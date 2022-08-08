Read full article on original website
Related
Ashland 11-year-old makes bracelets to raise funds, awareness for cancer research
ASHLAND -- A small fundraiser started by a young girl in Ashland is making a big difference in her community. Lina Kostic isn't even a teenager yet, but her knowledge and empathy are way beyond her years. From family to friends, one cancer or another has been in Lina's life, so the 11-year-old decided to take action. "I really like kids and I don't like cancer at all because it's a terrible thing and I just want to help those kids that are going through cancer feel better about themselves," she explained. Lina is looming bracelets to raise awareness. She had a fundraiser last month and her target goal was $150 dollars but Lina raised much more than that "There were a lot of donations and we raised almost $500," she said. "She has done fantastic," said Lina's mom Milka. "She has made more than 100 bracelets and we are also just very grateful and blessed to have such great support from people."Milka works at the Dana Farber institute on the research side; she appreciates the impact her daughter is making. "It's an ongoing battle and I think every little bit counts," said Milka.
WCVB
Massachusetts woman blinded by attack working to help others regain sight
HAVERHILL, Mass. — The victim of a gruesome attack in Massachusetts is trying to turn her suffering into something good. Janet Blanchard, of Haverhill, was left blind and almost died from a random attack in her hometown last year. NewsCenter 5's Maria Stephanos lived next door to Blanchard when...
WCVB
Brigham and Women's Hospital surgeon Dr. Monica Bertagnolli to head National Cancer Institute
BOSTON — A surgeon at Brigham and Women’s Hospital in the Department of Surgery and the Dana-Farber Brigham Cancer Center has been appointed by President Joe Biden as the next director of the National Cancer Institute. Dr. Monica Bertagnolli, a surgical oncologist, clinical researcher and the Richard E....
Wednesday's Child: 10-year-old Austin
BOSTON (MARE) - Austin is an easy-going child that has many interests and loves to explore new opportunities. He enjoys going to the park, the beach, and the movies. Austin enjoys going to the arcade and playing with Legos and video games. He enjoys helping to cook, riding bikes, rollerblading, crafts, and music.Austin does well in school and enjoys going to school. He has developed some great attachments at his school and he regularly comes home with a gold star for being the star student of the day! Austin enjoys practicing and maintaining things that he has learned in school...
IN THIS ARTICLE
WBUR
New novel 'Mother in the Dark' chronicles a family's struggle with mental illness
While I was reading “Mother in the Dark,” Kayla Maiuri’s novel of how a mother’s undiagnosed mental illness alters the lives of her family, “escape velocity” kept coming to mind: the force needed for a rocket to escape Earth’s gravity. It’s a power that Anna, the eldest of three daughters and the 20-something protagonist of this novel, could sorely use.
pethelpful.com
Cat Found in Boston After Going Missing in Maine Serves as an Important Reminder to Pet Owners
We love TikTok not only for the heartwarming videos we see on the daily but also for the occasional informative videos. We've been surprised by how much the app teaches us when it comes to animals and our pets. Granted, not every informative video is new to us. There are ones that are just reminders for us and boy, can we use them! This most recent reminder is coming to us from Boston.
Campaign urges peaceful coexistence with coyotes in Massachusetts
BOSTON - The MSPCA is launching a new campaign to encourage people to live safely alongside coyotes.There have been several recent sightings in neighborhoods, and experts say the animals aren't going away so it's important to learn how to coexist with them.They're reminding residents not to leave food out. If you get close to a coyote, wave your arms and make loud noises to scare them off. According to the MSPCA, there have been 25 coyote attacks on humans in the last 25 years. Two people were bit by a coyote in Swampscott earlier this summer. "Having this many coyotes in such populated areas is relatively new in our state-but they're here and they're not going anywhere," MSPCA advocacy specialist Elizabeth Magner said. "We have to coexist and modify our behaviors. If we do then we will be safe-and the coyotes will be, too."
nbcboston.com
A Boston Surgeon Is the First Woman to Lead National Cancer Institute
President Joe Biden has officially named Dr. Monica Bertagnolli, a surgical oncologist in the Dana-Farber Brigham Cancer Center and Brigham and Women’s Hospital, as the the next director of the National Cancer Institute. The announcement was first reported three weeks ago by Stat News.The Biden Administration and Dana-Farber made...
NECN
Boston Doctor Explains BA.4.6, the New COVID ‘Variant of Concern'
A new omicron subvariant, BA.4.6, now accounts for more than 4% of COVID-19 cases in New England and across the U.S., according to the latest data from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Not much is known about the new subvariant that is beginning to make an emergence...
Massachusetts family activities: 10 free and fun things to do with kids this summer
Looking to get the kids out of the house before school is back in season? Or maybe you’re looking to spend a weekend out instead of lounging around. Either way, many families might also be hoping to save some money. Across Massachusetts, there are plenty of family-friendly activities to...
Ashburnham Girl Scouts devastated memorial for friend will be removed
ASHBURNHAM - There were hurt feelings and hard decisions during Ashburnham's Select Board meeting Monday. The town's Girl Scouts, devastated, that a memorial for their friend must finally come down. "I think all of this could have been avoided if you had reached out to us for some open communication ahead of time," troop leader Michelle Duclos said. Daisy Scout Kate Arpano passed away from an aggressive brain cancer in 2016.An art installation in her honor was approved by town leaders for six months. There was an autumn vote to extend the installation until spring 2017. Then came new Ashburnham leadership and...
WCVB
Man pulled from Medford, Massachusetts, pond on life support, police say
MEDFORD, Mass. — A man pulled from Wright's Pond in Medford, Massachusetts, on Sunday remains on life support. Officials responded to a 911 call around 11:15 a.m. Sunday for a person that went under the water and did not resurface. The victim, a 28-year-old man, was found in an...
Retired Scituate man fixing thousands of bikes to donate to kids in need
SCITUATE -- Rich Bonanno might just be the busiest retired man on the South Shore. He can fix up to six bikes an hour in his backyard shop. "I'm retired and this is a full-time job. I'm eight hours a day no matter what I'm doing," Bonanno told WBZ-TV. Seven years ago, Bonanno found a few beat up bicycles on the side of the road, fixed them up, and gave them away to some neighborhood kids. Before he knew it, he was hooked and on a mission to make sure every kid had a bike. "The guys at the Scituate...
WCVB
Bear spotted across Massachusetts town after eating chickens from coop
MIDDLETON, Mass. — Massachusetts Environmental Police officers are working to capture a black bear that was spotted across the town of Middleton on Wednesday. Mike Castro said the black bear barely moved when he arrived home and was just feet away from the animal in his vehicle. "I pull...
Man to be taken off life support after drowning in popular Medford pond
MEDFORD, Mass. — A man will be taken off life support after being pulled from a pond in Medford on Sunday morning. Medford Police say they received a call at 11:15 a.m. from a person frantically screaming for help after the caller’s friend went underwater at Wright’s Pond and didn’t resurface.
An Open Letter to the 6 Jerks Who Berated 2 Women Working at the Mall at Fox Run in Newington, New Hampshire
This story is crazy, upsetting, and a lesson to all (including myself). I debated telling this story, as it is pretty vulgar, but I think it is important. I want this story to reach the six teenagers who were all at fault. I want this story to reach the two women employees who were rudely berated. And I want to be able to look back at this story as a reminder to myself and those in my shoes in the future.
People
Massachusetts Pomeranian Abandoned in Crate on Hot Day Is Rescued and Readied for Adoption
A Pomeranian left on the side of a road in a crate in Dedham, Massachusetts, on July 23 is preparing for his adoption after no one claimed the dog. On Monday, the Dedham Police Department shared a statement on Facebook that said the department had "exhausted all leads" in its investigation into who left the dog on the side of the road.
WCVB
Mass. teen shot during family trip to Quebec receives police escort home from hospital
TEWKSBURY, Mass. — It's been a long road to recovery, but after three months in rehabilitation, a Massachusetts teenager who was shot during a trip to Montreal this spring, is heading home. Sandrick Jorcelin of Tewksbury spent the summer learning to walk again. Jorcelin, a bystander, suffered serious injuries...
Police searching I-93 for evidence in deaths of mother, 2 young sons
CONCORD, N.H. - State and local police investigating the shooting deaths of a mother and her two young sons are searching a large area of Route 93 in New Hampshire for evidence.Twenty-five-year-old Kassandra Sweeney, her 4-year-old son Benjamin and 1-year-old son Mason were found dead in their home on Wethersfield Drive in Northfield exactly one week ago on August 3.Autopsies showed each died from a single gunshot wound and the medical examiner ruled all three deaths as homicides.There have been no arrests, but Attorney General John Formella said investigators have identified everyone involved in the shooting deaths and there's no threat to...
GoFundMe started for Mark Luiso, Everett man who reportedly died in stabbing while protecting his son
An online fundraiser began collecting donations on Tuesday evening for a man who reportedly was fatally stabbed Monday night while protecting his son. Mark Luiso, 45, of Everett, was named by his family and friends to multiple local news outlets, as well as a company that said it employed him as a security guard.
Comments / 1