Nominate Colorado High School Students as Future Leaders

Denver—August 8, 2022 – CBS4 announced today that applications are being accepted for the 2022-2023 FUTURE LEADERS program recognizing Colorado high school students excelling in STEM (science, technology, engineering, mathematics.)

"This will be our sixth year recognizing Future Leaders," General Manager Tim Wieland said. "Last year, CBS4 and sponsor PDC Energy recognized outstanding Colorado high school students who excel in everything from math and science to aerospace engineering. We can't wait to learn more about this year's nominees and share the stories of the winners."

Teachers, parents and mentors are encouraged to nominate students who they believe will be Colorado's future STEM leaders. This year, students may also nominate themselves. Nominations are accepted on an ongoing basis now through April 2023. Six students will be selected during the school year to receive a special Future Leaders recognition award that includes $1,000 and a student profile on CBS4.

STEM studies may include, but are not limited to the fields of biology, chemistry, computer and information technology science, geosciences, life sciences, mathematical sciences, physics and astronomy, anthropology, ecology, economics, robotics, civil engineering, computer engineering, electrical engineering, electronics, mechanical engineering, industrial engineering, aerospace engineering, chemical engineering, astrophysics.

While the nomination process is easy, detailed information on the student, their STEM field of study/focus, and any extraordinary circumstances/obstacles the student has had to overcome in order to pursue his/her STEM studies should be included.

View Previous CBS4 Future Leaders:

