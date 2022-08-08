ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pennsylvania State

Comments / 8

Related
WETM 18 News

Watching for the Spotted Lanternfly

WATKINS GLEN, N.Y. (WETM)- The spotted lanternfly (SLF) is an invasive species that could impact the agricultural and tourism industries. The SLF is from Asia and feeds mostly on the Tree of Heaven but can also feed on plants like grapes, maple, fruit trees and more. The SLF was first discovered in 2014 and has […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
State
Pennsylvania State
State
California State
State
New York State
State
Texas State
Local
Pennsylvania Traffic
State
Louisiana State
City
California, PA
City
Big Flats, NY
City
Elmira, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gas Prices#Twin Tiers#Aaa#Americans
CBS Pittsburgh

Electric generation costs in Pennsylvania increasing again Sept. 1

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Pennsylvania regulators are warning that the cost of electric generation will increase again for some customers next month. Pennsylvania's regulated electric utilities adjust the default price non-shopping customers are charged, known as the "price to compare," either quarterly or biannually. The Pennsylvania Public Utility Commission said several major utilities are raising prices on Sept. 1. Penn Power customers will see a 19% increase, up from 8.694 cents per kWh to 10.348 cents. West Penn Power customers will go up to 8.306 cents per kWh, a 1.3% increase, the PUC said.  Companies that serve the eastern part of the state will also be raising their prices by as much as 18.7%. The PUC said Duquesne Light and PPL customers won't see any changes until Dec. 1, the next date for energy price resets.It comes after some customers already saw a 45% increase in June.  With prices rising again, the commission is encouraging residents to explore ways to manage their utility expenses. For the PUC's tips on how to save, click here. 
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WETM 18 News

Harris Hill pool, Park Station closing dates

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – The Harris Hill pool will close for the season later this month, and the Park Station waterfront early next month, Chemung County has announced. Chemung County Chris Moss announced that the Harris Hill pool will close for the season on August 20, 2022 at 7:00 p.m. Anyone with a season pass […]
CHEMUNG COUNTY, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
NewsBreak
Travel
NewsBreak
Oil Prices
NewsBreak
Traffic
NewsBreak
Gas Price
101.5 WPDH

Officials in New York State Say Minivan Hit Amish Buggy From Behind

There are a lot of things you have to look out for when you're traveling the roads of New York state. Wildlife and fallen tree limbs aren't the only potential hazards. A 55-year-old New York state man was issued multiple tickets recently after colliding with a horse-drawn buggy from behind, according to officials. The reason he gave to troopers was that he simply didn't see the carriage in front of him.
therecord-online.com

Broadband expansion in Pennsylvania could give rural economies a boost

HARRISBURG, PA – The federal largesse that will fund broadband expansion in Pennsylvania has two major political concerns: the potential economic growth due to business and education using broadband more, and the threat of a missed opportunity from wasting federal funds. What’s key is connecting the unserved parts of...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Travel Maven

One of the Best Flea Markets in the Midwest Can Be Found in Indiana

There's nothing better than spending a day outdoors in the summer hunting for a bargain, picking up locally crafted items, and rummaging for hidden treasures. The Midwest is home to several amazing flea markets but one of the very best is located in Cedar Lake along the western border of Indiana near Illinois. Uncle John's Flea Market draws thousands of visitors a year who come to discover everything from antiques and collectibles to new merchandise.
CEDAR LAKE, IN
newsonthegreen.com

The bear might still be out there

The bear might still be out there. In the July print edition, NEWS On the Green published a story on bear sightings in June throughout Brookfield and Masury, which ended when a bear that was tranquilized in Sharon was relocated. NEWS On the Green had reached out to the Pennsylvania...
BROOKFIELD TOWNSHIP, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy