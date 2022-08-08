ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Whatcom County, WA

MyNorthwest.com

The Crime Blotter: Sultan man held on $1 million bail for alleged murder on SR 2

Sultan man held on $1 million bail for alleged murder on SR 2. On Saturday at noon, Snohomish County Sheriff’s Deputies responded to a shooting in the 36700 block of State Route 2. Upon arrival, deputies found the victim, a 39-year-old Monroe man, shot and killed. The suspect, a 23-year-old Sultan man, was taken into custody.
SULTAN, WA
KGMI

Man arrested after firing shots into the air at Bellingham park

BELLINGHAM, Wash. – A drive-by shooting at a Bellingham park led to an arrest over the weekend. Bellingham Police Officer Chad Cristelli said that witnesses saw the suspect, 18-year-old Nelson Polanco, step out of a car at Waypoint Park last Friday night, August 5th. Polanco is accused of firing...
BELLINGHAM, WA
KIRO 7 Seattle

Domestic violence suspect on the run near Gold Bar

Deputies with the Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office are actively searching for a man wanted for a domestic violence assault near Gold Bar. According to deputies, there is a large law enforcement presence in the area near the 14800 block of 387th Avenue Southeast in unincorporated Gold Bar. There is...
GOLD BAR, WA
KGMI

Police arrest serial shoplifter in Bellingham

BELLINGHAM, Wash. – Most retailers like to see repeat customers come through their doors, but there’s at least one person Bellingham’s Target store hopes doesn’t return. Court records show that 27-year-old Anthony Phare has been making a habit of stealing merchandise from the store at Bellis...
BELLINGHAM, WA
KIRO 7 Seattle

Sheriff: Brother fatally shot brother in Whatcom County

A man from Seattle fatally shot his brother near Newhalem on Monday, according to the Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office, who said the suspect confessed during an interview. At about 4 a.m. Monday, deputies and detectives with the Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office responded to a report of a homicide near State Route 20 and mile post 128 near Newhalem.
WHATCOM COUNTY, WA
q13fox.com

Man killed in ‘domestic violence’ shooting in Snohomish

SNOHOMISH, Wash. - A man is dead in Snohomish County, following what investigators called a domestic violence situation. It happened in the 6500 block of 57th Ave SE Sunday morning. Investigators were combing through the property all day Sunday after a suspect was taken into custody. Neighbors say the law...
SNOHOMISH COUNTY, WA
NewsBreak
Public Safety
KIRO 7 Seattle

Blind Snohomish County rapper sentenced; 247 pounds of meth, 42k fentanyl pills seized

A legally blind Snohomish County rapper was sentenced to six years in prison after pleading guilty to drug distribution, according to the U.S. Department of Justice. Wayne Frisby, aka ‘Mac Wayne,’ 37, was arrested in December 2020 for his role in a massive drug trafficking ring after investigators identified Frisby making drug deals on recorded phone calls.
SNOHOMISH COUNTY, WA
lyndentribune.com

Corrections deputies save two lives during one shift

WHATCOM – While assisting medical staff during an inmate medication pass at approximately 6 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 2, a Whatcom County Corrections Deputy noticed an inmate walking up the stairs with an improvised rope, made of pieces of sheets and towels. According to an Aug. 5 press release from...
WHATCOM COUNTY, WA
whatcom-news.com

Police respond to report of self-inflicted gunshot wound at Bellingham sporting goods store

BELLINGHAM, Wash. — Bellingham Police Department (BPD) officers and Bellingham Fire Department aid personnel were dispatched about 7pm on Friday, August 5th, due to a report of self-inflicted gunshot wound at a Meridian Street sporting goods store. According to first responder radio transmissions at the time, the incident occurred...
truecrimedaily

Wash. woman sentenced to 34 years for abusing toddler to death

BELLINGHAM, Wash. (TCD) -- A 34-year-old woman was recently sentenced to 34 years in prison in connection with the death of a 3-year-old girl on Nov. 30, 2019. According to a news release from the Whatcom County Prosecutor’s Office, on Aug. 2, Kamee Dixon was given the prison sentence for aggravated homicide by abuse. However, the Prosecutor’s Office wanted the court to impose 57 years in prison based on the evidence from the investigation.
BELLINGHAM, WA

