Central Illinois Proud

Truckload of disinfecting wipes donated to Peoria Public Schools

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — A donation to Peoria Public Schools is helping students and staff have a safe and healthy school year. Wednesday, a semi-truck full of disinfecting wipes was given to District 150. The donation is the result of a collaboration between Illinois-based company Micro-Scientific and 92nd District State Representative Jehan Gordon-Booth.
Central Illinois Proud

Peoria businesses may be affected after council meeting

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The Peoria City Council unanimously approved three business items that might affect Peoria businesses, organizations, and non-profits. The first agenda item addressed the program guidelines and application for reduction funding programs. On Monday, Aug. 15, organizations and non-profits can submit applications to receive grant money depending on how they can and have lowered violence in Peoria.
Central Illinois Proud

PPS board passes intergovernmental agreement

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The Peoria Public School board is working to increase safety, both inside and outside the classroom. It’s a decision that was made at the Monday night board meeting. An intergovernmental agreement was previously passed by the Peoria City Council and has now been passed by the PPS board.
wcbu.org

'We are not Uvalde:' Recent Peoria school security steps highlighted at board meeting

Peoria Public Schools employees are largely confident about security in their buildings and throughout the district. That's the takeaway from a survey largely comprised of administrators, certified and non-certified teachers, and staff. Peoria Public Schools director of school safety Demario Boone presented the survey results to the school board on...
Central Illinois Proud

Out-of-state abortion patients triple in Peoria

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The ripple effects of the Supreme Court decision to overturn Roe v. Wade in June and the imminent abortion ban in Indiana are being felt at Planned Parenthood in Peoria. Kristen Schultz, chief strategy and operations officer at Planned Parenthood of Illinois, said the Peoria...
Central Illinois Proud

More normalcy expected as students return to classroom

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — As students prepare to head back to school, education leaders said students and parents should expect more normalcy this year. Just a year ago, students and staff were getting ready for a school year with masking, social distancing, or testing requirements. “The pandemic was unlike...
Central Illinois Proud

See this year's State Fair Butter Cow!

Central Illinois Proud

Local health leaders remind parents of back-to-school vaccines

Central Illinois Proud

West-side residents feel left out in Bloomington streetscape

BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — Major changes could be on the way to downtown Bloomington in the future. Planning for a multi-million dollar streetscape plan will be discussed at next Monday’s committee of the whole meeting with city staff and council. “Beautification is important when it comes to not...
Central Illinois Proud

Boil order issued for parts of Bloomington Wednesday

BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — Just one day after one part of Bloomington was under a boil order, another part of the city follows in its tracks. Wednesday, City Spokesperson Katherine Murphy confirmed a water main break happened on Fairview Avenue, meaning customers living on Fairview Avenue between East Washington and East Grove are under a new boil order.
Central Illinois Proud

Springfield Clinic offers full spectrum pediatric care

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Located off Knoxville Avenue in the Knoxville Square shopping center, Springfield Clinic Peoria Lindbergh – Pediatrics offers comprehensive pediatric care from board-certified pediatricians for the Peoria community. Ample patient parking is available in close proximity to the entrance. Same-day appointments are available. Call 309.323.6068...
WMBD/WYZZ

CI Hero: Brimfield native continues service to the community

BRIMFIELD, Ill (WMBD) — Three decades of public service and five years as Peoria County’s Sheriff. This week’s CI Hero, Brian Asbell, hails from Brimfield, where he said the community is centered around caring for others. Whether it’s reflecting on his time served to protect the community, or his work supporting breast cancer research, Brian […]
Central Illinois Proud

Bloomington approves annual road resurfacing

BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — Bloomington city council signed off on $5 million worth of road resurfacing for the fiscal year 2023. This is the city’s public works department’s annual resurfacing project; they do this sort of general resurfacing work yearly. Engineering staff drive the streets and use a system that rates the roads based on wear and tear as well as other factors.
hoiabc.com

Unwelcome housewarming for a Peoria apartment’s new tenants

PEORIA (Heart of Illinois ABC) - Part of the ceiling fell on two Peoria women in an upstairs apartment Monday night. Peoria fire crews were called just after 7 p.m. to the 1700 block of North Peoria Avenue, near East Ravine Avenue and north of OSF St. Francis Medical Center.
Central Illinois Proud

Water main break causes boil order for some Bloomington businesses

BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — Residents in part of Bloomington are being instructed to boil their water before use due to a water main break that occurred Tuesday morning. The break in question occurred on East Empire Street. Currently the water main in the area is shut off in order to perform the repair.
