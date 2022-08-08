ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

Aug. 8: What are the national holidays today?

By Amanda Barber
WOWK 13 News
WOWK 13 News
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=48Tthi_0h9cjQiH00

(WOWK) — It’s Monday, August 8, and it might feel like an ordinary day, but there are actually several unique holidays that people across the U.S. are observing. In fact, National Day Calendar says there is a reason to celebrate every day!

Here are the national holidays giving you a reason to celebrate on August 8:

1. Sneak some Zucchini into your Neighbor’s Porch Day

This holiday gives produce growers a way to get rid of their extra fruits and vegetables. If you grew too much zucchini this summer, surprise your neighbor with the gift of produce!

2. National Frozen Custard Day

Enjoy some frozen custard on this day! Invite a friend and try different flavors at your local custard shop. Or make your own at home!

3. National CBD Day

Cannabidiol, or CBD, is a natural hemp product that can help with pain, anxiety, appetite and more. You can celebrate by learning about cannabidiol and the laws impacting its consumption. Don’t forget to use the social media hashtag #NationalCBDDay to spread awareness!

4. National Dollar Day

On August 8, 1786, the U.S. Congress established the country’s monetary system in 1786. Spend a dollar or save a dollar, whichever you prefer! Or if you have a dollar on you now, you can track where it has been on the website Where’s George .

5. National Happiness Happens Day

August 8th is about celebrating happiness all day long — because happiness happens. On this day, don’t let moments of glee pass by and give a giggle where it’s due. Seek ways to spread your happiness to others.

BONUS: Global Sleep Under the Stars Night

One of the best ways to experience the outdoors is by sleeping under the stars! Whether it’s in the backcountry or your own backyard, set up camp, pitch a tent, bring blankets onto a rooftop, or lay sleeping bags out and then look up at the night sky.

To learn more about national holidays on each day of the year, visit National Day Calender’s website.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WOWK 13 News.

Comments / 0

Related
WOWK 13 News

Bed bugs take over public housing complex in Charleston

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — We have all heard the nursery rhyme, “Don’t let the bed bugs bite,” but what happens when that becomes your reality? For Charleston-Kanawha Housing residents like Chad Robinson, it so happens that bed bugs are real, and they have taken over his own home. “They jump on you, and they stay […]
CHARLESTON, WV
WOWK 13 News

Teens displaced from WV treatment facility after DHHR investigation

MARTINSBURG, WV (WBOY) — Teens who were housed at a behavioral treatment center in West Virginia’s eastern panhandle have been displaced following an investigation of the facility. According to the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR), the Bureau for Social Services initiated an investigation at the Board of Child Care in Martinsburg, […]
MARTINSBURG, WV
IN THIS ARTICLE
#National Holidays#National Day#Neighbor#Cbd#The U S Congress
WOWK 13 News

I-64 back open after crash involving KRT bus

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – A crash involving a KRT bus and several other vehicles caused some traffic delays Tuesday morning. The incident happened around 6:30 a.m. near the eastbound Charleston split on I-64. No one was injured, and no passengers were on the KRT bus. The interstate was shut down to one lane for about […]
WOWK 13 News

South Charleston man asks for more time for murder trial

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — A South Charleston man charged with murder asked a Kanawha County Judge to reschedule his trial date on Monday. Fahim Adbul-Majeed is accused of shooting and killing Lee Davis of Charleston in February 2021. Majeed’s defense and the prosecution had a plea agreement worked out, but instead, the defense asked to […]
SOUTH CHARLESTON, WV
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Sports
WOWK 13 News

Police exhume murder victim’s remains for new DNA test

COLONIE, NY (NEWS10) — Police have exhumed the remains of an Albany woman hoping to solve her cold case murder dating back to 1959. Anya Tucker with Nexstar’s NEWS10 spoke with an investigator who is now trying to identify the woman’s killer. The trail went cold after December 1959, when police had identified a body […]
WOWK 13 News

Man charged after pursuit on I-77 in Jackson County, WV

UPDATE (7:20 p.m. on Monday, Aug. 8, 2022): A man was charged after he led law enforcement on a chase in the Medina area of Jackson County on Monday. According to the Jackson County Sheriff’s Department, a deputy engaged the driver after someone reported a person was “acting a fool, driving like an idiot, and […]
JACKSON COUNTY, WV
WOWK 13 News

UPDATE: Vista View Apartments shooting suspect arrested

UPDATE: (Aug. 10, 2022) – A man wanted in connection to a shooting at the Vista View Apartments has been arrested on separate charges. According to the Charleston Police Department, Timothy Robert Holmes, 29, of Waupun, Wisconsin was taken into custody by the South Charleston Police Department on charges of Obstructing and Fugitive from Justice. […]
CHARLESTON, WV
WOWK 13 News

17-year-old sentenced in fatal St. Albans shooting

KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – A 17-year-old has been sentenced to 15 years in prison for fatally shooting a man in March. Court officials say Eli Nelson will be held in a juvenile detention facility until he turns 18 in January. At that time, he will be resentenced in order to be moved to an […]
SAINT ALBANS, WV
WOWK 13 News

Man arrested after Olive Hill fight leads to stabbing

OLIVE HILL, KY (WOWK) – A man has been taken to the hospital with severe injuries after an alleged early morning fight this weekend in Olive Hill, Kentucky. According to Olive Hill Police Department Chief Bruce Palmer, officers responded to a call early Sunday morning regarding a fight that began downtown. Palmers says both parties […]
OLIVE HILL, KY
WOWK 13 News

Charleston shooting now a homicide investigation

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK)—A man who was shot in the head in Charleston on Friday has died. Charleston PD says that 42-year-old James Hambrick, of Charleston, died at a local hospital on Sunday. On Friday, Aug. 5, Charleston PD responded after multiple shots were fired in the 500 block of Hunt Ave. in Charleston. Mr. Hambrick […]
CHARLESTON, WV
WOWK 13 News

Counties with the highest unemployment rate in West Virginia

Unemployment rates, while significantly lower than the alarming pandemic peak of 14.7% experienced in April 2020, remain a subject of concern, notably as economic experts bandy around the idea of a potential recession by 2023. The last economic recession—the Great Recession of 2008-2010—sent rates up to 10% as of October 2009. It was not until the spring of 2019 that unemployment […]
ECONOMY
WOWK 13 News

Ohio teacher arrested on rape charge

OHIO (WTRF) – An Ohio teacher has been arrested on a rape charge. Clayton Crosier, a teacher in Harrison County, is currently suspended from his duties by the Harrison Hills City School District and put on administrative leave pending the outcome of an investigation and court proceedings. Crosier is a high school intervention specialist at […]
HARRISON COUNTY, OH
WOWK 13 News

Former Kanawha County Clerk employee accused of pocketing $21,000 of tax-payer money

KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — A former Kanawha County Clerk’s Office employee was arrested for embezzlement for allegedly taking over $21,000 in cash from people paying back taxes on property they owned. According to a criminal complaint, Elizabeth Marie Sampson, 44 of Elkview, was charged with embezzlement. The complaint says Sampson worked in the Delinquent […]
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV
WOWK 13 News

Charleston fire shuts down MacCorkle Avenue

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – Crews are responding to a structure fire in Charleston. According to Metro 911 dispatchers, the fire broke out around 9:44 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 9, 2022 in the 5600 block of MacCorkle Avenue SE near the Captain D’s. Dispatchers say the fire has shut down MacCorkle Avenue between 55th and 57th Streets […]
CHARLESTON, WV
WOWK 13 News

WOWK 13 News

37K+
Followers
12K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

13 News is the West Virginia Broadcasters Association's Station of the Year and serves the Tri-State area with in-depth news coverage at wowktv.com.

 https://www.wowktv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy