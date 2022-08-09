ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Elizabeth City, NC

Thor's on the case: ECSU police train with new bomb dog

By By Chris Day Multimedia Editor
The Daily Advance
The Daily Advance
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=33fLWj_0h9clUJb00

History has shown that an armed intruder can threaten any school campus at any time, says Tommy McMasters, chief of campus police at Elizabeth City State University.

Though ECSU has not experienced an active shooter situation, McMasters said he won’t let his officers grow complacent to the possibility of one. That’s why on Friday, a little more than a week before fall classes begin next week, McMasters held rapid deployment training for the campus police force.

The purpose of the session was to ensure ECSU officers are “combat ready for the start of the school year,” McMasters said.

Held in Lester Hall, the training featured three scenarios, including one that offered the officers a chance to train with the campus police department’s new bomb detection dog, Thor.

In each drill, an officer posing as the shooter was hiding somewhere on the third floor of Lester Hall. Like in an actual response, as many as five officers raced to the scene in an SUV.

Then, in tactical formation and their training handguns drawn, the officers entered the building. Inside they used other tactics, such as a four-person “rolling T” formation that police use when maneuvering hallways and narrow passageways.

McMasters is a trained a rapid deployment instructor. Assisting him with overseeing the training were John Etheridge, a retired Elizabeth City police officer and current director of College of The Albemarle’s Basic Law Enforcement Training program, plus other ranking campus officers. The training session began with a classroom component and other exercises, and concluded around 1 p.m.

In the second shooter scenario, campus K9 officer Stacey Marcum led her team’s response with her partner Thor. The male German shepherd is about a year old and weighs around 90 pounds, McMasters said. Thor is trained in explosives detection and in other skills, and can apprehend suspects.

For training purposes, Marcum kept Thor on his long leash. In a debriefing following the drill, she reminded fellow officers that in a real situation she would have let Thor off his leash to go search for explosives, as well as suspects.

According to McMasters, ECSU purchased Thor for $15,000, which includes having him trained. Additionally, Marcum attended a training course on handling K9s.

Alyn Goodson, ECSU vice chancellor for operations and the university’s general counsel, said school officials realized a need for an explosives canine after a bomb threat to the campus in February. Goodson said a key lesson learned from that threat was that campus police didn’t have a fast, effective means to search for potential explosives.

ECSU campus police received a phone call the morning of Friday, Feb. 25 from an unknown number in which the caller threatened that there was bomb on campus.

ECSU implemented its emergency response plan and ordered students and staff to evacuate the campus. After an hours-long sweep of the campus by law enforcement, ECSU began allowing students and staff to return to campus.

The bomb threat is believed to have been connected to nearly 60 others the FBI said had been made against historically black colleges and universities and faith-based institutions since January.

Goodson said because ECSU’s mascot is the Vikings it was only fitting that its police canine be named Thor. The dog will have a kennel at the campus police station but go home with Marcum when she is off duty. He said Thor and his handler will be available to assist surrounding law enforcement agencies if the need should arise.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Albemarle, NC
City
Elizabeth City, NC
Elizabeth City, NC
Crime & Safety
roanoke-chowannewsherald.com

Northampton B&E suspects sought

JACKSON – Three men from Bertie County are wanted in connection for a series of residential break-ins that occurred last month in the Conway area. The Northampton County Sheriff’s Office has issued arrest warrants for Jalik Lassiter, age 22, and Amonzia Spivey, 21, both of Windsor, and 18-year-old Dejount’e Vinson of Kelford.
CONWAY, NC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
John Etheridge
13News Now

FBI joins search for Norfolk teen last seen 1 week ago

NORFOLK, Va. — The search is on for 15-year-old Kadence Morrell in Norfolk. Now, family members are speaking out, hoping someone will know where she is. “Definitely, devastating for our family," said Kyle Morrell, Kadence's uncle. Family, community members and Norfolk police detectives went knocking door-to-door Tuesday, passing out...
NORFOLK, VA
13News Now

Motorcycle crash in Norfolk sends person to hospital

NORFOLK, Va. — A person was hospitalized after a crash involving a motorcycle in the 800 block of Kempsville Road on Wednesday, the Norfolk Police Department said. The call for the crash came in just before 10 a.m., police said. A person was taken to the hospital as a...
NORFOLK, VA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Campus Police#Fbi#City Police#Ecsu
WAVY News 10

Woman accused of wielding knife at NC deputies after pursuit

CURRITUCK COUNTY, N.C. (WAVY) — A woman has been arrested after leading authorities in Chesapeake and Currituck County on a pursuit, while driving a vehicle that was reported stolen. The incident occurred Monday with the police pursuit beginning in Chesapeake. Deputies then took over pursuing the driver, later identified as Cierra Scott, for approximately 3 […]
CURRITUCK COUNTY, NC
windsorweekly.com

​​Missing 14-year-old Windsor girl found

A 14-year-old Windsor girl reported missing over the weekend has been found. Alexia “Lexi” Noelle Mahone was located unharmed in Portsmouth, according to an Aug. 10 news release from the Isle of Wight County Sheriff’s Office, nearly a week after being last seen leaving her home in the Clyde’s Dale Mobile Home Community by her mother on Aug. 4.
WINDSOR, VA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Combat Sports
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
outerbanksvoice.com

Dare Sheriff warns on Tideland scam

Scammers are heavily targeting Tideland Electric members recently. They are threatening to disconnect service if payment isn’t given over the phone. Do Not give personal/financial information. Hang up. If you have concerns regarding payment or service, please contact Tideland EMC directly.
DARE COUNTY, NC
13News Now

Man dies in hospital after crash in Smithfield

SMITHFIELD, Va. — A man died from his injuries after a car and motorcycle crash that happened on August 7, according to Virginia State Police. The crash happened shortly after 5 p.m. on Nike Park Road, which is east of Battery Park Road in Smithfield. Richard Hills was driving...
SMITHFIELD, VA
The Daily Advance

The Daily Advance

Elizabeth City, NC
1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
155K+
Views
ABOUT

The Daily Advance is published in Elizabeth City, N.C. and serves an area of five mostly rural counties in the northeastern corner of North Carolina. They include Currituck, Camden, Pasquotank, Perquimans, and Chowan counties. Because of the business and developmental links in the region, The Daily Advance coverage also frequently reaches into Gates and Dare counties

 https://www.dailyadvance.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy