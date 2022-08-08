ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

CBS News

Lawmakers demand change as civilians are hit with "exorbitant" medical bills for emergency treatment at military facilities

Democratic Rep. Joaquin Castro and Sen. Elizabeth Warren are calling on the Department of Defense to address its lack of financial relief provided for citizens who receive emergency treatment at U.S. military facilities. The push comes following a recent report from the U.S. Government Accountability Office which found that the Defense Department rarely waives or reduces medical bills issued to citizens in these circumstances despite its ability to do so.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
thecentersquare.com

Attorneys general file brief in federal travel mask mandate case

(The Center Square) – Attorneys general from 23 states have filed an amicus brief in a federal appeals court urging judges to uphold a ruling from earlier this year that struck down the mask mandate for interstate travel. Four months ago, Florida U.S. District Judge Kathryn Kimball Mizelle sided...
CONGRESS & COURTS
freightwaves.com

Washington state agrees to dismiss meal/rest break appeal

The state of Washington agreed last week to dismiss an appeal of a decision that found the state’s truck driver meal and rest break (MRB) rules are preempted by federal hours-of-service (HOS) regulations. The appeal was filed in December 2020 with the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Ninth...
WASHINGTON STATE
americanmilitarynews.com

US loses half its fighter jets, tons of warships in China war game

American military strategists are actively gaming U.S. military response scenarios to a potential Chinese invasion of Taiwan by 2026. The wargames have already found that the U.S. would have to lose more than 900 fighter jets — up to half of its fighter jet fleet — and a large number of U.S. warships to turn back China, a new report revealed Monday.
MILITARY
Dayana Sabatin

States Sending Out Stimulus Checks In August

Last week we learned that lawmakers are struggling to reach agreements on stimulus checks. For example, the governor of Massachusetts planned to send out a $250 tax rebate check, but it collapsed. However, locals are still supposedly going to be receiving some form of a payout.
IN THIS ARTICLE
The Guardian

Trump and Republicans’ terrible, no good, very bad week is about to get worse

This is a bad week for Donald Trump and the Republican party. Already, the 45th president suffered twin humiliations and a third one looms. On Monday, the FBI enforced a search warrant at Mar-a-Lago, the center of his universe. One day later, a federal appeals court upheld the right of a House committee to his tax returns. Trump is also slated to appear on Wednesday at a court-ordered deposition conducted by New York’s attorney general.
POTUS
Washington Examiner

Industry warns Manchin-Schumer bill will mean fewer new drugs

The pharmaceutical industry is bracing for a severe hit to investments with the Senate passage of a bill that would give Medicare the authority to set price caps on some expensive prescription drugs. Democrats passed a surprise deal struck last week between Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) and Sen....
CONGRESS & COURTS
AboutLawsuits.com

District of Columbia Nursing Home Care Ranks Worst in U.S.: Report

While the nation continues to struggle with staffing shortages at long-term care facilities caused by the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, a new study has ranked District of Columbia nursing home care as the worst in the U.S. due to several factors, including costs and lack of medical professionals. The consumer research...
HEALTH SERVICES
MedicalXpress

Nearly 98 million Americans skipped treatments, cut back on food, gas or utilities to pay for healthcare in early 2022

Higher healthcare prices have driven 38% of American adults—representing an estimated 98 million people—to either delay or skip treatment, cut back on driving, utilities, and food, or borrow money to pay medical bills in the last six months, according to a new survey conducted by West Health and Gallup. The survey was conducted in June 2022, the same month inflation reached 9.1%, a new 40-year high.
HEALTH SERVICES
NBC News

Four 'corporate landlords' engaged in 15,000 evictions despite CDC moratorium, House report says

During the Covid pandemic, The Siegel Group, a Las Vegas-based real estate firm, told staff members to force tenants out of its properties through such coercive tactics as removing air conditioners, calling a child protection agency without cause and threatening eviction despite a federal moratorium, congressional investigators say in a report published Wednesday.
LAS VEGAS, NV

