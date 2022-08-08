ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado State

Future Leaders

By CBSColorado.com Staff
CBS Denver
CBS Denver
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3QXIv6_0h9ckt9R00

Nominate Colorado High School Students as Future Leaders

Denver—August 8, 2022 – CBS4 announced today that applications are being accepted for the 2022-2023 FUTURE LEADERS program recognizing Colorado high school students excelling in STEM (science, technology, engineering, mathematics.)

"This will be our sixth year recognizing Future Leaders," General Manager Tim Wieland said. "Last year, CBS4 and sponsor PDC Energy recognized outstanding Colorado high school students who excel in everything from math and science to aerospace engineering. We can't wait to learn more about this year's nominees and share the stories of the winners."

Teachers, parents and mentors are encouraged to nominate students who they believe will be Colorado's future STEM leaders.  This year, students may also nominate themselves. Nominations are accepted on an ongoing basis now through April 2023. Six students will be selected during the school year to receive a special Future Leaders recognition award that includes $1,000 and a student profile on CBS4.

STEM studies may include, but are not limited to the fields of biology, chemistry, computer and information technology science, geosciences, life sciences, mathematical sciences, physics and astronomy, anthropology, ecology, economics, robotics, civil engineering, computer engineering, electrical engineering, electronics, mechanical engineering, industrial engineering, aerospace engineering, chemical engineering, astrophysics.

While the nomination process is easy, detailed information on the student, their STEM field of study/focus, and any extraordinary circumstances/obstacles the student has had to overcome in order to pursue his/her STEM studies should be included.

View Previous CBS4 Future Leaders:

Future Leaders winner, Kylie Grimes, on track to make a lifetime dream come true - CBS Colorado (cbsnews.com)

Future Leaders Winner Excels In Math & Science, Inspires Others On The Autism Spectrum - CBS Colorado (cbsnews.com)

Future Leaders Winner Setting Up Bright Future In Aerospace Engineering - CBS Colorado (cbsnews.com)

Future Leaders Winner Passionate About Math & Science - CBS Colorado (cbsnews.com)

Nominate future leaders at Future Leaders - CBS Colorado (cbsnews.com)

###

Contact: Danielle Dascalos 720-837-3845 ddascalos@viacomcbs.com #CBS4FutureLeaders

Covering Colorado FIRST—

Follow Us on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/CBSColorado

Comments / 0

Related
CBS Denver

Why some Colorado families want to stick with remote learning

The state's only accredited synchronous virtual learning school is looking to see an increase in enrollment again. Following pandemic uncertainty, safety concerns, and an improved execution, parents and teachers are saying the expansion of online options is good for their students. "They feel comfortable, maybe because they're in their home, maybe because they're behind a screen. But they feel comfortable because they're speaking out in class, they feel comfortable participating," said Kala Munguia, the Principal of Jeffco Remote Learning Program. The program is expecting about 700 students for this upcoming year. "Our real concern was about...
COLORADO STATE
CBS Denver

Colo. Dept. of Public Health releases COVID school guidance

The Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment has released its Practical Guide for Operationalizing CDC's School Guidance for the 2022-2023 school year. The department will also provide free COVID-19 testing to schools. The CDPHE is no longer recommending that entire classrooms quarantine over positive cases. The department is shifting its focus to clusters of cases and outbreaks instead of individual cases and contact tracing. "We continue to prioritize and support uninterrupted learning in all communities, and we have worked closely with local public health directors, school superintendents, school boards, teachers, and the broader school community to ensure this guidance meets the needs...
COLORADO STATE
CBS Denver

Parents in Colorado struggle to find and afford child care

Nearly one in ten child care providers closed across Colorado during the pandemic. And the Colorado Children's Campaign says the closures disproportionately impacted low income families and families of color. The Mile High United Way calls them "child care deserts." There is only one slot for every three to four children. On top of that, child care costs increased 40% from 1990-2021. During a Community Conversation on CBS News Colorado we examined the Child Care Crisis in Colorado and what parents can do about it.State Rep. Kerry Tipper had a personal experience. Rep. Tipper said she became a mom after...
COLORADO STATE
CBS Denver

Federal grant helps fund transportation projects across CO

Colorado is getting nearly $46 million for transportation projects across the state. That money is coming from the Department of Transportation's Rebuilding American Infrastructure with Sustainability and Equity (RAISE) Grant Program.That program was created by the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law and welcomed by Colorado U.S Senators Michael Bennet and John Hickenlooper as well as Gov. Jared Polis on Wednesday. That law helps boost funding for roads, bridges and transportation projects across the nation. The project breakdown for Colorado is as follows: The Westward Three project in Grand Junction, Glenwood Springs, and Rifle will receive $24.2 million; the Rio Grande Intermodal Transportation Project...
COLORADO STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Colorado State
Local
Colorado Education
City
Denver, CO
Local
Colorado Government
CBS Denver

Electric school buses aim to save money, help keep air clean

As a new statewide program aims to clean up Colorado's air by helping schools transition to electric buses. There is both state and federal money to help pay for the buses and charging stations.Along with the environmental benefits, electric buses save schools money on fuel and maintenance costs.They can put that into the classroom by paying teachers better, reducing class size and adding enrichment programs.Aurora Public Schools already has seven electric school buses. The superintendent points out the electric buses also reduce noise pollution on the campuses and in the community.
AURORA, CO
CBS Denver

Don't accidentally throw your TABOR refund check away

Every Colorado resident should double check their mail before they toss out any envelopes this month. There could be a tax refund check for you.The State of Colorado has started to send out TABOR refund checks of at least $750.This is what the envelope looks like:It's not junk mail, so don't throw it away!RELATED: Governor Polis renames TABOR refunds in election year maneuver: 'A rose is a rose' State officials have set up a hotline for people who have questions about their checks. Coloradans can call 303.951.4996.Here's what money experts say about making the most of your refund:Before you spend anything, make sure it goes to your most pressing need.Second, pay down your credit cards -- eliminate high interest debt.Then, pay down other debts like your car loans or overdue utility bills.Put anything left into savings.
COLORADO STATE
CBS Denver

Colorado Democratic state lawmaker faces voting charge

An El Paso County grand jury has indicted Democratic state Sen. Pete Lee, chair of the chamber's judicial committee, on one count of voting outside the district where he resides in 2020, in violation of state law. Lee vigorously denies the charge, an attorney for the lawmaker says.The Aug. 3 indictment was first announced Tuesday by the 4th Judicial District Attorney's Office led by Republican District Attorney Michael Allen.It alleges Lee, whose formal name is Sanford Edmund Lee, "voted giving false information" about his place of residence during the presidential primary on March 3, 2020, The Colorado Sun reports.Lee declined...
COLORADO STATE
CBS Denver

Nebraska woman charged with helping teen daughter have abortion

Omaha, Nebraska — A Nebraska woman has been charged with helping her teenage daughter end her pregnancy at about 24 weeks after investigators uncovered Facebook messages in which the two discussed using medication to induce an abortion and plans to burn the fetus afterward.The prosecutor handling the case said it's the first time he has charged anyone for illegally performing an abortion after 20 weeks, a restriction that was passed in 2010. Before the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade in June, states weren't allowed to enforce abortion bans until the point at which a fetus is considered viable...
NEBRASKA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Science And Technology#Aerospace Engineering#Civil Engineering#Computer Engineering#Mathematics#Future Leaders#Pdc Energy#Stem
CBS Denver

New remains found at Lake Mead may be linked to bones found in July

Human remains found at Lake Mead National Recreation Area last weekend may actually be from the same set of bones discovered 12 days earlier, authorities said Tuesday.National Park Service officials said rangers were called Saturday to the reservoir between Nevada and Arizona after skeletal remains were discovered at Swim Beach.It marked the fourth time since May that remains had been uncovered as Western drought forces the shoreline to retreat at the shrinking Colorado River reservoir behind the Hoover Dam.But the Clark County coroner's office said partial human remains found in the Boulder Beach area on July 25 may actually be...
LAS VEGAS, NV
CBS Denver

Proposed natural gas rule change could mean savings for your pocketbook

The Colorado Public Utilities Commission is considering a rule change that some environmentalists say is fairer to utility customers. The rule change would impact who pays for new natural gas utility lines when new homes are built. Currently, the cost is shared 50/50 between the utility company and the developer. The change would put the cost 100% on the developer. Some argue the change, which is still open to public comment, would help customers save money on utility bills, because utility companies often pass off those costs through customer fees. "This current system makes everybody pay more instead of less," said Jacob Smith,...
COLORADO STATE
CBS Denver

Hot on Wednesday before record heat on Thursday

Wednesday will mark the third day of a seven day heat wave in Colorado. Temperatures will soar into the 90s for the 47th day this year with no rain in sight.Denver has now surpassed the 30-year average for total number of days in the 90s which is 44 days. The average going back to when records started in 1872 is just 30 days.High temperatures are more commonly in the upper 80s instead of the 90s by the second week in August so it's hotter than normal weather for the Front Range. That said, the record high temperature in Denver on...
DENVER, CO
CBS Denver

Brook trout catch breaks 75-year-old Colorado record

An angler from Granby set a new Colorado fishing record.Tim Daniel caught a huge brook trout at Monarch Lake that weighed in at 7.84 pounds in late May. It had a girth of just over 15 inches and was 23.25 inches long.Colorado Parks and Wildlife confirmed that this catch bettered the old record that was set in 1947. It was the Centennial State's longest-standing fish record.
COLORADO STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Facebook
CBS Denver

Gabby Petito's family files $50 million wrongful death suit against Utah police

Gabby Petito's family has filed a lawsuit against police in Moab, Utah, accusing them of negligence that resulted in the 22-year-old's death last year. They are seeking $50 million in damages.The lawsuit, filed by attorneys representing Joseph and Tara Petito and Nichole and Jim Schmidt, names the Moab Police Department; three of its officers: "Palmer," "Pratt" and Daniel Robbins; and 10 other unnamed defendants and accuses them of "negligent failure" in their investigation into an alleged assault between Petito and her fiancé, Brian Laundrie, several weeks prior to her murder. They also accuse all of the defendants of "wrongful death," saying...
MOAB, UT
CBS Denver

CBS Denver

Denver, CO
55K+
Followers
27K+
Post
20M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news, weather, sports in Denver from CBS 4 covering Colorado first.

 https://denver.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy