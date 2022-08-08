ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Letters to the Editor — Aug. 9, 2022

By Post readers
New York Post
New York Post
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4c9p3A_0h9clIy700

The Issue: Mayor Adams’ criticism of Texas Gov. Greg Abbott sending migrants to New York City.

How bad is it that even illegal migrants are afraid to come to New York City ( “ ‘Dodge’ city,” Aug. 8)?

Mayor Adams, I’m astonished that you complain about poor communication with Texas Gov. Greg Abbott’s office on bus schedules, but never once did you condemn the secretive, after-dark migrant flights arriving in New York. The “special processing area” was hidden from the public as well.

This isn’t a political stunt on the part of Abbott. It’s a reality check for you, to see for yourself what is happening at the border.

You are failing the people of New York, from crime run amok to overflowing homeless shelters to lack of treatment for the mentally ill — and more illegal migrants than New York City can accommodate.

Put public pressure on Gov. Hochul to put the people of New York first. This is a dying city under Democratic control. Time for change.

Dori Harasek

Staten Island

Can you blame Abbott for sending illegal people crossing into his state to DC and New York? Now that this is happening, our hypocrite politicians are crying for federal help. These are “sanctuary” cities, so it’s come one, come all.

The modern world has eradicated many diseases, but now we have people from all over the world coming into this country, vaccinated or not, bringing in all strains of illness. Where did monkeypox come from suddenly? What’s next?

Citizens of New York, be careful whom you vote for: You can’t complain after you put these professional politicians in. It’s time for a change.

S. Kane, Brooklyn

Abbott’s policy of busing illegals to New York is nothing short of brilliant.

The outrage from Adams and DC Mayor Muriel Bowser puts a spotlight on the hypocrisy of the liberal progressives.

These mayors, and many more like them in Democratic cities, favor an unrestricted influx of migrants — but not to their cities.

Robert Mangi

Westbury

Though they remained silent when Biden had illegal migrants flown from the Mexican border into New York and other locations in the middle of the night to avoid detection, progressive Mayors Adams and Bowser are now loudly complaining about similar actions taken by border-state governors like Abbott and Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey.

They refer to this voluntarily transporting of migrants to their cities as “cruel gamesmanship” and “disgusting.” They fear that facilities in New York and DC will be overloaded.

In fact, it is the border towns like Uvalde that are overwhelmed. Adams and Bowser should go to Texas and Arizona to see firsthand the chaos that Biden has created at the border before condemning governors who are trying to protect their cities.

As advocates of sanctuary-city policies, if they talk the talk, they should walk the walk.

Mel Young

Lawrence

The outrage by Adams and Bowser concerning migrants being bused to their respective cities from Texas is hilarious. Do they realize how disingenuous they sound?

They’ve declared their cities are sanctuary havens, yet are now asking for federal help to take care of migrants while condemning small-border-town leaders as racists who should easily, without complaining, handle the needs of many, many thousands of them.

Kevin Devlin

Milton, Mass.

Hey, Mayor Adams, there is a simple response to Abbott’s policy of sending hordes of illegal immigrants in chartered buses to the Port Authority: Just charter your own buses and send these law-breakers right back to Texas, preferably to the state capital of Austin, where Abbott resides.

The first time one of the illegal immigrants whom Abbott has sent us commits a murder or a rape, the Texas governor should be indicted as an accomplice, along with the feckless and useless Adams.

Dennis Middlebrooks

Brooklyn

Want to weigh in on today’s stories? Send your thoughts (along with your full name and city of residence) to letters@nypost.com. Letters are subject to editing for clarity, length, accuracy and style.

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Columbia University

Mayor Adams: Let’s Turn Abbott’s Cheap Political Stunt Into A Strategic Asset for NYC

Texas Governor Greg Abbott has been chartering buses and sending immigrants from Texas to East Coast cities because he sees immigrants as a problem, not an asset. On Friday, the federal government announced that over 500,000 new jobs were created in July, unemployment is down to 3.5%, and all over the country, businesses are posting help wanted signs in their windows. Mayor Eric Adams should work with the federal government, convene a working group to create an Immigrant Work Corps, and figure out how to obtain emergency working papers for new immigrants and place them in both government and private sector jobs in New York. I know there are rules and red tape that would need to be overcome to make this work, but let’s figure out a workaround that enables new immigrants to get started here in New York. In fact, since both Arizona and Texas are sending immigrants to Washington DC and New York, we should also get together with DC and other cities interested in putting new immigrants to work.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Daily Mail

NYC Mayor Eric Adams declares war on Texas Gov. Greg Abbot for bussing illegal migrants to the Big Apple and says he is considering dispatching New Yorkers to the border to campaign to unseat him!

Big Apple Mayor Eric Adams wants to take his quarrel with Governor Greg Abbott to Texas, threatening on Tuesday to bus New Yorkers to the Lone Star state to get out the vote against the southwestern Republican. 'I already called all of my friends in Texas and told them how...
TEXAS STATE
NBC New York

Chipotle to Pay $20 Million to NYC Workers as Part of Settlement

New York City Mayor Eric Adams announced that Chipotle will pay $20 million to 13,000 workers for violating their right to predictable schedules and paid sick leave. Adams' office said it's the largest fair workweek settlement in the U.S. and the largest worker protection settlement in the city's history. The...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
State
Texas State
City
Westbury, NY
City
Staten Island, NY
State
Arizona State
New York City, NY
Government
nypressnews.com

Anxious New Yorkers Worry Whether Eric Adams Is the Man for the Moment

Outside Liberty Pool in Jamaica, Queens, near the home where Mayor Eric Adams was raised, Rosa Soriano watched her 6-year-old son play in the swelter of a midsummer heat wave. Ms. Soriano, a manicurist, thought about Mr. Adams, the challenges he faces in his first year in office and his seemingly genuine interest in improving the city. But then she reflected on her own set of difficulties. She worries about crime and said she took care not to visit the park after 7 p.m., fearful that “somebody will rob you.”
NEW YORK CITY, NY
cityandstateny.com

Migrant families are being separated when entering NYC shelter system: Advocates

Migrant families who are arriving at New York City homeless shelters amid an influx of asylum seekers from Latin America are sometimes being split up because they do not have the proper documentation to prove they are a family unit, according to advocates. In at least two cases identified by Catholic Charities, the families have chosen to stay on the street instead of being divided into separate shelter units.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Muriel Bowser
Person
Greg Abbott
Person
Doug Ducey
Jeffery Mac

Heat Wave More Dangerous For Black New Yorkers, City Says

(Getty Images/iStockphoto) During the many heat waves New York has been enduring throughout this summer, we have been hearing similar concerns. If you recall during the initial Covid-19 outbreak during the summer of 2020, the topic of inequality could not have been more prevalent. The conversation honed in on Black New Yorkers —  specifically when it came to their living conditions.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Chalkbeat

What is going on with NYC’s public school enrollment? We explain.

New York City’s fight over school budget cuts has dominated the news. But at the heart of that debate is declining student enrollment. Overall, K-12 enrollment has dropped by 9.5% since the pandemic began. Officials are expecting 30,000 fewer K-12 students to be on the rolls this fall compared to last year.In this most recent school year, three-quarters of schools saw fewer students, a Chalkbeat analysis previously found. Enrollment of Black and...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Gotham Gazette

Our Obligation to Our Neighbors in NYCHA

Growing up in Section 8 housing on the Lower East Side in the ‘80s and ‘90s, I saw how large an impact the city’s infrastructure investments could have. From the restoration of Hamilton Fish pool across the street from my apartment that gave us a place to cool off in the summer, to the major renovation of the Williamsburg Bridge that made it easier for us to visit our relatives in Brooklyn, to the much-needed renovations at Bellevue Hospital that improved the quality of healthcare for our neighborhood.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Illegal Immigrants#Illegal Migrants#Politics Local#Dodge#Democratic
Secret NYC

The National Dominican Day Parade Is Returning To NYC This Weekend

The National Dominican Rican Day Parade (NatDDP) is an essential cultural NYC event that unfortunately hasn’t been the same the past two years–the 2020 parade was completely virtual while last year’s parade was a hybrid event. Thankfully, this year’s parade is scheduled to be fully in person, and it’s marching down 6th Avenue this Sunday, August 14. The parade is a tradition beloved by the Dominican community, but for nonprofit Dominican Day Parade, Inc. who organizes the event, it’s actually much more than a parade. Throughout the year, this nonprofit holds various events including food drives, an annual gala, and parade kick-off events in all five boroughs. They also provide scholarships and mentor opportunities to exceptional students of Dominican descent. Here’s everything else you need to know about the parade:
NEW YORK CITY, NY
NBC New York

Top NYC Attorney Joins Dept. of Correction as General Counsel

One of New York City's top litigators, a Harvard and Oxford graduate with decades of government experience, will join the NYC Department of Correction as its general counsel. Paul Shechtman will join the DOC as deputy commissioner of legal matters, the city's jail system said Tuesday. Shechtman is a former...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Next City

The Immigrant Women Workers Learning To Disrupt The Cleaning Industry

A total of 50 women graduated from Liberty Cleaners' new educational program in July. (Photo courtesy of the Worker’s Justice Project and Liberty Cleaners) Before Juana Camacho joined Liberty Cleaners, the country’s first women-led workers’ hub, she made less than minimum wage as a cleaner and felt she had no rights to negotiate with her employers. But as she organized alongside the women in the group, who together learned about their rights from wages to safe working conditions, her perspective changed.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
therealdeal.com

Landlords backing off big rent hikes

Through the winter and spring, rent hikes on Covid-era lease renewals soared as high as 50 percent as New York landlords cashed in on strong demand and low availability. Those price bumps — largely a recovery from early-pandemic discounts — drove Manhattan’s average rent above $5,000, a near 30 percent jump in a year.
MANHATTAN, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Immigration
NewsBreak
Homeless
fox5ny.com

Bronx business owners call for changes to bail laws

NEW YORK - Bronx business owners are demanding more be done to fight crime in their community and they’re turning up the heat on New York lawmakers over bail reform. It eliminates case bail for most nonviolent crimes. The business owners blame the rise in crime on repeat offenders....
BRONX, NY
thevillagesun.com

Opinion: The real victims of the crime epidemic are the actual victims of crime

BY MARIA DANZILO AND DANYELA SOUZA-EGOROV | As candidates for New York State Senate in adjacent districts covering most of Manhattan’s West Side and Downtown, our platforms reflect the issues of greatest concern to voters today: escalating crime, an unsteady and stalled economy, underperforming public schools, government failure to address homelessness, mental illness and drug addiction, and degrading quality of life.
MANHATTAN, NY
PIX11

What will the Inflation Reduction Act do for New Yorkers?

MIDTOWN, Manhattan — On the first weekday since the grueling all-night voting session that led to the U.S. Senate passing the Inflation Reduction Act, Sen. Charles Schumer, its main negotiator, laid out a long list of ways that he said the $430 billion measure will benefit New Yorkers.  The G.O.P., whose members all voted against […]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
New York Post

New York Post

New York City, NY
54K+
Followers
42K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1801 by Alexander Hamilton, the New York Post is America’s oldest continuously published newspaper – and one of its most provocative, impactful, and beloved news brands. We shine a bright light on the people and institutions that shape our readers’ lives; we break big stories and set the news agenda; and we offer engaging, fun and addictive content to the country and the world.

 https://nypost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy