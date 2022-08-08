ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
College Station, TX

KBTX.com

Hometown Heroes: Dime Box Longhorns

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - After a year away from the grid iron, Rick Frey and the Dime Box Longhorns will compete in District 11 Division II with Calvert. The Longhorns will kickoff the season with a lot of inexperience with one sophomore and five freshman. The Longhorns will kick off...
HOUSTON, TX
KBTX.com

Texas A&M Offensive Line looks to top past units

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Two years ago the Aggie offensive line was one of the best in the country. That unit is trying to get back to that point this season. After losing Kenyon Green to the Houston Texans in the NFL Draft, this year’s offensive line is lead by Junior Layden Robinson. The unit is younger and fall camp is vital for players like Bryce Foster, who missed the spring due to track.
COLLEGE STATION, TX
KBTX.com

Bryan volleyball begins Kayli Kane era with sweep over Manor

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The Bryan volleyball team beat Manor 25-19, 25-19, 25-21 Tuesday night in the season opener. It was the first game under the new Lady Vikings’ head coach Kayli Kane. Every team from Freshmen Gray to Varsity beat Manor Tuesday. The Lady Vikings will be back...
BRYAN, TX
Click2Houston.com

RECRUIT SCOOP: DJ Lagway of Willis Football

VYPE recently went out to Willis high school for their Fall 2022 Media day and caught up with 5-Star QB DJ Lagway, who had a very impressive Sophomore year. Check out the video below as VYPE’s Jackson DiPasquale talks with Lagway about his Sophomore year, family ties, his upcoming season and what it means to be a Willis Wildkat!
WILLIS, TX
KBTX.com

Hometown Heroes: Calvert Trojans

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - For the third consecutive season the Calvert Trojans will have a new head coach. Eric Johnson is taking over for Michael Thomas. Johnson inherits a team that has four offensive and five defensive starters returning. Cohan Thompson is one of those returners. The senior running back...
CALVERT, TX
KBTX.com

Dailen Mize claims Mutton Bustin' World Title

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Dailen Mize is a world champion after winning the mutton bustin’ event at the Wrangler Youth Bull Riders World Finals in Abilene last weekend. The 7 year old out of Franklin outrode 60 other competitors and picked up a check worth a little more than $1,800.
ABILENE, TX
KBTX.com

Kayla Wells Selected to USA Basketball 3x3 U23 Nations League Team

MIAMI – Former Texas A&M women’s basketball standout Kayla Wells was named to the 2022 USA Basketball Women’s 3x3 U23 Nations League Team, the organization announced Tuesday. Wells is featured on the six-player roster alongside Aaliyah Moore (Texas), Maddy Siegrest (Villanova), Celeste Taylor (Duke), Alyssa Utsby (North...
COLLEGE STATION, TX
KBTX.com

Texas A&M comes in at #7 in preseason coaches poll

BRYAN-COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - The USA TODAY Sports AFCA Coaches Poll came out on Monday, and Texas A&M comes in at #7 in the preseason Top 25. Six teams from the Southeastern Conference were ranked with Alabama #1, Georgia #3, Texas A&M #7, Kentucky #21, Arkansas #23, and Ole Miss #24. Ohio State comes in at #2 with Clemson at #4 and Notre Dame rounds out the top 5. Soon to be SEC members Oklahoma and Texas come in ranked #9 and #18 respectively.
COLLEGE STATION, TX
KBTX.com

Rainfall (yes, rainfall!) Update: Brazos Valley totals following Wednesday storms

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Widespread rain and storms pushed across the Brazos Valley Wednesday, leaving behind uneven rainfall totals from one side of the area to the other. While Coulter Field officially picked up 0.48″ on the north side of Bryan, Easterwood Airport (the official recording site for BCS) only managed to record a trace of rain, meaning no measurable rainfall will go down in the books for the day in town.
BRYAN, TX
KBTX.com

Easterwood Airport soaked up the best rain in 68 days Monday

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - A last chance effort at rain managed to pop up a summer thunderstorm over parts of Bryan-College Station Monday evening. Measurable rain was recorded at Easterwood Airport for the first time since July 22nd. All said and done, the official rain gauge collected 0.07″ of rain...
BRYAN, TX
KBTX.com

Back to School: Milano ISD Superintendent says they're ready to welcome students back Aug. 17

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Students in Milam ISD have less than a week left of summer break. The first day of the new school year is Aug. 17. “We’re excited to see the kids come back. We’ve been working so hard this summer to get ready for them, so we’re just excited to see the kids come back, see their smiling faces,” said Superintendent Elisabeth Luevanos.
MILANO, TX
KBTX.com

Over 2,000 Bryan ISD teachers, staff honored at Convocation

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Before students and teachers head back for the first day of school on Aug. 16, Bryan ISD hosted its annual Convocation to kick off the school year. The auditorium at Central Baptist Church was filled with more than 2,000 Bryan ISD teachers and staff. Superintendent Ginger Carrabine, along with many Student Ambassadors, took part in the program.
BRYAN, TX
KBTX.com

Texas A&M University's 'Living Wall' cools off campus

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - A project designed for research by the Texas A&M School of Architecture has found another way to be used for students. The living wall stands about 14 feet tall and currently holds 24 different drought-resistant plants. The wall has its own irrigation system and is...
COLLEGE STATION, TX
KBTX.com

Brazos Christian School welcomes students, parents for first day of school

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Brazos Christian School was the first in the Brazos Valley to kick off the school year Wednesday. Students and their parents filled the front of the school to take pictures and reunite with classmates. The school’s headmaster Jeff McMaster said he was both nervous and excited...
BRYAN, TX

