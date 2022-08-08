Sturgeon#Supermoon

Ald. Sophia King has entered the crowded race for mayor of Chicago, her campaign announced in a video Tuesday. “I love this city. We need a Chicago that’s safer AND stronger," King says in the video. "Let’s put an end to the false choices, because we can have safety and justice. Compassion and accountability. We can revitalize neighborhoods and renew downtown. We can educate our young people. We can build our city and build equity."

CHICAGO, IL ・ 14 HOURS AGO