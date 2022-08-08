ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Illinois State

Mathias8405
1d ago

Yes! Illinois needs a guy like Bailey in office! Bailey is a man of integrity, and he supports our constitution! Unlike Pritzker, he wouldn't have closed down businesses, and he wouldn't have enforced mask mandates. Politicians like Pritzker are destroying this country and ruining our economy! VOTE PRITZKER OUT!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!

Nelson Woods
1d ago

Who is surprised that this police union has endorsed the Republican? Police unions protect officers who behave poorly and impede reform that would improve policing and police-community relations. Police-union power has translated into too many officer job protections, enabling a few bad officers to act with impunity. The inability to hold officers accountable poisons public relations and puts American lives at risk. Here is the contradiction … unions, which are usually closely allied with the Democratic Party … police unions, align themselves with the reactionary forces of order. Republicans who disapprove of labor unions generally, have given police unions a pass as part of their support of law enforcement. Republicans worry that criticism of police unions will be mistaken for criticism of the police.

JohnK
1d ago

i dont trust either of them. how convenient would it be for Baily to win . freeing prickster up to focus on a presidential campaign.

nprillinois.org

Illinois reaction to the raid on Mar-a-Lago and Springfield teachers reject contract | First Listen

Two of Illinois gubernatorial candidates react to the search of former President Donald Trump's home. Cook County Judge vacates Marilyn Mulero's wrongful murder conviction. Springfield Education Association President Aaron Graves talks about the teacher contract. Michelle Eccles anchors NPR Illinois' Morning Edition. Michelle has more than 30 years of experience...
SPRINGFIELD, IL
959theriver.com

Bailey Blames Pritzker, Lightfoot, Fox For Chicago Crime

Republican candidate for Illinois governor Darren Bailey is blaming Governor Pritzker, Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot and Cook County State’s Attorney Kim Foxx for the crime that plagues the city. The downstate Illinois Senator called the trio the “three musketeers of crime” and accused them of turning their backs on police officers. Bailey made the comment while accepting the endorsements of the Illinois Fraternal Order of Police and the Chicago FOP. Pritzker responded by calling Bailey a hypocrite for voting against a budget that included more resources for public safety.
CHICAGO, IL
advantagenews.com

Federal report calls out Illinois for not reporting unemployment fraud

The federal government has issued a scathing report on the Illinois Department of Employment Security’s failure to disclose misspending during the pandemic. A report from the U.S. Department of Labor’s Office of the Inspector General highlights Illinois for failing to submit required information on the taxpayer dollars spent during the COVID-19 pandemic, including to fraudsters.
ILLINOIS STATE
WIFR

Demmer pushes against taxing retirement income in Illinois

SPRINGFIELD (WGEM) - The Republican candidate for Treasurer said Illinois should not tax retirement income. There were rumors in 2020 that Treasurer Mike Frerichs said Illinois may have to tax retirement income like pensions and 401Ks if voters failed to approve the graduated income tax amendment. Fifty-four percent of Illinois voters rejected the Pritzker administration’s “Fair Tax” proposal during the 2020 election, but Frerichs also denies he ever said taxing retirement was an option.
ILLINOIS STATE
myradiolink.com

Pritzker Administration Approaching $1 Billion in Capital Investments for 24/7 State Facilities through Rebuild Illinois

Pritzker Administration Approaching $1 Billion in Capital Investments for 24/7 State Facilities through Rebuild Illinois. Springfield – Governor JB Pritzker and the Capital Development Board (CDB) have announced nearly $1 billion in investments are planned or underway for state facilities throughout Illinois that provide round-the-clock care to some of the state’s most vulnerable residents. The Governor’s bipartisan Rebuild Illinois capital plan continues to provide essential funding supporting the revitalization and improvement of state facilities.
ILLINOIS STATE
labortribune.com

Illinois backs down on Vandalia prison layoffs after AFSCME turns up the heat

Union workers at Vandalia Correctional Center in Illinois will not be facing reduced capacity or layoffs in the near future, following protests from AFSCME and local officials. AFSCME members had mobilized in recent weeks with petitions and appeals to elected officials after an announcement that the state was considering consolidation...
ILLINOIS STATE
fox32chicago.com

Shortage of afterschool staff causing 'crisis' in Illinois

CHICAGO - Illinois school support staff are sounding the alarm ahead of this school year over the shortage of afterschool care workers. The Afterschool for Children and Teens Coalition held a virtual town hall Wednesday to discuss what they're calling a "crisis." The group says the Covid-19 pandemic forced afterschool...
CHICAGO, IL
wpr.org

Here are the key primary election results from Wisconsin

Four states hold primaries Tuesday: Connecticut, Minnesota, Wisconsin and Vermont. Wisconsin holds top billing, with a competitive Republican governor's primary there highlighting the races. Polls in Wisconsin close at 8 p.m. CT, 9 p.m. ET. Note: Though they remain on the Senate Democratic ballot, notable candidates Sarah Godlewski, Alex Lasry...
WISCONSIN STATE
KISS 106

Do You Have To Yield For A Funeral Procession in Missouri?

We all know that Illinois and Missouri are very different from each other, and having to yield during a funeral procession is one of those differences. In Illinois isn't a state law that you have to yield/pull over as a funeral procession is taking place, in Missouri however you do. The law states:
MISSOURI STATE

