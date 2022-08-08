Read full article on original website
wjbc.com
Normal moves closer to referendum on creating council districts instead of at-large seats
NORMAL – A group called “Citizens for a Better Normal” claims to have gathered enough signatures from residents to place a referendum on the November ballot that would create district representation on the town council. Group members said they filed a petition Monday signed by almost 2,200...
Central Illinois Proud
Truckload of disinfecting wipes donated to Peoria Public Schools
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — A donation to Peoria Public Schools is helping students and staff have a safe and healthy school year. Wednesday, a semi-truck full of disinfecting wipes was given to District 150. The donation is the result of a collaboration between Illinois-based company Micro-Scientific and 92nd District State Representative Jehan Gordon-Booth.
‘There are fewer teachers in the pipeline’: how the shortage affects Central Illinois
MONTICELLO, Ill., (WCIA) — Many school districts are getting ready to fill their classrooms with students and teachers again this fall. But, a new school year can also come with a familiar challenge for some. Some districts in Central Illinois are struggling with teacher shortages. It’s not a problem that can go away overnight. Nancy […]
Central Illinois Proud
Peoria businesses may be affected after council meeting
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The Peoria City Council unanimously approved three business items that might affect Peoria businesses, organizations, and non-profits. The first agenda item addressed the program guidelines and application for reduction funding programs. On Monday, Aug. 15, organizations and non-profits can submit applications to receive grant money depending on how they can and have lowered violence in Peoria.
Central Illinois Proud
PPS board passes intergovernmental agreement
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The Peoria Public School board is working to increase safety, both inside and outside the classroom. It’s a decision that was made at the Monday night board meeting. An intergovernmental agreement was previously passed by the Peoria City Council and has now been passed by the PPS board.
wcbu.org
'We are not Uvalde:' Recent Peoria school security steps highlighted at board meeting
Peoria Public Schools employees are largely confident about security in their buildings and throughout the district. That's the takeaway from a survey largely comprised of administrators, certified and non-certified teachers, and staff. Peoria Public Schools director of school safety Demario Boone presented the survey results to the school board on...
Central Illinois Proud
Out-of-state abortion patients triple in Peoria
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The ripple effects of the Supreme Court decision to overturn Roe v. Wade in June and the imminent abortion ban in Indiana are being felt at Planned Parenthood in Peoria. Kristen Schultz, chief strategy and operations officer at Planned Parenthood of Illinois, said the Peoria...
wglt.org
Q&A: Police review board's Kimberly Howard and Ashley Farmer say new teen member bridges generation gap
It’s been five years since the Bloomington City Council passed an ordinance creating a resident-led police review board. And now, for the first time, the city's Public Safety and Community Relations Board includes a teen member. That’s unique among Bloomington committees and commissions, says Mayor Mboka Mwilambwe. He recently...
Central Illinois Proud
More normalcy expected as students return to classroom
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — As students prepare to head back to school, education leaders said students and parents should expect more normalcy this year. Just a year ago, students and staff were getting ready for a school year with masking, social distancing, or testing requirements. “The pandemic was unlike...
Central Illinois Proud
See this year's State Fair Butter Cow!
Central Illinois Proud
Local health leaders remind parents of back-to-school vaccines
Central Illinois Proud
West-side residents feel left out in Bloomington streetscape
BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — Major changes could be on the way to downtown Bloomington in the future. Planning for a multi-million dollar streetscape plan will be discussed at next Monday’s committee of the whole meeting with city staff and council. “Beautification is important when it comes to not...
Central Illinois Proud
Boil order issued for parts of Bloomington Wednesday
BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — Just one day after one part of Bloomington was under a boil order, another part of the city follows in its tracks. Wednesday, City Spokesperson Katherine Murphy confirmed a water main break happened on Fairview Avenue, meaning customers living on Fairview Avenue between East Washington and East Grove are under a new boil order.
Central Illinois Proud
Springfield Clinic offers full spectrum pediatric care
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Located off Knoxville Avenue in the Knoxville Square shopping center, Springfield Clinic Peoria Lindbergh – Pediatrics offers comprehensive pediatric care from board-certified pediatricians for the Peoria community. Ample patient parking is available in close proximity to the entrance. Same-day appointments are available. Call 309.323.6068...
CI Hero: Brimfield native continues service to the community
BRIMFIELD, Ill (WMBD) — Three decades of public service and five years as Peoria County’s Sheriff. This week’s CI Hero, Brian Asbell, hails from Brimfield, where he said the community is centered around caring for others. Whether it’s reflecting on his time served to protect the community, or his work supporting breast cancer research, Brian […]
Central Illinois Proud
Bloomington approves annual road resurfacing
BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — Bloomington city council signed off on $5 million worth of road resurfacing for the fiscal year 2023. This is the city’s public works department’s annual resurfacing project; they do this sort of general resurfacing work yearly. Engineering staff drive the streets and use a system that rates the roads based on wear and tear as well as other factors.
hoiabc.com
Unwelcome housewarming for a Peoria apartment’s new tenants
PEORIA (Heart of Illinois ABC) - Part of the ceiling fell on two Peoria women in an upstairs apartment Monday night. Peoria fire crews were called just after 7 p.m. to the 1700 block of North Peoria Avenue, near East Ravine Avenue and north of OSF St. Francis Medical Center.
Central Illinois Proud
Water main break causes boil order for some Bloomington businesses
BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — Residents in part of Bloomington are being instructed to boil their water before use due to a water main break that occurred Tuesday morning. The break in question occurred on East Empire Street. Currently the water main in the area is shut off in order to perform the repair.
hoiabc.com
Bartonville leaders silent after viral video shows assistant fire chief use racial slur
PEORIA (Heart of Illinois ABC) - A video circling social media showing Bartonville’s assistant fire chief using a racial slur is gaining attention with more than 100,000 views and hundreds of comments, but village officials remain silent. Heart of Illinois ABC made several phone calls and emails to village...
fordcountychronicle.com
Transgender Hari fears she’ll be sent to male prison, files civil complaint
URBANA — Domestic terrorist Emily Claire Hari has filed a civil complaint against the Federal Bureau of Prisons in an attempt to prevent her transfer to a male prison, where she claims she would be “exposed to a high risk of sexual harassment, sexual assault/abuse or physical abuse.”
