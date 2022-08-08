ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Muncie, IN

Did HSE Schools make the grade?

A data-driven analysis of Indiana’s top 20 elementary schools. US News & World Report publishes rankings for Best Colleges, Best High Schools, Best Elementary Schools, Best Middle Schools as well as other educational rankings. The data for schools, kindergarten through 12th grade, can be found at usnews.com/education/k12. Using filters, the data can be sorted by many factors, including school name, grade level, location, and public school type. This provides a valuable data resource for parents as well as school administrators and school board members.
INDIANA STATE
Inside Indiana Business

Central Indiana fair-housing group reaches lawsuit settlement

The Indianapolis-based Fair Housing Center of Central Indiana and 11 partner organizations have reached a settlement with a New York-based property owner in a lawsuit over disability-access issues at 50 different senior-living properties, including three in central Indiana. On Wednesday FHCCI announced the agreement, in which Williamsville, New York-based real...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Muncie, IN
Education
Local
Indiana Education
City
Muncie, IN
munciejournal.com

Muncie Organization Adds Additional ‘NaloxBoxes’ To Neighborhoods

Muncie Folk, a local harm reduction initiative, continues to distribute naloxone through placement of additional “NaloxBoxes” in the Muncie community. MUNCIE, IN—Late 2021, in partnership with Overdose Lifeline, Inc., and the Governor’s Office and Division of Mental Health and Addiction, two “NaloxBoxes” were installed in Muncie, IN., with a third just recently installed and a fourth coming soon.
MUNCIE, IN
ballstatedailynews.com

"I love Muncie": Fire Up DWNTWN was a step in helping rebuild Muncie by bringing people together and supporting local businesses

Though it didn’t go exactly to plan, with the scheduled “Special Shape Hot Air Balloon Glow Show” being canceled due to weather, Fire Up DWNTWN took over Walnut Street and the rest of downtown Muncie, Indiana, August 6, 2022. Hot air balloons still briefly took the skies, local businesses set up shop under tents, food trucks lined the street and countless other events ran from 1-10 p.m., prompting Muncie’s community to show out in full form.
MUNCIE, IN
Inside Indiana Business

Taurus Tool marking expansion in Delaware County

A tool-making company in Delaware County is celebrating its new location. Taurus Tool and Engineering recently relocated to a 66,000-square-foot facility in Muncie, which is more than double its previous space and provides room to expand its line of services. Taurus provides contract machining work, including CNC turning, milling and...
DELAWARE COUNTY, IN
#Southside High School#Elementary Schools#Mcs#East Washington Academy
Fox 19

Man pleads to molesting underage Indiana girls

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Ind. (WXIX) - A Brookville man charged with molesting three teenage girls has pleaded guilty a year after fleeing before his trial was scheduled to begin, according to Franklin County prosecutors. Jesse Meckley was arrested in September 2020. His trial was delayed due to the pandemic. It was...
BROOKVILLE, IN
WISN

2-month-old boy abducted in Wisconsin found in Indiana

KENOSHA, Wis. — A 2-month-old Kenosha boy is home safe with his mom Wednesday after being abducted by his father, Kenosha police said. Police say the 24-year-old man beat the mother Tuesday and took the baby. The father doesn't live in the area and had no prior arrangement to...
KENOSHA, WI
Education
WRBI Radio

Heavy Trash Week coming up in Greensburg, but with changes

— The City of Greensburg will provide heavy trash collection next Monday through Friday (August 15-19), but Street Commissioner Mark Klosterkemper says there will be two big changes to the service because of the volume and weight of items collected in the past. “We are not going to be collecting...
GREENSBURG, IN
indyschild.com

Local festivals and events to celebrate all things fall

Indianapolis has some of the best festivals in Indiana, and even the Midwest. Fun, family-friendly festivals can be found happening around Indy all year long. If you are up for a road trip. Check out of of many small town festivals listed in our guide for a brand new festival experiences in Indiana.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Fox 59

New restaurants opening in Indy, Carmel and Westfield

INDIANAPOLIS — New restaurants are popping up all over town. Jolene Ketzenberger of Culinary Crossroads knows all the new spots and events you want to check out in central Indiana. The Indianapolis City Market launched the SOUL of the City Kitchen Incubator. It will offer Black chefs a fully-equipped...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WRBI Radio

Gov. Holcomb signs Executive Order to call a Special Election

Indianapolis, IN — Governor Eric Holcomb on Tuesday signed Executive Order 22-12 calling a special election in the Second Congressional District. The special election will be held to fill the vacancy in the office of United States Representative for the Second Congressional District due to the death of Rep. Jackie Walorski.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
cbs4indy.com

Teen found with 2 Glocks, revolver outside Indiana State Fairgrounds

INDIANAPOLIS – Police seized a backpack with three guns inside from a teen following a disturbance outside the Indiana State Fairgrounds Saturday. According to Lawrence Police Chief Gary Woodruff, an off-duty Lawrence officer working security noticed a disturbance between juveniles at the 38th Street gate around 8:20 p.m. Saturday.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
lebanonathletics.com

Lady Tigers Basketball holds Youth Try-outs and has Surprise Visitor

Kristen Spolyar remembers what it was like to be a young basketball player growing up in Lebanon, looking up to the older players. So when the opportunity arose for her to speak to the next generation of girls basketball players at Lebanon, she didn’t hesitate to come address around 50 girls in grades 1-8 who were trying out for Lebanon’s Back to School, Fall and Winter Leagues.
LEBANON, IN

