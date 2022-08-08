ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
SheKnows

Anne Heche's 20-Year-Old Son Homer Is Taking the Lead For Mom's Medical Care After Car Crash

Click here to read the full article. Anne Heche is currently in critical condition after a series of car crashes on Friday, Aug. 5, and there are a lot of questions surrounding the tragic day. While the police are looking for answers, the actress’ son Homer Laffoon, from her first marriage to Coley Laffoon, is making sure her medical team is on top of her recovery. The situation is serious and the former Dancing With the Stars contestant‘s loved ones are extremely worried. “Her family is on pins and needles, just praying,” a source told Entertainment Tonight. Laffoon stepped up to...
ETOnline.com

Anne Heche: Salon Owner Details Their Encounter Shortly Before Car Crash (Exclusive)

Anne Heche made a trip to a Los Angeles hair salon just minutes ahead of the fiery car accident that has left her in critical condition with severe burns. ET spoke with Glass Hair Design in Venice Beach owner Richard Glass, who said the All Rise actress randomly came into his hair studio and purchased a red wig on Friday, moments before she crashed her car in two locations.
TheDailyBeast

Anne Heche’s Family Responds After Actress’ Fiery Crash

Actress Anne Heche has been hospitalized after a fiery car crash in Los Angeles, according to multiple reports.Witnesses cited by TMZ late Friday said the Wag the Dog and Donnie Brasco star was seen crashing into the garage of an apartment building in her Mini Cooper, only to drive away as bystanders tried to come to her aid. She then reportedly plowed into a nearby home in Mar Vista a short time later, sparking a blaze that engulfed the vehicle and spread throughout the house.A representative for the actress confirmed that she was in stable condition but asked for privacy,...
The List

The Anne Heche Accident Explained, From Fiery Crash To Coma

Actress Anne Heche is best known for her roles in films like "Six Days and Seven Nights" and "Wag the Dog," as well as several guest spots on popular television shows like "Chicago P.D." and "Adventure Time" (via IMDb). She began working in the entertainment industry in the early 1990s and continued to land roles with shows slated to air both this year and next.
Anne Heche
TODAY.com

Neighbor recalls moments after Anne Heche’s fiery crash in LA

A neighbor of the tenant whose house Anne Heche crashed into Friday in Los Angeles is speaking out about a group of witnesses attempting to rescue the actor from the fiery collision that left her with critical injuries. Lynne Bernstein, a neighbor who heard a car "screaming" down the street...
The Independent

Anne Heche: Everything we know about actor’s fiery car crash in Los Angeles

Anne Heche remains unconscious in a coma five days after she was seriously injured when her blue Mini Cooper Clubman car crashed into a home in the Mar Vista neighborhood of Los Angeles.The accident on 5 August led to a fierce blaze that badly damaged the property on South Walgrove Avenue, according to Los Angeles Fire Department.Witnesses say that the crash came after Heche first smashed her car into the garage of a nearby apartment complex.Residents of the apartment complex tried to get Heche out of the car but she drove off before they could stop her, according to...
