Fox11online.com
Green Bay, Waupaca Co. print extra ballots during unexpected high turnout
WAUPACA COUNTY (WLUK) – With a contested primary for sheriff besides the gubernatorial and senate races, Waupaca County is seeing a higher-than-expected turnout and is printing extra ballots Tuesday night. Green Bay City Clerk Celestine Jeffries confirmed the city has also printed extra ballots, though she did not specify...
Fox11online.com
Green Bay reports higher-than-anticipated voter turnout in August primary
GREEN BAY (WLUK) -- Green Bay saw a higher-than-anticipated voter turnout during the August primary elections. Officials say the unofficial number of votes cast Tuesday in the city is 15,015. That's up from 2020, where 14,646 ballots were cast and in 2018, there were 12,102 votes cast. The voter turnout...
Fox11online.com
Part of Military Avenue in Green Bay to close next week
GREEN BAY (WLUK) -- A stretch of road on Green Bay's northwest side will be closed next week. The city's public works department says N. Military Avenue will close between Donald and Hurlbut streets. Canadian National crews will be making repairs to a railroad crossing. Military Avenue closes at 7...
WBAY Green Bay
Big voter turnout in Waupaca County prompts request for extra ballots
WAUPACA COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) - Voters are turning out in big numbers in Waupaca County. Clerk Kristy Opperman said the Town of Lind called her office to report they were running low on ballots. The clerk’s office was able to print 150 paper ballots for the rest of the evening.
WBAY Green Bay
RAINFALL TOTALS: August 6-8
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The National Weather Service has released a list of rainfall totals for Aug. 6-8. The totals are listed from most rain to least rain. There may be multiple reports from the same location. Rainfall reports can differ from one part of a community to another.
Fox11online.com
Packers Foundation donates record amount, $1.35 million
GREEN BAY (WLUK) -- The Green Bay Packers Foundation is awarding $1.35 million in grants around the state, including $850,000 to Brown County alone. This is the largest donation the program has given out at one time. Five organizations in Brown County will be receiving funding. Curative Connections, Inc. received...
wearegreenbay.com
‘Focused patrol’ on I-41 leads to multiple arrests, Oshkosh residents among those apprehended
(WFRV) – Nearly 100 traffic stops and over fifteen vehicles were searched following an interdiction on I-41 that was proactively trying to locate criminal activity. In a release from the Washington County Sheriff’s Office, there was a focused patrol done in Washington County on August 9. The following departments joined the sheriff’s office in the interdiction:
Fox11online.com
Outagamie County to spend $3.5M in ARPA money for affordable housing
APPLETON (WLUK) -- Outagamie County has made plans to spend $14.9 million in federal COVID-19 relief funds, $3.5 million of which will be put towards affordable housing. "If you're making $15 an hour, half of your disposable income -- half of it -- is going to housing," said Outagamie County Executive Tom Nelson. "We have a big problem."
Wisconsin man dies when motorcycle hits bear in Montana
HELENA, Mont. (AP) — A Wisconsin man has died after his motorcycle struck a black bear on a western Montana highway, authorities said Tuesday. The 66-year-old man from Fond du Lac, Wisconsin, was southbound on Montana Highway 83 just after 9:30 a.m. Sunday when a bear crossed the tree-lined highway in front of him, the Montana Highway Patrol said.
Primary Election Day: Voters across Northeast Wisconsin cast their ballots
It is primary election day in the Badger State and voters across Northeast Wisconsin have eagerly casted their ballots.
dailybadgerbulletin.com
Best cheese curds in America are made in Wisconsin, says ACS contest
The best fresh cheese curds in America are made in Wisconsin. Officially. Curds from two Wisconsin cheesemakers squeaked to the top of the regular and flavored cheese curd categories during the American Cheese Society 2022 Judging and Competition Awards. Cedar Grove Cheese (Plain) won the cheese curds category while Ron’s...
wortfm.org
Does Oshkosh Defense Owe Loyalty to the City of Oshkosh?
When Oshkosh Defense announced in 2021 that they were not going to be building the next generation of postal service vehicles here in Wisconsin, labor leaders and environmental groups lambasted the decision. But the reason as to why the company decided to move production to South Carolina is a tricky...
Fox11online.com
Bellin Health's Fastlane services moving to new location
GREEN BAY (WLUK) -- Bellin Health's Fastlane services in Green Bay is moving to a new location. The current site at 1555 Green Bay Plaza in the former Sears Auto Center, will close Thursday, Aug. 11. On Friday, it will reopen at its new site at 1920 Libal Street. It...
Fox11online.com
Bonduel announces surprise decision to sell its library
BONDUEL (WLUK) -- Bonduel residents voiced their concerns during a village board meeting Wednesday after finding out that the Bonduel library is up for sale. The decision to put the building up for sale caught many off guard, including library staff. The library is located on North Washington Street near...
Fox11online.com
Public gives input in Packerland Drive and Mason Street project
GREEN BAY (WLUK) – Crossing access to frontage roads near Packerland Drive and Mason Street will be eliminated, a roundabout will be built between the intersection and Southwest High School, and the entrance to NWTC will be revised, according to plans by the Brown County Highway Department. A four-stage,...
Fox11online.com
Teacher shortages in Northeast Wisconsin continue ahead of new school year
(WLUK) -- Enjoy summer break while you can; the new school year is less than a month away. But teacher shortages are still impacting districts across the country, including right here in northeast Wisconsin. When it comes to the start of this school year, the Wisconsin Education Career Access Network...
Fox11online.com
Outagamie County overpass bridge to reopen after dump truck hits it
LITTLE CHUTE (WLUK) -- The state Department of Transportation is set to open an overpass bridge after a dump truck struck it with its raising box last week. The Rose Hill Road bridge over Interstate 41 in Little Chute will be opening Tuesday at 6 p.m. The bridge will be...
WBAY Green Bay
Wisconsin governor candidates trade barbs after primary
APPLETON, Wis. (WBAY) - The candidates for Wisconsin governor wasted no time trading barbs after Tuesday’s Wisconsin Primary Election. On Tuesday, businessman Tim Michels defeated former Lt. Gov. Rebecca Kleefish in the Republican primary race. Michels will challenge incumbent Democratic Gov. Tony Evers. Evers kicked off his reelection campaign...
Fox11online.com
Snow plow drivers from across the state compete in the Fox Valley
GRAND CHUTE (WLUK) – The annual APWA Snow Plow Roadeo is happening today in the Fox Valley. This is a friendly driving competition involving snow plow drivers from across the state. FOX 11’s Emily Deem spent Wednesday morning at Fox Valley Technical College to learn more about the event....
seehafernews.com
Manitowoc County Criminal Court Records
Roderick L. Gilbert, 36, Manitowoc, bail jumping and deliver methamphetamine on 9/19/18, On count 2, the Court sentences the defendant to the Wisconsin State Prison System for a total of four and one-half (4.5) years. That is eighteen (18) months initial confinement followed by three (3) years extended supervision. The defendant is eligible for both prison programs. Conditions of extended supervision: 1) Pay court costs; 2) pay supervision fees in an amount to be determined by DOC; 3) maintain absolute sobriety; 4) assessment, treatment, counseling as deemed appropriate by the department’s assessment process; 5) AODA assessment and follow through; 6) Submit to random urine screens and pay for same; 7) Maintain fulltime employment, schooling, work search or combination The defendant has credit for 634 days on count 2. On count 1, the defendant is sentenced to the twelve (12) months incarceration, time served. The defendant has credit for 354 days on count 1.
