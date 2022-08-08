Read full article on original website
22 WSBT
August Happenings In Downtown South Bend
Downtown South Bend plays host to some of our area's biggest and most lively events all year long, and they aren't slowing down, even for a moment, in August. Kylie Carter is joining us on HTL to talk about the great events happening this month downtown. For more information, you can call 574-282-1110, or go to DowntownSouthBend.com.
WNDU
Registration open for 19th annual LOGAN’s Run
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The 19th annual LOGAN’s Run will take place on Saturday, August 27 at Hannah and Friends in South Bend. You can enjoy a 1-Mile Wellness Fun Walk or Run, with a Family Fun Fest after. The run is free for LOGAN clients, and $25...
WNDU
16 Pack-A-Backpack pickup and distribution begins
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Local schools and non-profit groups are picking up school supplies from this year’s 16 Pack-A-Backpack Drive!. After weeks of effort by Goodwill and their volunteers, the supplies are on their way to local students as of Wednesday. We know how important it is to...
Four Winds South Bend dedicating casino floor expansion
Operators of the Four Winds South Bend casino are set to mark a completed step in its massive site expansion project. The post Four Winds South Bend dedicating casino floor expansion appeared first on Northwest Indiana Business Magazine.
22 WSBT
Crash injures 5 on McKinley Avenue near 27th street in South Bend
McKinley Avenue was temporarily closed in both directions near 27th Street in South Bend after a three-vehicle crash that injured five people. Police say it happened just before 4:30. Officers say one person suffered serious injuries but none appear to be life-threatening.
WNDU
Traffic advisories for Jackie Walorski’s services
Drivers reminded to be cautious, find alternative routes due to Walorski services.
WNDU
‘An Evening at the Kroc’ taking place on Aug. 25
Drivers reminded to be cautious, find alternative routes due to Walorski services.
valpo.life
Larson-Danielson project improves La Porte’s school bus system
On Stevens Road, Larson-Danielson Construction is building a new transportation structure to better meet the needs of the La Porte Community School Corporation. The new building will solve a variety of problems for administrators, bus drivers, and other staff. “The new building will have a bus repair facility and will...
WNDU
Rep. Upton begins district community grant tour
Crews are expected to work on these crossing repairs until Aug. 19. Michigan Street in South Bend temporarily renamed 'Four Winds Invitational Drive'. The street was renamed in recognition of the Four Winds Invitational this weekend in South Bend.
WNDU
INDOT investing $250 million into road projects in Elkhart County
ELKHART COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - Could a bypass be in Bristol’s future?. Preliminary discussions are underway according to INDOT’s Brad McNair. “Originally, we were looking at doing a pavement replacement project on State Road 120, and State Road 15,” McNair said. “The town of Bristol, Elkhart County, and MACOG have engaged us in looking at alternatives to re-route State Road 15 to avoid that heavy truck traffic downtown.”
abc57.com
Three-vehicle crash on McKinley Avenue sends three to hospital
SOUTH BEND, Ind. - Five people were injured following a three-vehicle crash on McKinley Avenue near 27th Street Wednesday afternoon, the South Bend Police Department reported. The crash happened at 4:24 p.m. According to police, of the five people injured, three were taken to the hospital with serious but non-life-threatening...
abc57.com
Railroad closures at College Avenue and County Road 31 crossing in Goshen
GOSHEN, Ind. -- The railroad crossings at College Avenue and County Road 31 will be closed starting Monday. The closure will allow Norfolk Southern to work on the tracks. Expect the closure to last approximately one to three days.
WNDU
First Alert Forecast 2
Drivers reminded to be cautious, find alternative routes due to Walorski services.
WNDU
Traffic details ahead of Jackie Walorski’s funeral
(WNDU) - Jackie Walorski’s visitation and funeral services are expected to be highly attended so we’ve looked into what people need to know before heading to the church. Traffic was not a problem during the seven-hour visitation window at Granger Community Church on Wednesday. Still, St. Joseph County...
abc57.com
Glow in the Park event comes to Central Park on August 26
MISHAWAKA, Ind. -- The back parking lot of Central Park will be hosting the Glow in the Park event on August 26 from 8 p.m. to 11 p.m. Glow in the Park costs $5 per person. A DJ will provide the tunes for the party, which features foam, glow sticks, black lights, paint activities and more.
abc57.com
Friday Fest hits Downtown Nappanee
NAPPANEE, Ind. -- Downtown Nappanee is hosting Friday Fest for families to come out and have fun. The Festival will have live music, food and beverages, bike and car shows and more. A fourth annual food truck competition will also take place and needs guests to vote on their favorite...
hometownnewsnow.com
Out of Gas Leads to OWI Arrest
(La Porte, IN) - A driver is charged with being impaired after running out of gas in La Porte. 26-year-old Matthew Avery was arrested eight days ago. Police said an officer pulled up after Avery’s vehicle ran out of gas near Burger King on East Lincolnway just after 11 p.m. Avery denied having anything to drink, but he had a blood alcohol level of more than four times the legal limit.
47-Year-Old Devine Stoner Injured In A Vehicle Accident (Cassopolis, MI)
Cass County authorities are investigating a vehicle accident that occurred on Monday morning. When deputies responded to Grange St. in Mason Township, they found that a car driven by 47-year-old Devine Stoner of South Bend, IN, had [..]
Your News Local
August 11 serves as convenient reminder for NIPSCO residents to contact 811 before digging
Merrillville, IN – In conjunction with National 811 Day on Thursday, August 11, NIPSCO hopes that 8/11 on the calendar serves as a natural reminder for residents to call 811 or visit Indiana811.org at least 2 business days before any digging project to have underground utility lines marked. With...
WNDU
Benton Harbor’s Arts District implements free Wi-Fi for residents
BENTON HARBOR, Mich. (WNDU) - Cornerstone Alliance held a ribbon cutting to celebrate a key milestone in keeping the folks of Benton Harbor connected. Right now, residents in the city’s arts district can access free Wi-Fi thanks to the support of Congressman Fred Upton and Benton Harbor Mayor Marcus Muhammad who were both in attendance at Tuesday’s ribbon cutting.
