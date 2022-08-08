Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Why 15 Florida Cities Were Named as Most Susceptible to a Possible Housing DownturnL. CaneFlorida State
LGBTQ-Owned Punky’s Bar and Grill ClosesBryan DijkhuizenSaint Petersburg, FL
EDGE District Spot In St. Petersburg Expects New Boutique HotelBryan DijkhuizenSaint Petersburg, FL
Tiny Houses Near a Florida Beach are Mentioned in a List of Charming, Tiny HotelsL. CaneFlorida State
A local scratch golfer compares these Florida gulf coast courses to help you navigate through the linksFit*Life*TravelBradenton, FL
Related
businessobserverfl.com
Nearly 600 adult housing apartments planned for area
An announcement of three new adult housing communities is expected to bring nearly 600 apartment units to the Tampa Bay area all the way down to South Naples. FK Architecture is the brains behind the new projects' designs, which include Solea Wellen Park in Venice, Amberlin Wiregrass Ranch in Wesley Chapel and Amberlin South Naples in Collier County. The 55-plus communities are designed to be “resort-style” with modern home designs and amenities.
Longboat Observer
Mopps returns to Longboat after seven months in Venice
Charlie Mopps, who left the employment of Longboat Key in January, returns to the town’s Public Works Department on Wednesday as program manager, Town Manager Tom Harmer told the Town Commission on Tuesday. Mopps’ last day with the town was Jan. 14 before he started as Public Works director...
floridapolitics.com
Jason Bearden owned a delinquent military surplus business in Hawaii
The company was delinquent in state filings three years in a row. Manatee County Commission candidate Jason Bearden has touted his career as a veteran and business owner. But there’s a conspicuous gap in his LinkedIn resume. For about four years, he operated a business called Sta-Tactical that ultimately was shut down for delinquency by the state of Hawaii.
amisun.com
Manatee County anticipates water taxi service in 2023
BRADENTON BEACH – Manatee County hopes to have a water taxi service running to and from Anna Maria Island three days a week beginning in February. On Aug. 2, Bradenton Area Convention and Visitors Bureau Director Elliott Falcione sent Bradenton Beach Mayor John Chappie an email update on the county’s efforts to secure a water taxi provider. Falcione’s email noted it was sent instead of an in-person update from Manatee County Public Works Director Chad Butzow and Falcione during the Bradenton Beach City Commission’s Aug. 4 meeting.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Longboat Observer
Neighborhood complaints over recycling plant reach City Commission
The worlds of industrial and residential land uses are colliding in the Central Cocoanut neighborhood, where for half a decade residents have complained about the growing activities and the noxious byproducts of U.S. Recycling, a construction and demolition recycling company. More than simply a noise nuisance, occupants of homes in...
amisun.com
Manatee County takes over Coquina Beach Market
BRADENTON BEACH – Manatee County officials have announced that the county tourism agency is taking over the Coquina Beach Market from longtime director Nancy Ambrose. Manatee County Information Director Bill Logan sent an email to commissioners on Aug. 1 announcing the takeover, issuing a press release on Aug. 2 that the market would be “taking a break” until November.
Pinellas County contractor questions why another contractor used his license
Herb Quintero of Coast to Coast Specialties says he values the hard work it took for him to build a successful business.
Tampa homeowner loses thousands after hiring unlicensed mover
Consumers are rarely more vulnerable than when they hire someone to move everything they own. More than 1,000 Florida-based movers have an “F” rating with the Better Business Bureau.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Mysuncoast.com
SMH moves forward with plan to build hospital in North Port
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Sarasota Memorial hospital is moving forward with the plan to construct a hospital in North Port. Sarasota Memorial Hospital-North Port will be constructing the new facility on a 32-acre undeveloped site in the 4900 block of Sumter Boulevard near I-75. Sarasota Memorial bought the parcel in...
Mysuncoast.com
Early voting sites announced in Sarasota County
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Six locations have been announced in Sarasota County for early voting ahead of the Aug. 23 primary. Any voter may choose to vote early, beginning Saturday, Aug. 13 through Sunday, Aug. 21, from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Supervisor of Elections Ron Turner said. The locations...
Longboat Observer
New signals set for intersection at Lakewood Ranch Prep
The traffic on White Eagle Boulevard in front of Lakewood Ranch Preparatory Academy should be a bit frenzied Aug. 10 when the new school opens for its opening day. The school, which will host almost 2,000 students once the high school building is completed, currently has 740 students enrolled. Manatee...
Beach Beacon
Salty Pelican Seafood Market and Smokehouse brings surf and turf to Seminole
SEMINOLE — When Seminole residents Kris and Suzanne Sahr sold their St. Pete wholesale seafood business a few years ago, the couple was gearing up to open a new seafood production company, featuring specialty items. But, like so many businesses, when COVID hit, their plans came to an abrupt...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
amisun.com
Thanks to the mayor
I want to strongly thank you and any other Holmes Beach commissioners who have stood against county plans to remove Australian pines and the sand and shell parking from Kingfish Boat Ramp. Please do not back down. It defies logic and all aesthetic considerations that anyone would destroy the perfect...
Sarasota Bradenton Airport Continues to Improve Services Here on the Suncoast
We are fortunate to have an amazing airport that services Sarasota and Manatee county travels. The Sarasota Bradenton Airport has continued to add services, improve facilities and expand the numerous direct flight options in the last few years. The changes continue at a pace to ensure the growing numbers of travelers passing through the airport enjoy the efficiencies of the more local airport when making reservations. In just the last ninety days, more good news regarding additional improvements at the airport has made headlines.
businessobserverfl.com
Sarasota distributor grows by over 50 employees through acquisition
A Sarasota irrigation, golf and grounds equipment distributor recently acquired a 110-year-old company. A press release from Wesco Turf states the acquisition of Hector Turf, Deerfield Beach, went into effect Aug. 1. Both companies are distributors for Minneapolis-based The Toro Co. “We are excited to welcome Hector Turf into Wesco’s...
click orlando
🐘Myakka Elephant Ranch offers an ele-phantastic experience in Manatee County
MYAKKA CITY, Fla. – Floridians can get up close to the largest existing land animal and help care for them at the Myakka Elephant Ranch in Manatee County. The Myakka Elephant Ranch is a nonprofit conservation center in Myakka City that strives to educate guests on elephant conservation while providing a memorable experience.
invisiblepeople.tv
Homelessness in Venice Beach: Meet Matthew
Robert Karron Shares the Lived Experience of Unhoused Individuals in Venice Beach. Editor’s Note: Robert Karron lives in Venice Beach. He enjoys collaborating with the unhoused people in his neighborhood to create statements that attest to the complexities of their lives. Robert started this project to present details of people’s lives that tend not to come across in standard articles.
amisun.com
Events
Island Time Book Club, “Malibu Rising” by Taylor Jenkins Reid, Island Branch Library, 5701 Marina Drive, Holmes Beach, 6:30 p.m. Thursdays in Paradise Stroll featuring local art, music and food, Bridge Street, Bradenton Beach, 5-8 p.m. Friday, Aug. 12. Mahjong Club – Experienced Players, Island Branch Library, 5701...
amisun.com
Turtle Tips
During sea turtle season, May 1 – Oct. 31, follow these tips to help turtles:. Turn off lights visible from the beach and close blinds from sundown to sunrise; lights confuse nesting sea turtles and may cause them to go back to sea and drop their eggs in the water, where they won’t hatch. Light can also attract hatchlings away from the water.
businessobserverfl.com
Pair of auto dealerships sold in liquidation move
LMP Automotive Holdings, a Fort Lauderdale-based auto dealer, has sold two of its dealerships in Southwest Florida. LMP announced it has entered into agreements to sell its Kia dealerships in Port Charlotte and Cape Coral, in addition to Kia and Subaru dealerships in Beckley, West Virginia. The sales include the dealership and real estate assets, according to a statement. Financial terms of the deal — in addition to the name of the buyer — weren’t disclosed.
Comments / 0