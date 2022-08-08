We are fortunate to have an amazing airport that services Sarasota and Manatee county travels. The Sarasota Bradenton Airport has continued to add services, improve facilities and expand the numerous direct flight options in the last few years. The changes continue at a pace to ensure the growing numbers of travelers passing through the airport enjoy the efficiencies of the more local airport when making reservations. In just the last ninety days, more good news regarding additional improvements at the airport has made headlines.

SARASOTA, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO