Fox News
Anne Heche's best friend and son visit her at hospital, provide insight into day of crash
Just after the news broke that actress Anne Heche has not "regained consciousness" and is in a coma following her car crash last week, Heche's 20-year-old son, Homer Laffoon, and best friend Heather Perry, were seen at the hospital where Anne is being treated. The two were spotted embracing and looking exhausted.
Anne Heche's 20-Year-Old Son Homer Is Taking the Lead For Mom's Medical Care After Car Crash
Click here to read the full article. Anne Heche is currently in critical condition after a series of car crashes on Friday, Aug. 5, and there are a lot of questions surrounding the tragic day. While the police are looking for answers, the actress’ son Homer Laffoon, from her first marriage to Coley Laffoon, is making sure her medical team is on top of her recovery. The situation is serious and the former Dancing With the Stars contestant‘s loved ones are extremely worried. “Her family is on pins and needles, just praying,” a source told Entertainment Tonight. Laffoon stepped up to...
Ellen DeGeneres Breaks Silence on Ex Anne Heche Car Crash, Hospitalization
After nearly a week of silence, Ellen DeGeneres finally spoke out about Anne Heche’s life-threatening car crash. The TV host was seen in Santa Barbara, California, having lunch with a friend when she was approached by Daily Mail regarding Anne Heche’s condition. When asked if she had heard...
ETOnline.com
Anne Heche: Salon Owner Details Their Encounter Shortly Before Car Crash (Exclusive)
Anne Heche made a trip to a Los Angeles hair salon just minutes ahead of the fiery car accident that has left her in critical condition with severe burns. ET spoke with Glass Hair Design in Venice Beach owner Richard Glass, who said the All Rise actress randomly came into his hair studio and purchased a red wig on Friday, moments before she crashed her car in two locations.
Anne Heche’s Family Responds After Actress’ Fiery Crash
Actress Anne Heche has been hospitalized after a fiery car crash in Los Angeles, according to multiple reports.Witnesses cited by TMZ late Friday said the Wag the Dog and Donnie Brasco star was seen crashing into the garage of an apartment building in her Mini Cooper, only to drive away as bystanders tried to come to her aid. She then reportedly plowed into a nearby home in Mar Vista a short time later, sparking a blaze that engulfed the vehicle and spread throughout the house.A representative for the actress confirmed that she was in stable condition but asked for privacy,...
The Anne Heche Accident Explained, From Fiery Crash To Coma
Actress Anne Heche is best known for her roles in films like "Six Days and Seven Nights" and "Wag the Dog," as well as several guest spots on popular television shows like "Chicago P.D." and "Adventure Time" (via IMDb). She began working in the entertainment industry in the early 1990s and continued to land roles with shows slated to air both this year and next.
Anne Heche in a coma in "extreme critical condition" following fiery crash, manager says
Actor Anne Heche remains hospitalized in a coma in "extreme critical condition," her manager confirmed to CBS News on Monday. Heche was hospitalized Friday after crashing her car into a house in Los Angeles and sparking a fire. "At this time she is in extreme critical condition she has a...
TODAY.com
Neighbor recalls moments after Anne Heche’s fiery crash in LA
A neighbor of the tenant whose house Anne Heche crashed into Friday in Los Angeles is speaking out about a group of witnesses attempting to rescue the actor from the fiery collision that left her with critical injuries. Lynne Bernstein, a neighbor who heard a car "screaming" down the street...
Anne Heche’s Best Friend Speaks Out About Podcast That Aired on Same Day as Crash
As more details continue to emerge about Anne Heche’s activities prior to her horrific car crash last week, the actress’ best friend speaks out about the podcast that aired on the same day of the accident. While speaking to Fox News, Anne Heche’s best friend Heather Duffy clarified...
Anne Heche: Everything we know about actor’s fiery car crash in Los Angeles
Anne Heche remains unconscious in a coma five days after she was seriously injured when her blue Mini Cooper Clubman car crashed into a home in the Mar Vista neighborhood of Los Angeles.The accident on 5 August led to a fierce blaze that badly damaged the property on South Walgrove Avenue, according to Los Angeles Fire Department.Witnesses say that the crash came after Heche first smashed her car into the garage of a nearby apartment complex.Residents of the apartment complex tried to get Heche out of the car but she drove off before they could stop her, according to...
