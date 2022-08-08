BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Two years ago the Aggie offensive line was one of the best in the country. That unit is trying to get back to that point this season. After losing Kenyon Green to the Houston Texans in the NFL Draft, this year’s offensive line is lead by Junior Layden Robinson. The unit is younger and fall camp is vital for players like Bryce Foster, who missed the spring due to track.

