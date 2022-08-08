ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cooper City, FL

CBS Miami

Man killed in SW Dade park

MIAMI - A man was shot and killed late Tuesday night in a southwest Miami-Dade park. It happened not too far from where a rash of shootings has happened over the last few weeks. Miami-Dade police said just before 9:15 p.m. they received a ShotSpotter alert for the area of SW 252 Street and SW 128 Place. Arriving officers found a man in his 30s in a park who had been shot in the head. "Miami-Dade Fire Rescue responded and unfortunately pronounced the victim deceased on the scene. Investigators are looking for physical evidence and try to see if anybody may have seen or heard anything," said police spokesman Alvaro Zabaleta. The park was closed at the time. Just over a week ago, there was a string of shootings in southwest Miami-Dade that left multiple people injured, including two 15-year-olds and two 13-year-olds. Police are urging people to speak out to end this violence.
MIAMI, FL
Cooper City, FL
Cooper City, FL
Click10.com

Man charged in fatal Tamarac stabbing

TAMARAC, Fla. – Deputies arrested a man accused of committing a fatal stabbing in Tamarac Tuesday afternoon. Keenan Whyte, 27, now faces a charge of premeditated murder. Deputies have not publicly released a suspected motive. According to the Broward Sheriff’s Office, crews were dispatched to the 6300 block of...
TAMARAC, FL
iheart.com

WATCH: Armed Florida Woman Scares Off Home Invaders

A South Florida homeowner scared away a group of thieves, and it was caught on camera, according to WPLG. Surveillance video caught two men dressed in black and carrying backpacks and a crowbar sneaking onto the premises of a Cooper City home last weekend. The suspects tried breaking into the house but didn't realize the woman was home -- and aware of what they were doing.
COOPER CITY, FL
Click10.com

Arrests made in second beating of Broward LGBTQ teen

DEERFIELD BEACH, Fla. – Broward County deputies arrested two teenagers seen on video brutally attacking an LGBTQ teen at a neighborhood park, officials said Wednesday. It’s unclear if a third teenager seen on the video will face charges. It’s the second time 14-year-old Chad Sanford, who no longer...
DEERFIELD BEACH, FL
Click10.com

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – Miami-Dade police are investigating a deadly shooting that occurred Tuesday night at Princetonian Park in southwest Miami-Dade. According to authorities, officers responded to the park near Southwest 252nd Street and 128th Avenue around 9:15 p.m. after receiving a ShotSpotter alert. Detectives were seen placing evidence...
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, FL
BOCANEWSNOW

COPS: Delray Beach Mom Stabs Son With Scissors Over Cake Crumbs

SUSPECT KEEPS ON HOPIN’ THERE ARE NO CAKE CRUMBS BY THE OCEAN… BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com DELRAY BEACH, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — A Delray Beach woman is facing aggravated battery and resisting arrest charges after she allegedly stabbed her son with scissors following an argument over cake crumbs. The […] [BocaNewsNow.com]
DELRAY BEACH, FL
Click10.com

Police investigating homicide after person found dead in Hollywood home

HOLLYWOOD, Fla. – Homicide detectives are investigating after a person was found dead in a Hollywood home overnight Wednesday. Details were limited, but Hollywood police said they responded to a home in the 2400 block of Cleveland Street just before 2:15 a.m. for a welfare check and found the person dead inside.
HOLLYWOOD, FL
Click10.com

Victim suddenly unreachable as trial for ex-Hollywood cop continues

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – A trial that was supposed to only last a few days is now into its third week inside a Broward County courtroom. From attorneys getting sick and motions to remove the media, the trial for former Hollywood police officer Matthew Barbieri has dragged on much longer than expected; it will continue again on Wednesday.
HOLLYWOOD, FL
tamaractalk.com

1 Suspect in Custody After Fatal Stabbing in Tamarac

A man died of his wounds after being stabbed in Tamarac Tuesday afternoon, authorities said. The stabbing happened in the 6300 block of Landings Way, leading someone to call 911 and report the incident around 3:50 p.m, according to the Broward Sheriff’s Office. BSO Tamarac deputies and Tamarac Fire...
TAMARAC, FL
WSVN-TV

Police arrest woman accused of posing as nurse in Pembroke Pines

PEMBROKE PINES, FLA. (WSVN) - A woman accused of being a fake nurse has been arrested by police in Pembroke Pines. Jenny Reyes-Leon, 42, is accused of practicing nursing without a license. According to police, Reyes-Leon was working as a facial specialist at a salon, where she provided post-surgery messages,...
PEMBROKE PINES, FL

