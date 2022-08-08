Click here to read the full article. Anne Heche is currently in critical condition after a series of car crashes on Friday, Aug. 5, and there are a lot of questions surrounding the tragic day. While the police are looking for answers, the actress’ son Homer Laffoon, from her first marriage to Coley Laffoon, is making sure her medical team is on top of her recovery. The situation is serious and the former Dancing With the Stars contestant‘s loved ones are extremely worried. “Her family is on pins and needles, just praying,” a source told Entertainment Tonight. Laffoon stepped up to...

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 9 HOURS AGO