Sturgeon#Supermoon

Chicago Man Shot While Confronting Thieves Attempting to Steal His Car’s Catalytic ConverterNatalie Frank, Ph.D.Chicago, IL
This Week in Chicago Visit Some of the City's Most Haunted SitesNatalie Frank, Ph.D.Chicago, IL
Chicago's Polar Express canceled this Christmas due to the railroad worker shortageJennifer GeerChicago, IL
Lighthouse History, Stories and Scenic Settings Hijacked our Summer Lake Michigan Circle Tour -- and We Loved It!DeanLandChicago, IL
Mayor Lightfoot Announces Grant Scholarships For Chicago Residents Looking To Continue Their EducationLashaunta MooreChicago, IL
East Chicago Marina
Police are investigating and searching for two men who disappeared after going out on a boat at northwest Indiana’s East Chicago Marina.
Cold Weather Haters, Look Away: Old Farmer's Almanac Calls for Rough Chicago Winter
The Old Farmer’s Almanac has been predicting the weather for centuries, and we’re learning more about what the publication believes is in store for the Chicago area this winter. According to this year’s forecast, which will be released later this month, parts of the upper Midwest, including the...
Chicago's Budget Forecast Includes $42.7M Increase in Property Taxes
Chicago property taxes will rise by $42.7 million—half of what an automatic escalator allowed—thanks to a $127.9 million budget shortfall for 2023 that’s the lowest in recent memory, Mayor Lori Lightfoot said Wednesday. By exercising fiscal discipline and making "tough choices," Lightfoot said she has managed to...
Alderman Sophia King Announces Chicago Mayoral Run
Ald. Sophia King has entered the crowded race for mayor of Chicago, her campaign announced in a video Tuesday. “I love this city. We need a Chicago that’s safer AND stronger," King says in the video. "Let’s put an end to the false choices, because we can have safety and justice. Compassion and accountability. We can revitalize neighborhoods and renew downtown. We can educate our young people. We can build our city and build equity."
City of Chicago Defies Court Order to Release COPA Report on Watts
The City of Chicago as of Wednesday has defied a judge’s order to release an unredacted report on its investigation into disgraced former Chicago Police Sgt. Ronald Watts, dragging its feet again in the biggest scandal in the history of the Chicago Police Department. Time and time again, defendants...
Chicago Air and Water Show: When and Where to Watch the Event's ‘Full-Force' Return
A long-time fixture of Chicago summers is set to make its way back to the lakeshore later this month. The Chicago Air and Water Show will take off for a two-day run from Aug. 20-21 at North Avenue Beach, according to the city’s Department of Cultural Affairs and Special Events.
NBC Chicago
Does Everyone With COVID Get Symptoms With BA.5? Here's What Chicago's Top Doc Says
Health experts have noted that the BA.5 omicron subvariant has led to more symptomatic infections, but could some people still have the virus and not know it?. Chicago's top doctor said the answer to that question is still yes, though she notes that even those with symptoms may mistake them for other illnesses.
Jason Heyward's Profound Impact on Cubs, Nico Hoerner
Jason Heyward’s profound impact on Hoerner, Cubs originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. With a media scrum huddled around his locker to discuss his first career All-Star nod, Ian Happ brought up Jason Heyward unprompted. Heyward has made one All-Star team in his career, not with the Cubs. But...
Patrick Wisdom, Cubs Welcome Intimate Field of Dreams Setting
Cubs welcome change of pace with intimate Field of Dreams originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The 2021 Field of Dreams game set record viewership totals as the most-watched MLB regular season game since 2005. But as much as it’s a marquee, made-for-television event, the in-person setting is about as...
Bears Kicker Cairo Santos Highlights Poor Conditions at Soldier Field
Cairo Santos highlights 'sandy' field conditions at Soldier originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Leave it to the Bears to dig a hole for themselves. Literally. After the weekend's Elton John concert at Soldier Field, the grass was left looking dead and riddled with holes. It looks like someone shut the water off for a few weeks.
Chicago Radar: Track Rain, Storms as They Develop in Chicago Area
Multiple Chicago-area counties are under a flash flood watch as heavy rain and storms make their way into the area Monday morning. Track the weather live using NBC's Live Doppler 5 interactive radar. Thunderstorms with torrential rainfall rates of 2 inches or more per hour are possible with the storms,...
Mike Ditka Super Bowl Bears Sweater Available at Auction
Mike Ditka Super Bowl sweater available at auction originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. A classic piece of Chicago spots attire is up for auction. The Bears sweater worn by former head coach Mike Ditka when the team won Super Bowl XX in 1985 is up for auction at the Summer Platinum Night Sports Auction.
As MLB Considers Future Game Sites, Check Out These Ideas
Egypt. Australia. A hot dog place in Pennsylvania. A junior college in Chicago. If Major League Baseball is looking for another place for a game, oh man, do we have some fun ideas. The second “Field of Dreams” game is Thursday night in the cornfields of eastern Iowa, near the...
Kevin Korchinski
The Blackhawks announced the signing of No. 7 overall pick Kevin Korchinski to a three-year deal. Hockey season may be three months away, but Chicago Blackhawks fans will get to see some of the team’s future stars on the ice this week as the organization’s development camp gets underway.
Official in Charge of Chicago Police Reform Efforts Fired by Supt. Brown
The official responsible for overseeing court-ordered reforms within the Chicago Police Department was fired by Supt. David Brown, leading to strong reactions from all corners of the city. Sources tell NBC 5 that Robert Boik was fired from his role as executive director of the Office of Constitutional Policing and...
Police Investigating After Two Boaters Disappeared After Setting Sail From East Chicago Marina
Police are investigating and searching for two men who disappeared after going out on a boat at northwest Indiana's East Chicago Marina. Tatiana Herron told NBC 5 she is desperate to find her older brother, Curtis, who was last seen two weeks ago at the marina. “It’s hard and it’s...
At least 56 People Shot in Chicago Over the Weekend, Half of Them in the First 12 Hours
At least 56 people were shot over the weekend in Chicago, half of them in just 12 hours between late Friday and early Saturday. At least eight people died from their wounds, including a man killed in a drive-by shooting in a South Loop parking lot, and a rider fatally shot on a Red Line train in Chatham on the South Side.
South Chicago Dance Team Prepares to Honor Beloved Coach at Bud Billiken Parade
LaToya Smith, a coach at Silent Threat Dance Team, is getting her students ready to put on a show at Chicago's Bud Billiken parade this weekend, and she said it’s been tough not having her brother, who died last year, by her side coaching. “It’s been overwhelming, and there’s...
Facing High Demand, West Side Crisis Support Center Seeks Employees
A non-traditional mental health center is in critical need of employees to help the public, specifically on the west side of Chicago. In November, NBC 5 was there for the ribbon cutting of the Renaissance Living Room, located at 4835 West Chicago Avenue in the city’s Austin neighborhood. The...
White Sox Farm Report: August 9, 2022
White Sox Farm Report: August 9, 2022 originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Editor's Note: "White Sox Farm Report: August 9, 2022" originally appeared on Sox on 35th. Nicole Reitz of Sox On 35th will be a regular contributor to NBC Sports Chicago's White Sox coverage for the 2022 season. You can read more of their coverage at SoxOn35th.com, and follow them on Twitter at @SoxOn35th.
