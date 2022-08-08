Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Popular celeb-owned restaurant chain set to open its first Ohio location this weekKristen WaltersMiamisburg, OH
Art in the City: Wrapping up the event. A look at the people that made it successful.Everything Kaye!Dayton, OH
3 Great Burger Places in OhioAlina AndrasOhio State
Dayton, Ohio: Get ready for First Friday, Art in the city Pre-pARTy !Everything Kaye!Dayton, OH
This Small Ohio Town Was Named One of the Coolest Places in the U.S.Travel Maven
dayton.com
Historian McCullough was drawn to Dayton and Wright Brothers history
‘He mined our photo collection on the Wright Brothers pretty extensively,’ Wright State archivist said in 2015. Historian David McCullough, the best-selling, award-winning author who died Sunday at 89, was no stranger to Dayton. McCullough’s book, “The Wright Brothers,” was published by Simon & Schuster in 2015 to solid...
wvxu.org
Analysis: J.D. Vance 'rejects' idea that he believes women should stay in abusive marriages
There is no question that J.D. Vance, the Middletown native and Republican candidate for Ohio's open U.S. Senate seat, currently has a problem with women voters. The question is whether it is a problem of his own making or a problem spun out of thin air by his political opponents.
wvxu.org
Legendary Middletown DJ Paul 'Moon' Mullins to be honored by Bluegrass Music Hall of Fame
Paul "Moon" Mullins, whose bluegrass shows on Middletown's WPFB-AM provided the sounds of home to Kentucky natives working in Butler Country's paper and steel plants, will be inducted posthumously by the Bluegrass Music Hall of Fame on Sept. 29. Mullins, who died in 2008 at age 71, promoted hundreds of...
How a Cincinnati baseball company helped POWs escape in World War II
P. Goldsmith Sons Co. from Cincinnati hid radios inside of baseball to communicate with American prisoners of war in Nazi Germany. Bob Doolan, of Colerain, was one of those prisoners.
dayton.com
Sinclair launches citywide youth jazz ensemble
Attention student musicians interested in exploring jazz music through instruction and live performances. Your next big opportunity is here. Sinclair Community College Youth Jazz Ensemble is a new citywide group currently accepting players nominated by a school band director or private instructor. “This has been a bucket list item, a...
dayton.com
15 events you should check out in Dayton this weekend
Outdoor activities from themed festivals to summer concerts dominate this weekend’s entertainment options. The long-running Germanfest Picnic in Historic St. Anne’s Hill is among the popular attractions, but Daytonians can also attend newer events like the Dayton Potato Festival at Courthouse Square or choose from about a dozen music offerings at Rose Music Center, Fraze Pavilion and Levitt Pavilion.
dayton.com
Reggae at the Rose: Ziggy Marley salutes his legendary father Saturday
It’s no exaggeration to say reggae music has been the Marley family business since the genre’s inception. Ziggy Marley, a second-generation purveyor of the Jamaican-born sound, brings his tribute to his father, Bob Marley, to Rose Music Center in Huber Heights on Saturday, Aug. 13. The eight-time Grammy...
dayton.com
Unique, multi-sensory art exhibit returning to Dayton in October
A multi-sensory art exhibit is returning to downtown Dayton in October and organizers say they are looking for artists. “Beyond Vision: Bringing Art Out of the Darkness” is slated Friday, Oct. 14 from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. and Saturday, Oct. 15 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at The Landing, located at 804 Monument Avenue.
Daily Advocate
Versailles named Ohio Magazine’s Best Hometown 2022-2023
VERSAILLES — Versailles named in Ohio Magazine’s Best Hometowns 2022-2023. Versailles is a village located in west central Ohio with a population of 2,700. The Village of Versailles website says “we are small in size, but large in opportunities” and it is the opportunities Versailles provides for “people, pride, and progress” that allowed it to be named this year’s Ohio Magazine’s Best Hometowns 2022-2023 alongside Athens, Bellefountaine, Kent, and Perrysburg stating these hometowns embody the qualities that make life in Ohio special.
dayton.com
Bacon Fest - Everything is Better with Bacon returns to Fraze Saturday
A festival featuring all things bacon including bacon wrapped turkey legs, bacon funnel cakes, chocolate covered bacon and much more is returning to the Fraze Pavilion on Saturday, Aug. 13. Bacon Fest - Everything is Better with Bacon will feature over 10 vendors with a variety of bacon-inspired dishes and...
dayton.com
Best of Dayton: What happened on Day 1 (and how to keep nominating)
The first day of Best of Dayton nominations on Monday saw a lot of activity. Now it’s time to keep nominating. The period for nominations goes through Monday, Aug. 22, and the number of times a person, business or place is nominated will have a gigantic impact on who becomes finalists for voting.
There's an Incredible Lantern Festival Coming to Ohio This Weekend
The night skies in Ohio are about to be lit up with much more than just stars. A unique festival is coming to the Buckeye State, and it’s set to deliver a light show that promises to be an experience unlike any other. Keep reading to learn more.
Xenia Daily Gazette
Seven new members of Beavercreek Athletics HOF
BEAVERCREEK — The Beavercreek High School Athletic Hall of Fame committee has announced the induction of seven athletes as its 2022 class. Doug Beck, Kylie Briem, Maria Cardow, David Geiger, Michael Hauschild, Jack Pohlmann, and Ryan Sedlar are the newest members and will be honored at a ceremony on Sept. 2, which will be held in the Beavercreek High School Auditorium.
dayton.com
8 quirky facts you might not know about Dayton’s suburbs
What do Johnny Appleseed, canned ham shaped trailers and concrete lions have in common?. All of them have a story related to the Miami Valley. Here’s a look at 8 intriguing anecdotes from our communities:. 1. Englewood: Lookalike letters. The original name for Englewood, founded in 1841, was Harrisburg....
dayton.com
Dayton’s Century Bar recognized in national bourbon magazine
The Century Bar in downtown Dayton received a write up in the summer issue of Bourbon+, a quarterly magazine spotlighting stories of farmers, distillers, mixologists and bourbon industry enthusiasts. “Not every bar has its own mission statement, and I’d venture to say a good majority do not. But then again,...
wnewsj.com
Blanchester native trains to be a U.S. Navy warfighter
GREAT LAKES, Ill. — Sailors are some of the most highly-trained people on the planet, according to Navy officials, and this training requires highly-dedicated instructors. At Naval Education and Training Command (NETC), instructors at advanced technical schools teach sailors to be highly skilled, operational, and combat ready warfighters, while providing the tools and opportunities for continuous learning and development.
dayton.com
Friday at the Rose: Grammy-nominated Lettuce celebrate 30 years of funk
Many teenage bands are nothing but youthful larks. Others have staying power like Lettuce, performing at Rose Music Center in Huber Heights on Friday, Aug. 12. The funk band from Boston, celebrating its 30th anniversary with a co-headlining tour with Tower of Power, continues to evolve on stage and in the studio.
dayton247now.com
New-to-Ohio burger joint, sets Warren County opening
WARREN COUNTY, Ohio (Dayton Business Journal) - A hamburger and chicken wing joint is ready to make its Ohio debut in Mason. Norcross, Ga.-based WNB Factory will open at 9343 Mason Montgomery Rd in Mason on Aug. 15, officials told the Business Courier. The restaurant chain is being brought to southwest Ohio by franchisees Jason and Joseph Kang and their business partner Steve Jones – the owners of three SW Ohio sushi restaurants.
coolcleveland.com
Democratic Candidate for Governor Speaks at the City Club
Nan Whaley was mayor of the city of Dayton from 2013-2022, after serving on the Dayton City Commission and the Montgomery County Board of Elections. During her terms in office, she confronted a series of crises including a mass shooting that kill 10 and injured 27, and a destructive tornado and got high marks for her handling of these events. In addition, under her leadership Dayton became the first Ohio city to off paid family leave for municipal employees and make high-quality preschool available to all 3- and 4-year-olds.
miamivalleytoday.com
Countdown to fair week
The 2022 Miami County Fair is set to kick off at the end of this week as the grounds begins to fill with trailers and rides. The fair opens on Friday.
