Fort Myers, FL

How Southwest Florida residents deal with invasive iguanas

A Southwest Florida man uses an unorthodox method to keep invasive iguanas out of his yard. In Cape Coral, iguanas are seen sunbathing along seawalls and running across yards, but Richard Dahlstrom has a plan to get rid of the pesky pest. He uses CDs in his yard to deter them. It’s been about a month since he put them up and he said his plants are grateful.
Boat of missing Naples doctor brought back to shore

The boat that belongs to the missing doctor, Chaundre Cross, has been towed back to dry land. Thursday evening the boat, a 34-foot Sea Ray named Vitamin Sea, was found in the Gulf of Mexico between Naples and Sanibel. WINK News spoke with the U.S Coast Guard and they said...
Coast Guard finds missing Naples doctor’s boat empty off Sanibel coast

The Collier County Sheriff’s Office and U.S. Coast Guard are searching for a missing Naples doctor. His boat has been found, but with no sign of him. The sheriff’s office says Chaundre Cross, 49, was last seen leaving the Naples Bay Marina around 7:30 a.m. on Wednesday on his boat, ‘Vitamin Sea.’ Deputies say his family became concerned when he didn’t return home.
Lee County schools reach out to veterans amid teacher shortage

The School District of Lee County is encouraging veterans to become teachers through the state’s Military Veterans Certification Pathway amid a severe teacher shortage. Starting July 1, Florida began issuing five-year temporary certificates for military veterans who have not yet earned their bachelor’s degrees and meet the following eligibility:
New technology raises homes to avoid flooding during hurricanes

A new technology called High Tide Home System raises homes to avoid severe flooding during hurricanes. On August 13, 2004, Hurricane Charley struck Charlotte County leaving businesses and homes destroyed. Kevin Doyle, owner of Celtic Ray Public House said, “It was terrifying. We were pretty smug. We had a few...
Punta Gorda rebuilds community after 2004 Hurricane Charley destruction

Punta Gorda rebuilds the community after 2004 Hurricane Charley wiped out parts of the city. On August 13, 2004, Hurricane Charley struck Charlotte County leaving businesses and homes destroyed. Kevin Doyle, owner of Celtic Ray Public House said, “It was terrifying. We were pretty smug. We had a few pints,...
City Hall strategy for backlogged permits in Cape Coral

Staff will focus on the backlogged permits to aid the growing frustration in Southwest Florida’s largest city closing the office every Friday starting next week. While some are optimistic others fear another total pause in Cape Coral, like what happened in April. But, as of Friday, the city said that is not under consideration.
Gov. DeSantis gives endorsement for Lee County school board

Governor Ron DeSantis took an unusual move by giving an endorsement for the non-partisan Lee County school board race. DeSantis publicly endorsed Armor Persons and Sam Fisher in July for a spot on the Lee County school board. And in August a committee that supports the Governor, Friends of Ron DeSantis, sent out mailers to Lee County voters.
Wife of missing doctor filed for divorce same day he vanished off his boat

An intensifying search for the disappearance of a well-known doctor last seen at the Naples Bay Marina leaving his boat called Vitamin Sea. Court records show Chaundre Cross’ wife filed for divorce on Wednesday, the same day he vanished. While the boat’s been found and is sitting in Sanibel, so far, no trace of Doctor Cross.
Faucets left on drenching Cape Coral home in water by suspect

Someone flooded a home in Cape Coral by breaking in and leaving the water on causing thousands of dollars in damages. Thursday morning neighbors saw the front door wide-open with water gushing out of the brand new home. “It makes me mad that people destroy other peoples lives,” said Linda...
Early voting begins in Lee and Collier counties

If you plan to vote by mail during this election in Lee or Collier counties, you have until Saturday, the same day early voting begins in Southwest Florida, to request a mail-in ballot. There are way more early voting sites in Southwest Florida this year, so it’s likely you’ll be...
St. Matthew’s House distribution sites

St. Matthew’s House, in partnership with the Midwest and Harry Chapin Food Banks, is gearing up its food distributions again now that its new warehouse is open. St. Matthew’s House will hold four distributions next week:. Monday, Aug. 15: St. Elizabeth Seton, 5225 Golden Gate Parkway Naples, from...
School bus crash on NE Pine Island Rd in Cape Coral; no injuries

A Lee County school bus with students onboard was involved in a minor vehicle crash on Northeast Pine Island Road in Cape Coral on Friday morning, but no students or drivers were injured. According to the Cape Coral Police Department, the school bus hit two cars at the 1486 NE...
