Iconic metro Atlanta restaurant rumored to speed up baby deliveries closing after 40 years

By WSBTV.com News Staff
WSB Radio
WSB Radio
 2 days ago
COBB COUNTY, Ga. — An iconic metro Atlanta restaurant is closing after nearly 40 years, its owners said Monday.

Scalini’s in Smyrna was the place to go if you were in the last few days of a pregnancy. The Italian restaurant’s eggplant parmigiana was rumored to speed up labor.

The restaurant had such a strong reputation for hastening babies’ arrivals that it featured a wall of baby pictures, all part of what the restaurant called its “Eggplant Baby Club.”

“Thank you for sharing the most wonderful time and family experiences,” the restaurant wrote. “Almost every visitor to our restaurant has enjoyed looking at all of the beautiful babies.”

Expectant mothers are still in luck: Scalini’s sister restaurant, Provino’s, will continue to serve the famous eggplant parmigiana, the restaurant’s famous salad and garlic rolls and complimentary pasta dishes on patrons’ birthdays.

Scalini’s didn’t give a reason for the closure.

“Thanks again for allowing us to stay in Smyrna for such a long time and we hope you find us at Provino’s,” the restaurant posted on Facebook. “We look forward to serving you there!”

©2022 Cox Media Group

