lauren has reported adjusted earnings per share of $1.88 in the fiscal...
Benzinga

Recap: Bloom Energy Q2 Earnings

Bloom Energy BE reported its Q2 earnings results on Tuesday, August 9, 2022 at 04:02 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Bloom Energy missed estimated earnings by 17.65%, reporting an EPS of $-0.2 versus an estimate of $-0.17. Revenue was up $14.77 million from the same...
Benzinga

Wrap Technologies: Q2 Earnings Insights

Wrap Technologies WRAP reported its Q2 earnings results on Wednesday, August 10, 2022 at 04:05 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Wrap Technologies beat estimated earnings by 7.69%, reporting an EPS of $-0.12 versus an estimate of $-0.13. Revenue was down $769 thousand from the same...
Benzinga

Recap: Alpha & Omega Q4 Earnings

Alpha & Omega AOSL reported its Q4 earnings results on Wednesday, August 10, 2022 at 04:01 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Alpha & Omega beat estimated earnings by 10.47%, reporting an EPS of $0.95 versus an estimate of $0.86. Revenue was up $16.65 million from...
NASDAQ

ChannelAdvisor (ECOM) Q2 Earnings and Revenues Top Estimates

ChannelAdvisor (ECOM) came out with quarterly earnings of $0.17 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.15 per share. This compares to earnings of $0.26 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of 13.33%. A quarter ago,...
Benzinga

HireQuest: Q2 Earnings Insights

HireQuest HQI reported its Q2 earnings results on Tuesday, August 9, 2022 at 04:00 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. HireQuest beat estimated earnings by 45.83%, reporting an EPS of $0.35 versus an estimate of $0.24. Revenue was up $3.58 million from the same period last...
Benzinga

Arlington Asset Investment: Q2 Earnings Insights

Arlington Asset Inv AAIC reported its Q2 earnings results on Tuesday, August 9, 2022 at 06:00 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Arlington Asset Inv missed estimated earnings by 28.57%, reporting an EPS of $0.05 versus an estimate of $0.07. Revenue was down $561 thousand from...
Benzinga

First Eagle Alternative: Q2 Earnings Insights

First Eagle Alternative FCRD reported its Q2 earnings results on Tuesday, August 9, 2022 at 04:02 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. First Eagle Alternative reported in-line EPS of $0.1 versus an estimate of $0.1. Revenue was down $877 thousand from the same period last year.
NASDAQ

SmileDirectClub (SDC) Q2 Earnings Lag Estimates, Guidance Cut

SmileDirectClub, Inc. SDC reported a loss of 17 cents for second-quarter 2022, wider than the year-ago loss as well as the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of 14 cents. Revenues in the second quarter totaled $116.8 million, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 19.4%. The top line also declined 28.2% from the year-ago number. The company shipped roughly 62,705 unique aligner orders, down 17.8% sequentially. The quarter’s average aligner gross sales price (ASP) came in at $1,917, up 1.4% on a sequential basis.
Benzinga

Recap: Gulf Island Fabrication Q2 Earnings

Gulf Island Fabrication GIFI reported its Q2 earnings results on Tuesday, August 9, 2022 at 04:00 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Gulf Island Fabrication beat estimated earnings by 72.41%, reporting an EPS of $-0.08 versus an estimate of $-0.29. Revenue was up $11.63 million from...
Benzinga

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals: Q2 Earnings Insights

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals ZNTL reported its Q2 earnings results on Tuesday, August 9, 2022 at 04:00 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Zentalis Pharmaceuticals missed estimated earnings by 12.61%, reporting an EPS of $-1.34 versus an estimate of $-1.19. Revenue was down $0 from the same period...
