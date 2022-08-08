Read full article on original website
Related
MyNorthwest.com
The Crime Blotter: Sultan man held on $1 million bail for alleged murder on SR 2
Sultan man held on $1 million bail for alleged murder on SR 2. On Saturday at noon, Snohomish County Sheriff’s Deputies responded to a shooting in the 36700 block of State Route 2. Upon arrival, deputies found the victim, a 39-year-old Monroe man, shot and killed. The suspect, a 23-year-old Sultan man, was taken into custody.
Man suspected in Whatcom controlled substance homicide allegedly sold to undercover police
The man is believed to have sold a Blaine woman counterfeit oxycodone pills laced with fentanyl shortly before her death.
KGMI
Man arrested after firing shots into the air at Bellingham park
BELLINGHAM, Wash. – A drive-by shooting at a Bellingham park led to an arrest over the weekend. Bellingham Police Officer Chad Cristelli said that witnesses saw the suspect, 18-year-old Nelson Polanco, step out of a car at Waypoint Park last Friday night, August 5th. Polanco is accused of firing...
Domestic violence suspect on the run near Gold Bar
Deputies with the Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office are actively searching for a man wanted for a domestic violence assault near Gold Bar. According to deputies, there is a large law enforcement presence in the area near the 14800 block of 387th Avenue Southeast in unincorporated Gold Bar. There is...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
KGMI
Police arrest serial shoplifter in Bellingham
BELLINGHAM, Wash. – Most retailers like to see repeat customers come through their doors, but there’s at least one person Bellingham’s Target store hopes doesn’t return. Court records show that 27-year-old Anthony Phare has been making a habit of stealing merchandise from the store at Bellis...
Bellingham police release ‘only photos of our suspects at this time’ in Wink Wink vandalism
The boutique, which has faced repeated harassment and threats in the past year, had its front windows broken out by vandals early Sunday.
53-Years-Old Woman Killed In A Fatal Crash In Lake Stevens (Lake Stevens, WA)
According to the Washington State Patrol, a motorcycle crash occurred on Highway 204 on Friday. The officials stated that Kimberly Moore, of Rancho Cucamonga, California was killed in a fatal crash. She was the passenger on the motorcycle which crashed into a 29-year-old Arlington man, who stopped at the 20th Street SE intersection.
Sheriff: Brother fatally shot brother in Whatcom County
A man from Seattle fatally shot his brother near Newhalem on Monday, according to the Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office, who said the suspect confessed during an interview. At about 4 a.m. Monday, deputies and detectives with the Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office responded to a report of a homicide near State Route 20 and mile post 128 near Newhalem.
IN THIS ARTICLE
KGMI
Seattle man arrested for killing his brother in North Cascades National Park
NEWHALEM, Wash. – A Seattle man is in custody after admitting to killing his brother in North Cascades National Park. The Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office said in a statement that National Parks Rangers heard gunshots in the Newhalem area around 4 am on Monday, August 8th. Rangers found...
q13fox.com
Man killed in ‘domestic violence’ shooting in Snohomish
SNOHOMISH, Wash. - A man is dead in Snohomish County, following what investigators called a domestic violence situation. It happened in the 6500 block of 57th Ave SE Sunday morning. Investigators were combing through the property all day Sunday after a suspect was taken into custody. Neighbors say the law...
Drugs or alcohol suspected in Whatcom I-5 crash that hospitalizes Ferndale teen
Both lanes of southbound I-5 were closed after the crash, according to WSDOT tweets at the time.
whatcom-news.com
1 sent to the hospital, another to jail, after car crashes into disabled car on I-5 in Blaine
BLAINE, Wash. — First responders were dispatched to the left southbound lane of I-5 about 9:30pm, Sunday, August 7th, due to a report of a single-vehicle crash involving a deer. When they arrived, they found another vehicle had subsequently struck the first. According to a press memo from Washington...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Blind Snohomish County rapper sentenced; 247 pounds of meth, 42k fentanyl pills seized
A legally blind Snohomish County rapper was sentenced to six years in prison after pleading guilty to drug distribution, according to the U.S. Department of Justice. Wayne Frisby, aka ‘Mac Wayne,’ 37, was arrested in December 2020 for his role in a massive drug trafficking ring after investigators identified Frisby making drug deals on recorded phone calls.
q13fox.com
Blind rapper from Marysville sentenced to prison for role in drug ring
A legally blind rapper from Marysville was sentenced to six years in prison. Wayne Frisby aka ‘Mac Wayne,’37, of Snohomish County, Washington was arrested in December 2020, for his role in a large drug trafficking ring.
lyndentribune.com
Corrections deputies save two lives during one shift
WHATCOM – While assisting medical staff during an inmate medication pass at approximately 6 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 2, a Whatcom County Corrections Deputy noticed an inmate walking up the stairs with an improvised rope, made of pieces of sheets and towels. According to an Aug. 5 press release from...
whatcom-news.com
Police respond to report of self-inflicted gunshot wound at Bellingham sporting goods store
BELLINGHAM, Wash. — Bellingham Police Department (BPD) officers and Bellingham Fire Department aid personnel were dispatched about 7pm on Friday, August 5th, due to a report of self-inflicted gunshot wound at a Meridian Street sporting goods store. According to first responder radio transmissions at the time, the incident occurred...
kpug1170.com
Whatcom County nursing assistant sanctioned for trying to kill elderly woman
WHATCOM COUNTY, Wash. – The Washington State Department of Health is sanctioning a Whatcom County nursing assistant who is accused of trying to kill the person he was caring for. The department is charging Joshua McDonald with unprofessional conduct in connection to the April incident. McDonald is charged with...
Wanted gang member located, arrested in Toppenish
YAKIMA, Wash. — A known gang member wanted for charges of attempted murder in Whatcom County and taking a female hostage and shooting at officers in Lynnwood, WA has been arrested in Toppenish. According to a release from the Yakima Police Department, the YPD gang unit, Yakima County Sheriff’s...
Wash. woman sentenced to 34 years for abusing toddler to death
BELLINGHAM, Wash. (TCD) -- A 34-year-old woman was recently sentenced to 34 years in prison in connection with the death of a 3-year-old girl on Nov. 30, 2019. According to a news release from the Whatcom County Prosecutor’s Office, on Aug. 2, Kamee Dixon was given the prison sentence for aggravated homicide by abuse. However, the Prosecutor’s Office wanted the court to impose 57 years in prison based on the evidence from the investigation.
kpug1170.com
More details emerge about Ferndale police officer arrested for soliciting a minor
FERNDALE, Wash. – Court records are revealing more details about evidence against a Ferndale police officer arrested for soliciting a minor. An investigation by Bellingham Police shows Michael Scott Langton responded to a report of a collision in an apartment complex parking lot on July 10th. He continued to...
Comments / 0