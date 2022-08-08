ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Anna Maria, FL

businessobserverfl.com

Nearly 600 adult housing apartments planned for area

An announcement of three new adult housing communities is expected to bring nearly 600 apartment units to the Tampa Bay area all the way down to South Naples. FK Architecture is the brains behind the new projects' designs, which include Solea Wellen Park in Venice, Amberlin Wiregrass Ranch in Wesley Chapel and Amberlin South Naples in Collier County. The 55-plus communities are designed to be “resort-style” with modern home designs and amenities.
VENICE, FL
Longboat Observer

Mopps returns to Longboat after seven months in Venice

Charlie Mopps, who left the employment of Longboat Key in January, returns to the town’s Public Works Department on Wednesday as program manager, Town Manager Tom Harmer told the Town Commission on Tuesday. Mopps’ last day with the town was Jan. 14 before he started as Public Works director...
VENICE, FL
floridapolitics.com

Jason Bearden owned a delinquent military surplus business in Hawaii

The company was delinquent in state filings three years in a row. Manatee County Commission candidate Jason Bearden has touted his career as a veteran and business owner. But there’s a conspicuous gap in his LinkedIn resume. For about four years, he operated a business called Sta-Tactical that ultimately was shut down for delinquency by the state of Hawaii.
MANATEE COUNTY, FL
amisun.com

Manatee County anticipates water taxi service in 2023

BRADENTON BEACH – Manatee County hopes to have a water taxi service running to and from Anna Maria Island three days a week beginning in February. On Aug. 2, Bradenton Area Convention and Visitors Bureau Director Elliott Falcione sent Bradenton Beach Mayor John Chappie an email update on the county’s efforts to secure a water taxi provider. Falcione’s email noted it was sent instead of an in-person update from Manatee County Public Works Director Chad Butzow and Falcione during the Bradenton Beach City Commission’s Aug. 4 meeting.
MANATEE COUNTY, FL
Longboat Observer

Neighborhood complaints over recycling plant reach City Commission

The worlds of industrial and residential land uses are colliding in the Central Cocoanut neighborhood, where for half a decade residents have complained about the growing activities and the noxious byproducts of U.S. Recycling, a construction and demolition recycling company. More than simply a noise nuisance, occupants of homes in...
SARASOTA, FL
amisun.com

Manatee County takes over Coquina Beach Market

BRADENTON BEACH – Manatee County officials have announced that the county tourism agency is taking over the Coquina Beach Market from longtime director Nancy Ambrose. Manatee County Information Director Bill Logan sent an email to commissioners on Aug. 1 announcing the takeover, issuing a press release on Aug. 2 that the market would be “taking a break” until November.
MANATEE COUNTY, FL
Mysuncoast.com

SMH moves forward with plan to build hospital in North Port

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Sarasota Memorial hospital is moving forward with the plan to construct a hospital in North Port. Sarasota Memorial Hospital-North Port will be constructing the new facility on a 32-acre undeveloped site in the 4900 block of Sumter Boulevard near I-75. Sarasota Memorial bought the parcel in...
NORTH PORT, FL
Mysuncoast.com

Early voting sites announced in Sarasota County

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Six locations have been announced in Sarasota County for early voting ahead of the Aug. 23 primary. Any voter may choose to vote early, beginning Saturday, Aug. 13 through Sunday, Aug. 21, from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Supervisor of Elections Ron Turner said. The locations...
SARASOTA, FL
Longboat Observer

New signals set for intersection at Lakewood Ranch Prep

The traffic on White Eagle Boulevard in front of Lakewood Ranch Preparatory Academy should be a bit frenzied Aug. 10 when the new school opens for its opening day. The school, which will host almost 2,000 students once the high school building is completed, currently has 740 students enrolled. Manatee...
MANATEE COUNTY, FL
amisun.com

Thanks to the mayor

I want to strongly thank you and any other Holmes Beach commissioners who have stood against county plans to remove Australian pines and the sand and shell parking from Kingfish Boat Ramp. Please do not back down. It defies logic and all aesthetic considerations that anyone would destroy the perfect...
HOLMES BEACH, FL
SuncoastPost

Sarasota Bradenton Airport Continues to Improve Services Here on the Suncoast

We are fortunate to have an amazing airport that services Sarasota and Manatee county travels. The Sarasota Bradenton Airport has continued to add services, improve facilities and expand the numerous direct flight options in the last few years. The changes continue at a pace to ensure the growing numbers of travelers passing through the airport enjoy the efficiencies of the more local airport when making reservations. In just the last ninety days, more good news regarding additional improvements at the airport has made headlines.
SARASOTA, FL
businessobserverfl.com

Sarasota distributor grows by over 50 employees through acquisition

A Sarasota irrigation, golf and grounds equipment distributor recently acquired a 110-year-old company. A press release from Wesco Turf states the acquisition of Hector Turf, Deerfield Beach, went into effect Aug. 1. Both companies are distributors for Minneapolis-based The Toro Co. “We are excited to welcome Hector Turf into Wesco’s...
SARASOTA, FL
invisiblepeople.tv

Homelessness in Venice Beach: Meet Matthew

Robert Karron Shares the Lived Experience of Unhoused Individuals in Venice Beach. Editor’s Note: Robert Karron lives in Venice Beach. He enjoys collaborating with the unhoused people in his neighborhood to create statements that attest to the complexities of their lives. Robert started this project to present details of people’s lives that tend not to come across in standard articles.
amisun.com

Events

Island Time Book Club, “Malibu Rising” by Taylor Jenkins Reid, Island Branch Library, 5701 Marina Drive, Holmes Beach, 6:30 p.m. Thursdays in Paradise Stroll featuring local art, music and food, Bridge Street, Bradenton Beach, 5-8 p.m. Friday, Aug. 12. Mahjong Club – Experienced Players, Island Branch Library, 5701...
HOLMES BEACH, FL
amisun.com

Turtle Tips

During sea turtle season, May 1 – Oct. 31, follow these tips to help turtles:. Turn off lights visible from the beach and close blinds from sundown to sunrise; lights confuse nesting sea turtles and may cause them to go back to sea and drop their eggs in the water, where they won’t hatch. Light can also attract hatchlings away from the water.
ANNA MARIA, FL
businessobserverfl.com

Pair of auto dealerships sold in liquidation move

LMP Automotive Holdings, a Fort Lauderdale-based auto dealer, has sold two of its dealerships in Southwest Florida. LMP announced it has entered into agreements to sell its Kia dealerships in Port Charlotte and Cape Coral, in addition to Kia and Subaru dealerships in Beckley, West Virginia. The sales include the dealership and real estate assets, according to a statement. Financial terms of the deal — in addition to the name of the buyer — weren’t disclosed.
CAPE CORAL, FL

