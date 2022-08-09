Thor's on the case: ECSU police train with new bomb dog

History has shown that an armed intruder can threaten any school campus at any time, says Tommy McMasters, chief of campus police at Elizabeth City State University.

Though ECSU has not experienced an active shooter situation, McMasters said he won’t let his officers grow complacent to the possibility of one. That’s why on Friday, a little more than a week before fall classes begin next week, McMasters held rapid deployment training for the campus police force.

The purpose of the session was to ensure ECSU officers are “combat ready for the start of the school year,” McMasters said.

Held in Lester Hall, the training featured three scenarios, including one that offered the officers a chance to train with the campus police department’s new bomb detection dog, Thor.

In each drill, an officer posing as the shooter was hiding somewhere on the third floor of Lester Hall. Like in an actual response, as many as five officers raced to the scene in an SUV.

Then, in tactical formation and their training handguns drawn, the officers entered the building. Inside they used other tactics, such as a four-person “rolling T” formation that police use when maneuvering hallways and narrow passageways.

McMasters is a trained a rapid deployment instructor. Assisting him with overseeing the training were John Etheridge, a retired Elizabeth City police officer and current director of College of The Albemarle’s Basic Law Enforcement Training program, plus other ranking campus officers. The training session began with a classroom component and other exercises, and concluded around 1 p.m.

In the second shooter scenario, campus K9 officer Stacey Marcum led her team’s response with her partner Thor. The male German shepherd is about a year old and weighs around 90 pounds, McMasters said. Thor is trained in explosives detection and in other skills, and can apprehend suspects.

For training purposes, Marcum kept Thor on his long leash. In a debriefing following the drill, she reminded fellow officers that in a real situation she would have let Thor off his leash to go search for explosives, as well as suspects.

According to McMasters, ECSU purchased Thor for $15,000, which includes having him trained. Additionally, Marcum attended a training course on handling K9s.

Alyn Goodson, ECSU vice chancellor for operations and the university’s general counsel, said school officials realized a need for an explosives canine after a bomb threat to the campus in February. Goodson said a key lesson learned from that threat was that campus police didn’t have a fast, effective means to search for potential explosives.

ECSU campus police received a phone call the morning of Friday, Feb. 25 from an unknown number in which the caller threatened that there was bomb on campus.

ECSU implemented its emergency response plan and ordered students and staff to evacuate the campus. After an hours-long sweep of the campus by law enforcement, ECSU began allowing students and staff to return to campus.

The bomb threat is believed to have been connected to nearly 60 others the FBI said had been made against historically black colleges and universities and faith-based institutions since January.

Goodson said because ECSU’s mascot is the Vikings it was only fitting that its police canine be named Thor. The dog will have a kennel at the campus police station but go home with Marcum when she is off duty. He said Thor and his handler will be available to assist surrounding law enforcement agencies if the need should arise.