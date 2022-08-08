Read full article on original website
KBTX.com
Hometown Heroes: Dime Box Longhorns
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - After a year away from the grid iron, Rick Frey and the Dime Box Longhorns will compete in District 11 Division II with Calvert. The Longhorns will kickoff the season with a lot of inexperience with one sophomore and five freshman. The Longhorns will kick off...
KBTX.com
Texas A&M Offensive Line looks to top past units
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Two years ago the Aggie offensive line was one of the best in the country. That unit is trying to get back to that point this season. After losing Kenyon Green to the Houston Texans in the NFL Draft, this year’s offensive line is lead by Junior Layden Robinson. The unit is younger and fall camp is vital for players like Bryce Foster, who missed the spring due to track.
KBTX.com
Bryan volleyball begins Kayli Kane era with sweep over Manor
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The Bryan volleyball team beat Manor 25-19, 25-19, 25-21 Tuesday night in the season opener. It was the first game under the new Lady Vikings’ head coach Kayli Kane. Every team from Freshmen Gray to Varsity beat Manor Tuesday. The Lady Vikings will be back...
Click2Houston.com
RECRUIT SCOOP: DJ Lagway of Willis Football
VYPE recently went out to Willis high school for their Fall 2022 Media day and caught up with 5-Star QB DJ Lagway, who had a very impressive Sophomore year. Check out the video below as VYPE’s Jackson DiPasquale talks with Lagway about his Sophomore year, family ties, his upcoming season and what it means to be a Willis Wildkat!
KBTX.com
Hometown Heroes: Calvert Trojans
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - For the third consecutive season the Calvert Trojans will have a new head coach. Eric Johnson is taking over for Michael Thomas. Johnson inherits a team that has four offensive and five defensive starters returning. Cohan Thompson is one of those returners. The senior running back...
saturdaydownsouth.com
Anonymous SEC coach trolls Jimbo Fisher, Texas A&M: 'They're every bit an 8-4 program'
Jimbo Fisher has received a lot of praise for the way he’s built Texas A&M up and the way the Aggies are so highly talked about in just about the same way as the top powerhouses in college football are. And there’s plenty he’s done to deserve that positive...
The Block: Our reaction to Haynes King running with the 1s at Texas A&M
In this excerpt from The Block, Carl Reed and guest co-host Brandon Marcello discuss the quarterback battle in College Station, pinning Aggies sophomore Haynes King as the likely front-runner.
KBTX.com
Dailen Mize claims Mutton Bustin’ World Title
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Dailen Mize is a world champion after winning the mutton bustin’ event at the Wrangler Youth Bull Riders World Finals in Abilene last weekend. The 7 year old out of Franklin outrode 60 other competitors and picked up a check worth a little more than $1,800.
KBTX.com
Kayla Wells Selected to USA Basketball 3x3 U23 Nations League Team
MIAMI – Former Texas A&M women’s basketball standout Kayla Wells was named to the 2022 USA Basketball Women’s 3x3 U23 Nations League Team, the organization announced Tuesday. Wells is featured on the six-player roster alongside Aaliyah Moore (Texas), Maddy Siegrest (Villanova), Celeste Taylor (Duke), Alyssa Utsby (North...
KBTX.com
Texas A&M comes in at #7 in preseason coaches poll
BRYAN-COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - The USA TODAY Sports AFCA Coaches Poll came out on Monday, and Texas A&M comes in at #7 in the preseason Top 25. Six teams from the Southeastern Conference were ranked with Alabama #1, Georgia #3, Texas A&M #7, Kentucky #21, Arkansas #23, and Ole Miss #24. Ohio State comes in at #2 with Clemson at #4 and Notre Dame rounds out the top 5. Soon to be SEC members Oklahoma and Texas come in ranked #9 and #18 respectively.
KBTX.com
Rainfall (yes, rainfall!) Update: Brazos Valley totals following Wednesday storms
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Widespread rain and storms pushed across the Brazos Valley Wednesday, leaving behind uneven rainfall totals from one side of the area to the other. While Coulter Field officially picked up 0.48″ on the north side of Bryan, Easterwood Airport (the official recording site for BCS) only managed to record a trace of rain, meaning no measurable rainfall will go down in the books for the day in town.
News Channel 25
Car engulfed in flames spotted on Highway 6 heading into College Station: Witness
BRYAN, Texas — A car engulfed in flames was spotted this morning on Highway 6 heading into College Station, according to a witness. Around 8:50 a.m. Wednesday, a viewer submitted this photo to our station, confirming the incident. EMS was reportedly seen responding to the scene. No further details...
KBTX.com
Easterwood Airport soaked up the best rain in 68 days Monday
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - A last chance effort at rain managed to pop up a summer thunderstorm over parts of Bryan-College Station Monday evening. Measurable rain was recorded at Easterwood Airport for the first time since July 22nd. All said and done, the official rain gauge collected 0.07″ of rain...
KBTX.com
Back to School: Milano ISD Superintendent says they’re ready to welcome students back Aug. 17
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Students in Milam ISD have less than a week left of summer break. The first day of the new school year is Aug. 17. “We’re excited to see the kids come back. We’ve been working so hard this summer to get ready for them, so we’re just excited to see the kids come back, see their smiling faces,” said Superintendent Elisabeth Luevanos.
KBTX.com
Over 2,000 Bryan ISD teachers, staff honored at Convocation
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Before students and teachers head back for the first day of school on Aug. 16, Bryan ISD hosted its annual Convocation to kick off the school year. The auditorium at Central Baptist Church was filled with more than 2,000 Bryan ISD teachers and staff. Superintendent Ginger Carrabine, along with many Student Ambassadors, took part in the program.
KBTX.com
Texas A&M University system approves Mays Business School and Fort Worth lease expansion
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - On Wednesday the Texas A&M University System Board of Regents voted to expand the Mays Business School and a lease in Fort Worth during a public meeting at Texas A&M University’s Memorial Student Center. Construction on the Mays Business School expansion, the Business Education...
KBTX.com
Texas A&M University’s ‘Living Wall’ cools off campus
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - A project designed for research by the Texas A&M School of Architecture has found another way to be used for students. The living wall stands about 14 feet tall and currently holds 24 different drought-resistant plants. The wall has its own irrigation system and is...
KBTX.com
Brazos Christian School welcomes students, parents for first day of school
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Brazos Christian School was the first in the Brazos Valley to kick off the school year Wednesday. Students and their parents filled the front of the school to take pictures and reunite with classmates. The school’s headmaster Jeff McMaster said he was both nervous and excited...
KBTX.com
Back to School: North Zulch ISD Superintendent talks new building, school safety
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - This will be a busy week for the staff at North Zulch ISD. New teachers report to campus Tuesday and all other teachers return Wednesday. Superintendent Alan Andrus was on Brazos Valley This Morning Monday to talk about the new school year, which begins Aug. 18.
KBTX.com
Back to School: Anderson-Shiro CISD superintendent says school safety is priority in preparing for new year
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Teachers and staff are back on campus in Anderson-Shiro CISD. The school district hosted convocation Monday in preparation of the new school year, which starts Aug. 17. “We’re always excited about getting kids in the classrooms,” said Superintendent Scott Beene. Beene was on Brazos...
