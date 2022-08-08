Sturgeon#Supermoon

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alderman Sophia King Announces Chicago Mayoral Run

Ald. Sophia King has entered the crowded race for mayor of Chicago, her campaign announced in a video Tuesday. “I love this city. We need a Chicago that’s safer AND stronger," King says in the video. "Let’s put an end to the false choices, because we can have safety and justice. Compassion and accountability. We can revitalize neighborhoods and renew downtown. We can educate our young people. We can build our city and build equity."
Jason Heyward's Profound Impact on Cubs, Nico Hoerner

Jason Heyward’s profound impact on Hoerner, Cubs originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. With a media scrum huddled around his locker to discuss his first career All-Star nod, Ian Happ brought up Jason Heyward unprompted. Heyward has made one All-Star team in his career, not with the Cubs. But...
Patrick Wisdom, Cubs Welcome Intimate Field of Dreams Setting

Cubs welcome change of pace with intimate Field of Dreams originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The 2021 Field of Dreams game set record viewership totals as the most-watched MLB regular season game since 2005. But as much as it’s a marquee, made-for-television event, the in-person setting is about as...
Bears Kicker Cairo Santos Highlights Poor Conditions at Soldier Field

Cairo Santos highlights 'sandy' field conditions at Soldier originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Leave it to the Bears to dig a hole for themselves. Literally. After the weekend's Elton John concert at Soldier Field, the grass was left looking dead and riddled with holes. It looks like someone shut the water off for a few weeks.
Mike Ditka Super Bowl Bears Sweater Available at Auction

Mike Ditka Super Bowl sweater available at auction originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. A classic piece of Chicago spots attire is up for auction. The Bears sweater worn by former head coach Mike Ditka when the team won Super Bowl XX in 1985 is up for auction at the Summer Platinum Night Sports Auction.
Kevin Korchinski

The Blackhawks announced the signing of No. 7 overall pick Kevin Korchinski to a three-year deal. Hockey season may be three months away, but Chicago Blackhawks fans will get to see some of the team’s future stars on the ice this week as the organization’s development camp gets underway.
White Sox Farm Report: August 9, 2022

White Sox Farm Report: August 9, 2022 originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Editor's Note: "White Sox Farm Report: August 9, 2022" originally appeared on Sox on 35th. Nicole Reitz of Sox On 35th will be a regular contributor to NBC Sports Chicago's White Sox coverage for the 2022 season. You can read more of their coverage at SoxOn35th.com, and follow them on Twitter at @SoxOn35th.
