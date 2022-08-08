ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
South Bend, IN

22 WSBT

August Happenings In Downtown South Bend

Downtown South Bend plays host to some of our area's biggest and most lively events all year long, and they aren't slowing down, even for a moment, in August. Kylie Carter is joining us on HTL to talk about the great events happening this month downtown. For more information, you can call 574-282-1110, or go to DowntownSouthBend.com.
SOUTH BEND, IN
WNDU

Registration open for 19th annual LOGAN’s Run

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The 19th annual LOGAN’s Run will take place on Saturday, August 27 at Hannah and Friends in South Bend. You can enjoy a 1-Mile Wellness Fun Walk or Run, with a Family Fun Fest after. The run is free for LOGAN clients, and $25...
SOUTH BEND, IN
WNDU

16 Pack-A-Backpack pickup and distribution begins

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Local schools and non-profit groups are picking up school supplies from this year’s 16 Pack-A-Backpack Drive!. After weeks of effort by Goodwill and their volunteers, the supplies are on their way to local students as of Wednesday. We know how important it is to...
SOUTH BEND, IN
WNDU

Traffic advisories for Jackie Walorski’s services

Drivers reminded to be cautious, find alternative routes due to Walorski services.
GRANGER, IN
WNDU

‘An Evening at the Kroc’ taking place on Aug. 25

Drivers reminded to be cautious, find alternative routes due to Walorski services.
GRANGER, IN
valpo.life

Larson-Danielson project improves La Porte’s school bus system

On Stevens Road, Larson-Danielson Construction is building a new transportation structure to better meet the needs of the La Porte Community School Corporation. The new building will solve a variety of problems for administrators, bus drivers, and other staff. “The new building will have a bus repair facility and will...
LA PORTE, IN
WNDU

Rep. Upton begins district community grant tour

Michigan Street in South Bend temporarily renamed 'Four Winds Invitational Drive'. The street was renamed in recognition of the Four Winds Invitational this weekend in South Bend.
SOUTH BEND, IN
WNDU

INDOT investing $250 million into road projects in Elkhart County

ELKHART COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - Could a bypass be in Bristol’s future?. Preliminary discussions are underway according to INDOT’s Brad McNair. “Originally, we were looking at doing a pavement replacement project on State Road 120, and State Road 15,” McNair said. “The town of Bristol, Elkhart County, and MACOG have engaged us in looking at alternatives to re-route State Road 15 to avoid that heavy truck traffic downtown.”
ELKHART COUNTY, IN
abc57.com

Three-vehicle crash on McKinley Avenue sends three to hospital

SOUTH BEND, Ind. - Five people were injured following a three-vehicle crash on McKinley Avenue near 27th Street Wednesday afternoon, the South Bend Police Department reported. The crash happened at 4:24 p.m. According to police, of the five people injured, three were taken to the hospital with serious but non-life-threatening...
SOUTH BEND, IN
WNDU

First Alert Forecast 2

Drivers reminded to be cautious, find alternative routes due to Walorski services.
GRANGER, IN
WNDU

Traffic details ahead of Jackie Walorski’s funeral

(WNDU) - Jackie Walorski’s visitation and funeral services are expected to be highly attended so we’ve looked into what people need to know before heading to the church. Traffic was not a problem during the seven-hour visitation window at Granger Community Church on Wednesday. Still, St. Joseph County...
GRANGER, IN
abc57.com

Glow in the Park event comes to Central Park on August 26

MISHAWAKA, Ind. -- The back parking lot of Central Park will be hosting the Glow in the Park event on August 26 from 8 p.m. to 11 p.m. Glow in the Park costs $5 per person. A DJ will provide the tunes for the party, which features foam, glow sticks, black lights, paint activities and more.
MISHAWAKA, IN
abc57.com

Friday Fest hits Downtown Nappanee

NAPPANEE, Ind. -- Downtown Nappanee is hosting Friday Fest for families to come out and have fun. The Festival will have live music, food and beverages, bike and car shows and more. A fourth annual food truck competition will also take place and needs guests to vote on their favorite...
NAPPANEE, IN
hometownnewsnow.com

Out of Gas Leads to OWI Arrest

(La Porte, IN) - A driver is charged with being impaired after running out of gas in La Porte. 26-year-old Matthew Avery was arrested eight days ago. Police said an officer pulled up after Avery’s vehicle ran out of gas near Burger King on East Lincolnway just after 11 p.m. Avery denied having anything to drink, but he had a blood alcohol level of more than four times the legal limit.
LA PORTE, IN
WNDU

Benton Harbor’s Arts District implements free Wi-Fi for residents

BENTON HARBOR, Mich. (WNDU) - Cornerstone Alliance held a ribbon cutting to celebrate a key milestone in keeping the folks of Benton Harbor connected. Right now, residents in the city’s arts district can access free Wi-Fi thanks to the support of Congressman Fred Upton and Benton Harbor Mayor Marcus Muhammad who were both in attendance at Tuesday’s ribbon cutting.
BENTON HARBOR, MI

