Hometown Heroes: Brazos Christian Eagles
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The Brazos Christian Eagles will have a new head coach this season as Correy Washington comes from Brentwood Christian over in Austin to take over for Ben Hoffmier. Washington likes defense and feels like the Eagles will be much improved on that side of the ball...
Hometown Heroes: Dime Box Longhorns
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - After a year away from the grid iron, Rick Frey and the Dime Box Longhorns will compete in District 11 Division II with Calvert. The Longhorns will kickoff the season with a lot of inexperience with one sophomore and five freshman. The Longhorns will kick off...
Hearne host ‘Meet the Eagles’ and present commemorative DCTF to players
HEARNE, Texas (KBTX) - Over at Hearne High School Wednesday evening they hosted ‘Meet the Eagles’. Head Football Coach Ricky Sargent introduced the team and presented them with a commemorative Dave Campbell’s Texas Football magazine with the team’s personal wrap cover. Coach Sargent said it’s a...
Leon dominates during Caldwell sweep
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Caldwell High School has a new volleyball coach in Troy Errington. He made his debut with the Lady Hornets as they hosted Leon Tuesday night. Leon started strong and ended strong with the sweep in three sets 25-12, 26-24 and 25-11. Caldwell returns to action on with the Columbus Tournament on Thursday. Leon is on the road again with a match against Quitman on Thursday night.
Bryan volleyball begins Kayli Kane era with sweep over Manor
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The Bryan volleyball team beat Manor 25-19, 25-19, 25-21 Tuesday night in the season opener. It was the first game under the new Lady Vikings’ head coach Kayli Kane. Every team from Freshmen Gray to Varsity beat Manor Tuesday. The Lady Vikings will be back...
Dickey “most excited” about wide receivers
BRYAN-COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - After six straight days of fall camp, Texas A&M Football had its first rest day on Tuesday. After the first week of camp, Aggie fans have plenty to be excited about. A lot of attention has been on this freshman class which is the highest-rated...
Brazos Christian teacher talks excitement for school year
KBTX News 3 at Noon(Recurring) The latest regional, statewide and national news, along with local weather provided by the KBTX News team. Brazos Christian's athletic director talks activities. Updated: 47 minutes ago. KBTX Brazos Valley This Morning(Recurring) Brazos Christian's headmaster talks school safety. Updated: 1 hour ago. KBTX Brazos Valley...
Cougars kick off Stoney Pryor era Monday morning
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - The College Station football team kicked on the lights early this moring at Cougar Field for its first workout of Fall Camp. Not only was it the Cougars first time back on the turf since hosting spring drills, but also Stoney Pryor’s first as the head coach after being the offensive coordinator for 10 years under Steve Huff.
Former A&M football player, head coach Gene Stallings joins TexAgs Radio
Former Texas A&M football player and head coach Gene Stallings joined Wednesday's edition of TexAgs Radio to share his thoughts on the A&M-Alabama budding rivalry, the latest news and notes from around college football and more. Key notes from Gene Stallings interview. I'm excited to watch football and Texas A&M....
Kayla Wells Selected to USA Basketball 3x3 U23 Nations League Team
MIAMI – Former Texas A&M women’s basketball standout Kayla Wells was named to the 2022 USA Basketball Women’s 3x3 U23 Nations League Team, the organization announced Tuesday. Wells is featured on the six-player roster alongside Aaliyah Moore (Texas), Maddy Siegrest (Villanova), Celeste Taylor (Duke), Alyssa Utsby (North...
Anonymous SEC coach trolls Jimbo Fisher, Texas A&M: 'They're every bit an 8-4 program'
Jimbo Fisher has received a lot of praise for the way he’s built Texas A&M up and the way the Aggies are so highly talked about in just about the same way as the top powerhouses in college football are. And there’s plenty he’s done to deserve that positive...
Texas A&M comes in at #7 in preseason coaches poll
BRYAN-COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - The USA TODAY Sports AFCA Coaches Poll came out on Monday, and Texas A&M comes in at #7 in the preseason Top 25. Six teams from the Southeastern Conference were ranked with Alabama #1, Georgia #3, Texas A&M #7, Kentucky #21, Arkansas #23, and Ole Miss #24. Ohio State comes in at #2 with Clemson at #4 and Notre Dame rounds out the top 5. Soon to be SEC members Oklahoma and Texas come in ranked #9 and #18 respectively.
Treat of the Day: Washington County Ladies Lions Club donates $10,000
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The Washington County Ladies Lions Club made a big donation from their annual fundraiser at their Aug. 8 meeting. They split the $10,000 between several worthy causes. The first $5,000 went to the local Brenham Bread Partners and the second $5,000 went to the Lions Club International hunger program.
Brazos Christian School welcomes students, parents for first day of school
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Brazos Christian School was the first in the Brazos Valley to kick off the school year Wednesday. Students and their parents filled the front of the school to take pictures and reunite with classmates. The school’s headmaster Jeff McMaster said he was both nervous and excited...
31-Year-Old Issac Barrera Died In A Motorcycle Crash In Navasota (Navasota, TX)
Navasota Police reported a Saturday night motorcycle crash that left a person dead. The motorcycle was traveling north on FM 379 when it struck an 18-wheeler truck waiting to turn onto [..]
Over 2,000 Bryan ISD teachers, staff honored at Convocation
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Before students and teachers head back for the first day of school on Aug. 16, Bryan ISD hosted its annual Convocation to kick off the school year. The auditorium at Central Baptist Church was filled with more than 2,000 Bryan ISD teachers and staff. Superintendent Ginger Carrabine, along with many Student Ambassadors, took part in the program.
First year teachers hoping to avoid burnout as school year approaches
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Teachers in College Station ISD were back on campus Wednesday morning for staff development. Joining them for the first time are Kayla Close and Cassie Williams, two first-year teachers that are eager to get started. Close had a career change after working as a loan...
Texas boy, 6, survives being run over by 18K-pound bulldozer
FRANKLIN, Texas — A 6-year-old Texas boy run over by a bulldozer weighing roughly 18,000 pounds is already walking less than two weeks after his parents feared the worst. According to KBTX-TV, Bodie Boring was at a job site with his father July 27 when the accident occurred, fracturing the child’s skull, bruising both his lungs, breaking his pelvis and causing a brain bleed.
Back to School: Milano ISD Superintendent says they’re ready to welcome students back Aug. 17
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Students in Milam ISD have less than a week left of summer break. The first day of the new school year is Aug. 17. “We’re excited to see the kids come back. We’ve been working so hard this summer to get ready for them, so we’re just excited to see the kids come back, see their smiling faces,” said Superintendent Elisabeth Luevanos.
Car engulfed in flames spotted on Highway 6 heading into College Station: Witness
BRYAN, Texas — A car engulfed in flames was spotted this morning on Highway 6 heading into College Station, according to a witness. Around 8:50 a.m. Wednesday, a viewer submitted this photo to our station, confirming the incident. EMS was reportedly seen responding to the scene. No further details...
