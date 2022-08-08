Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Click10.com
WATCH: Crook in security guard garb pulls gun, robs Broward phone store
LAUDERDALE LAKES, Fla. – Broward County deputies are searching for a man who dressed as a security guard and robbed a Lauderdale Lakes cell phone store at gunpoint, the agency said Wednesday. BSO spokesperson Claudinne Caro said just before noon on July 22, the man, wearing a gray security...
Click10.com
Miami-Dade police officer fires gun after responding to call of suspicious person at apartment complex
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – A Miami-Dade police officer fired his gun Wednesday morning after responding to an apartment complex regarding a report about a suspicious person, authorities confirmed. The incident happened just before 3:30 a.m. at 20000 SW 123rd Drive. Sky 10 was above the complex shortly before 7:30...
Click10.com
Homestead man accused of shooting at father, son during road rage incident
HOMESTEAD, Fla. – A 70-year-old man was arrested Tuesday on accusations that he fired shots at a car that was carrying a father and son in Homestead, authorities said. The shooting was reported shortly before 7 p.m. near the Coco Walk community on Northeast 12th Avenue. According to the...
Man killed in SW Dade park
MIAMI - A man was shot and killed late Tuesday night in a southwest Miami-Dade park. It happened not too far from where a rash of shootings has happened over the last few weeks. Miami-Dade police said just before 9:15 p.m. they received a ShotSpotter alert for the area of SW 252 Street and SW 128 Place. Arriving officers found a man in his 30s in a park who had been shot in the head. "Miami-Dade Fire Rescue responded and unfortunately pronounced the victim deceased on the scene. Investigators are looking for physical evidence and try to see if anybody may have seen or heard anything," said police spokesman Alvaro Zabaleta. The park was closed at the time. Just over a week ago, there was a string of shootings in southwest Miami-Dade that left multiple people injured, including two 15-year-olds and two 13-year-olds. Police are urging people to speak out to end this violence.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Click10.com
Police seek gunman responsible for shooting in Fort Lauderdale parking lot
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – Authorities in Broward County are searching for a suspect who opened fire on someone and ultimately fled the area. According to Fort Lauderdale police, the shooting happened on Tuesday, May 24 at approximately 11:50 p.m. in a parking lot on the 3500 block of Davie Boulevard.
Click10.com
Man charged in fatal Tamarac stabbing
TAMARAC, Fla. – Deputies arrested a man accused of committing a fatal stabbing in Tamarac Tuesday afternoon. Keenan Whyte, 27, now faces a charge of premeditated murder. Deputies have not publicly released a suspected motive. According to the Broward Sheriff’s Office, crews were dispatched to the 6300 block of...
iheart.com
WATCH: Armed Florida Woman Scares Off Home Invaders
A South Florida homeowner scared away a group of thieves, and it was caught on camera, according to WPLG. Surveillance video caught two men dressed in black and carrying backpacks and a crowbar sneaking onto the premises of a Cooper City home last weekend. The suspects tried breaking into the house but didn't realize the woman was home -- and aware of what they were doing.
wpde.com
Person threatens to 'shoot the crowd up', shot and killed by a bystander
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — The tables turned on a gunman when they were shot and killed, after they said they planned to "shoot up the crowd" on Sunday night. The West Palm Beach Police were dispatched to a family gathering on Division Ave and 4th Street after reports of gunshots were heard at 10:42 p.m. on Aug. 7.
IN THIS ARTICLE
He threatened to shoot up the crowd, but someone shot him to death first, West Palm police say
WEST PALM BEACH — A man allegedly threatened to "shoot the crowd up" during a fight in West Palm Beach on Sunday night. Before he could, police say another man pulled out a gun and shot him to death. West Palm Beach Police said a brawl between two women...
NBC Miami
Man Exposed Himself, Touched Child in Pembroke Lakes Mall: Pembroke Pines Police
A man is facing charges after police said he exposed himself and inappropriately touched a child in the Pembroke Lakes Mall in Pembroke Pines. Julian Todd Lambert, 42, was arrested Tuesday on a felony count of lewd and lascivious molestation and one count of exposure of sexual organs, Pembroke Pines Police officials said.
Click10.com
Arrests made in second beating of Broward LGBTQ teen
DEERFIELD BEACH, Fla. – Broward County deputies arrested two teenagers seen on video brutally attacking an LGBTQ teen at a neighborhood park, officials said Wednesday. It’s unclear if a third teenager seen on the video will face charges. It’s the second time 14-year-old Chad Sanford, who no longer...
NBC Miami
Brick Beating Leads to Upgraded Charge of Attempted Murder in Fort Lauderdale
A Fort Lauderdale man, accused of beating his uncle unconscious with a brick, has been charged with attempted murder. Khadis Khavon Bennett, 29, had the charge upgraded Wednesday from aggravated battery against a person over 65, court records show. According to the arrest report, Bennett attacked his 68-year-old uncle July...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Click10.com
Man fatally shot in head at park in southwest Miami-Dade
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – Miami-Dade police are investigating a deadly shooting that occurred Tuesday night at Princetonian Park in southwest Miami-Dade. According to authorities, officers responded to the park near Southwest 252nd Street and 128th Avenue around 9:15 p.m. after receiving a ShotSpotter alert. Detectives were seen placing evidence...
Click10.com
WATCH: Man pulls knife, threatens to kill man at gym, Miami-Dade police say
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – Police arrested a 57-year-old man accused of pulling a knife on another man and threatening to kill him at a southwest Miami-Dade gym Monday. Part of the incident was caught on camera and posted to the @ONLYinDADE Twitter account. According to an arrest form, Lenin...
COPS: Delray Beach Mom Stabs Son With Scissors Over Cake Crumbs
SUSPECT KEEPS ON HOPIN’ THERE ARE NO CAKE CRUMBS BY THE OCEAN… BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com DELRAY BEACH, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — A Delray Beach woman is facing aggravated battery and resisting arrest charges after she allegedly stabbed her son with scissors following an argument over cake crumbs. The […] [BocaNewsNow.com]
Click10.com
Officials: Man killed in Tamarac stabbing; firefighter suffers minor injuries
TAMARAC, Fla. – Broward County deputies are investigating the fatal stabbing of a man in Tamarac Tuesday afternoon, officials said. According to the Broward Sheriff’s Office, crews were dispatched to the 6300 block of Landings Way at around 3:50 p.m. after reports of a stabbing. While treating the...
Click10.com
Police investigating homicide after person found dead in Hollywood home
HOLLYWOOD, Fla. – Homicide detectives are investigating after a person was found dead in a Hollywood home overnight Wednesday. Details were limited, but Hollywood police said they responded to a home in the 2400 block of Cleveland Street just before 2:15 a.m. for a welfare check and found the person dead inside.
Click10.com
Victim suddenly unreachable as trial for ex-Hollywood cop continues
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – A trial that was supposed to only last a few days is now into its third week inside a Broward County courtroom. From attorneys getting sick and motions to remove the media, the trial for former Hollywood police officer Matthew Barbieri has dragged on much longer than expected; it will continue again on Wednesday.
tamaractalk.com
1 Suspect in Custody After Fatal Stabbing in Tamarac
A man died of his wounds after being stabbed in Tamarac Tuesday afternoon, authorities said. The stabbing happened in the 6300 block of Landings Way, leading someone to call 911 and report the incident around 3:50 p.m, according to the Broward Sheriff’s Office. BSO Tamarac deputies and Tamarac Fire...
WSVN-TV
Police arrest woman accused of posing as nurse in Pembroke Pines
PEMBROKE PINES, FLA. (WSVN) - A woman accused of being a fake nurse has been arrested by police in Pembroke Pines. Jenny Reyes-Leon, 42, is accused of practicing nursing without a license. According to police, Reyes-Leon was working as a facial specialist at a salon, where she provided post-surgery messages,...
Comments / 2