Yes! Illinois needs a guy like Bailey in office! Bailey is a man of integrity, and he supports our constitution! Unlike Pritzker, he wouldn't have closed down businesses, and he wouldn't have enforced mask mandates. Politicians like Pritzker are destroying this country and ruining our economy! VOTE PRITZKER OUT!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!
Who is surprised that this police union has endorsed the Republican? Police unions protect officers who behave poorly and impede reform that would improve policing and police-community relations. Police-union power has translated into too many officer job protections, enabling a few bad officers to act with impunity. The inability to hold officers accountable poisons public relations and puts American lives at risk. Here is the contradiction … unions, which are usually closely allied with the Democratic Party … police unions, align themselves with the reactionary forces of order. Republicans who disapprove of labor unions generally, have given police unions a pass as part of their support of law enforcement. Republicans worry that criticism of police unions will be mistaken for criticism of the police.
i dont trust either of them. how convenient would it be for Baily to win . freeing prickster up to focus on a presidential campaign.
