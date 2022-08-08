Read full article on original website
Why 15 Florida Cities Were Named as Most Susceptible to a Possible Housing DownturnL. CaneFlorida State
Five Seafood restaurants in Florida have been ranked as the best places to eat in the entire stateJoe Mertens
Popular supermarket chain announces grand opening date for new Florida location this monthKristen WaltersCape Coral, FL
Global Event Promotes Pursuit of PeaceJoshua ShefferBonita Springs, FL
Global Event Promotes Pursuit of Peace - 2022 “Pursue Peace” Convention Unites 239 Countries in More Than 500 LanguagesMattia GiaccioNaples, FL
How Southwest Florida residents deal with invasive iguanas
A Southwest Florida man uses an unorthodox method to keep invasive iguanas out of his yard. In Cape Coral, iguanas are seen sunbathing along seawalls and running across yards, but Richard Dahlstrom has a plan to get rid of the pesky pest. He uses CDs in his yard to deter them. It’s been about a month since he put them up and he said his plants are grateful.
Couple spends time helping animals at CROW Clinic for the Rehabilitation in Sanibel
A couple spends their time helping animals at CROW Clinic for the Rehabilitation of Wildlife in Sanibel. Joan and Jim Bajeck have been flying high together for 49 years. “So much dedicated to the environment, it just drew us right to it,” said Jim. The Bajecks first got together...
Boat of missing Naples doctor brought back to shore
The boat that belongs to the missing doctor, Chaundre Cross, has been towed back to dry land. Thursday evening the boat, a 34-foot Sea Ray named Vitamin Sea, was found in the Gulf of Mexico between Naples and Sanibel. WINK News spoke with the U.S Coast Guard and they said...
Sanibel City Manager sets the record straight after Facebook post creates rumors about police force
The City of Sanibel is having to defend itself against rumors that it wants to disband its police department in favor of using services from the Lee County Sheriff’s Office. On Friday, the city released a letter written by City Manager Dana A. Souza addressed to residents and communities.
Coast Guard finds missing Naples doctor’s boat empty off Sanibel coast
The Collier County Sheriff’s Office and U.S. Coast Guard are searching for a missing Naples doctor. His boat has been found, but with no sign of him. The sheriff’s office says Chaundre Cross, 49, was last seen leaving the Naples Bay Marina around 7:30 a.m. on Wednesday on his boat, ‘Vitamin Sea.’ Deputies say his family became concerned when he didn’t return home.
Lee County schools reach out to veterans amid teacher shortage
The School District of Lee County is encouraging veterans to become teachers through the state’s Military Veterans Certification Pathway amid a severe teacher shortage. Starting July 1, Florida began issuing five-year temporary certificates for military veterans who have not yet earned their bachelor’s degrees and meet the following eligibility:
FGCU Water School studying toxicity of airborne blue-green algae
Blue-green algae is a toxic issue no one wants to see in Southwest Florida waters. Now, FGCU is receiving thousands to help study the airborne toxins released by the algae. Its toxins pose a risk to sea life and to people around it. The school spent $83,000 to buy a...
New technology raises homes to avoid flooding during hurricanes
A new technology called High Tide Home System raises homes to avoid severe flooding during hurricanes. On August 13, 2004, Hurricane Charley struck Charlotte County leaving businesses and homes destroyed. Kevin Doyle, owner of Celtic Ray Public House said, “It was terrifying. We were pretty smug. We had a few...
Punta Gorda rebuilds community after 2004 Hurricane Charley destruction
Punta Gorda rebuilds the community after 2004 Hurricane Charley wiped out parts of the city. On August 13, 2004, Hurricane Charley struck Charlotte County leaving businesses and homes destroyed. Kevin Doyle, owner of Celtic Ray Public House said, “It was terrifying. We were pretty smug. We had a few pints,...
City Hall strategy for backlogged permits in Cape Coral
Staff will focus on the backlogged permits to aid the growing frustration in Southwest Florida’s largest city closing the office every Friday starting next week. While some are optimistic others fear another total pause in Cape Coral, like what happened in April. But, as of Friday, the city said that is not under consideration.
Gov. DeSantis gives endorsement for Lee County school board
Governor Ron DeSantis took an unusual move by giving an endorsement for the non-partisan Lee County school board race. DeSantis publicly endorsed Armor Persons and Sam Fisher in July for a spot on the Lee County school board. And in August a committee that supports the Governor, Friends of Ron DeSantis, sent out mailers to Lee County voters.
Increase in Adderall prescriptions makes medication hard to find for parents
Just as the new school year is getting underway, there is a scramble to find some of the most common ADHD medications. Pharmacies in Southwest Florida are having a tough time meeting the demand and it’s putting another layer of stress on parents. Mom Donna Donassaint is prepping for...
Wife of missing doctor filed for divorce same day he vanished off his boat
An intensifying search for the disappearance of a well-known doctor last seen at the Naples Bay Marina leaving his boat called Vitamin Sea. Court records show Chaundre Cross’ wife filed for divorce on Wednesday, the same day he vanished. While the boat’s been found and is sitting in Sanibel, so far, no trace of Doctor Cross.
Former Billy Fuccillo Kia dealerships selling again in Cape Coral, Port Charlotte
What for almost a decade had been Billy Fuccillo and Kia’s best-selling dealership in the world, off Pine Island Road in Cape Coral, is being sold for the second time in two years. The late Billy Fuccillo’s company sold his dealerships in Cape Coral and Port Charlotte for a...
Faucets left on drenching Cape Coral home in water by suspect
Someone flooded a home in Cape Coral by breaking in and leaving the water on causing thousands of dollars in damages. Thursday morning neighbors saw the front door wide-open with water gushing out of the brand new home. “It makes me mad that people destroy other peoples lives,” said Linda...
Early voting begins in Lee and Collier counties
If you plan to vote by mail during this election in Lee or Collier counties, you have until Saturday, the same day early voting begins in Southwest Florida, to request a mail-in ballot. There are way more early voting sites in Southwest Florida this year, so it’s likely you’ll be...
St. Matthew’s House distribution sites
St. Matthew’s House, in partnership with the Midwest and Harry Chapin Food Banks, is gearing up its food distributions again now that its new warehouse is open. St. Matthew’s House will hold four distributions next week:. Monday, Aug. 15: St. Elizabeth Seton, 5225 Golden Gate Parkway Naples, from...
City of Fort Myers discusses selling old firehouse to Bruno’s of Brooklyn
The owners of a local restaurant want to purchase an old firehouse from the City of Fort Myers to convert it into an Italian eatery and market. Bruno’s of Brooklyn has proposed buying the property at the corner of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard and Central Avenue for $450,000.
School bus crash on NE Pine Island Rd in Cape Coral; no injuries
A Lee County school bus with students onboard was involved in a minor vehicle crash on Northeast Pine Island Road in Cape Coral on Friday morning, but no students or drivers were injured. According to the Cape Coral Police Department, the school bus hit two cars at the 1486 NE...
Domestic abuse victim shot in the face gets free implants and prosthetics
A woman who was shot in the face is getting free implants and prosthetics thanks to three companies coming together. We first introduced you to Tiffany Nemec 2017, a domestic violence survivor. Five years later, she just had reconstructive dental surgery. Tiffany received a new smile on Thursday after a...
