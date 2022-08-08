WATCH: Kaylee McGhee White says Democratic bill won't reduce inflation, may worsen it



T he Washington Examiner's Kaylee McGhee White claimed Monday that "the facts are stacked against Manchin and Biden on this bill," referring to the Inflation Reduction Act that passed the Senate on Sunday.

The bill passed after a 51-50 party-line vote and a tiebreaking vote from Vice President Kamala Harris.

"The fact is that we’ve experienced two consecutive quarters of economic contraction, which has both investors and consumers worried," White explained. "Another fact is that this bill will do absolutely nothing to reduce inflation in the short term and and might actually worsen it in the long term."

"And the most important fact is that this bill is going to raise taxes on middle- and working-class Americans," she said. "If you’re making between $50,000 and $100,000 per year, you’re looking at paying more than $2,400 over the next several years because of the bill."

"So nothing about this makes sense. And, of course, Americans aren’t going to be happy with it," she added.

"This is the sad fact of politics ... that a lot of politicians are all talk. [Arizona Democratic Sen.] Kyrsten Sinema is in the same boat. The only reason she got on board with this bill is because they promised to stuff some pork in it for her home state of Arizona," White claimed. She didn't shy away from Sen. Joe Manchin (D-WV) either, adding, "That is exactly why Manchin is doing this as well. They don’t care about the American public’s well-being at large, especially when we’re staring down the middle of a recession. They care about what they can take back to their own constituents to win reelection."

Of Manchin's far-off reelection, White said, "I really do hope voters remember that Manchin really did renege on a lot of the promises — to be a moderate on these issues, to not worsen inflation, to take into consideration the taxes that Americans already have to pay — because this bill breaks all of those promises."