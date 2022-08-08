Read full article on original website
Roger.
1d ago
Once again....another employed legal living fine upstanding member of the community...not. 🐷💩🤡👎
Reply
4
Related
Chad Isaak trial one year later: What happened in court on August 9, 2021
Introduction In April 2019, four people were killed in Mandan in what is considered one of North Dakota’s more notorious crimes. Several days later, Chad Isaak of Washburn was arrested and charged with the murders. After two years of court procedures and delays, Isaak’s trial finally began on August 2, 2021. Jury selection took two […]
KFYR-TV
Police searching for suspects after McLean County incident Friday night
MCLEAN COUNTY, N.D. (KFYR) - A McLean County Sheriff’s Office spokesperson says around 11:25 p.m. Friday deputies tried to make a traffic stop near Underwood, but suspects fled in their vehicle and then ran into a cornfield near the Falkirk area. As of Saturday evening, the Sheriff’s Office does...
In Bismarck Man Caught On Video Burning U.S. Flag
4:40 seconds.....two videos that will make you cringe, a video that makes you shake your head in misbelief, a video that will make you angry. Blistering heat conditions seem to make everything worse - little things may irritate you just a little more. Last Friday was another ugly day of temps. 19-year-old Jacob Nistler, his mom, and his brother's girlfriend were driving around enjoying the cool air blowing inside their car when suddenly an incident happened which felt like hours but lasted for a good 20 - 30 minutes.
KFYR-TV
Swim Camp in Bismarck for children with disabilities
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Swimming is just one pastime kids love. For some children with special needs, loud, busy pool atmospheres can be overwhelming. That’s why the second annual I can Swim Camp gives children with all abilities the opportunity to learn in a fun environment. These are just...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
kfgo.com
Bismarck man dies while held in Minnesota jail
BENSON, Minn. (KFGO) – The Swift County Sheriff’s Office in southwestern Minnesota says an inmate from Bismarck died in the county jail following his arrest for drunken driving. He’s identified as 45-year-old William Delmore. Delmore died early Tuesday after his Monday arrest by Benson police. The Midwest Medical...
KFYR-TV
Incarcerated individuals at greater risk for suicide; DOCR says staff works to intervene
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR)— In the United States, the number of suicides in state prisons increased 85% between 2001 and 2019 as reported by the National Institute of Corrections. The numbers also show that rates of inmate suicides are higher than averages in the general population. North Dakota Department of...
ND teens learn lessons about distracted driving
Whether it’s adjusting the radio, answering a call, or even playing with a pet; taking one’s eyes off the road can be dangerous. High School senior Harlie Storhoff said it doesn’t take much for teen drivers to get their adrenaline rushing when getting behind the wheel. “A lot of how us teenagers drive and how […]
KNOX News Radio
Limited new info in Isaak death
Due to pending investigations, there is limited new information regarding circumstances surrounding the recent death by suicide of 48-year-old Chad Isaak at the North Dakota State Penitentiary in Bismarck. Isaak was serving four concurrent life sentences in the shooting and stabbing deaths of four people at a property management company...
IN THIS ARTICLE
KFYR-TV
Porcupine, ND man pleads not guilty in Bismarck gas station attack
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) – A Porcupine, ND, man accused of running over a Bismarck gas station employee with a car has pleaded not guilty to aggravated assault. A Landers Conoco employee told police he chased after a woman he saw shoplift a soda in May. He said he attempted to stop the car she was in by leaning through an open window when Seth DuBray, 25, began reversing the car. The employee said DuBray accelerated and threw him to the ground before looking him in the eyes, accelerating towards him again, and crashing into the store.
Mandan Native “Nobody Takes The Time To Look”
About 8 years ago I lived in Fargo, and for about 3 months I lived in Moorhead, MN with a roommate named Matt Sorum. At that time he was just getting into photography. He took his camera and just explored the outdoors, learning so many things as he went along. As he continued his hobby, his talents became obvious - In 2015 Share the Experience Photo Contest first recognized his work and he won an award for his amazing picture of a Bison out at Yellowstone. The following year he won another award - You can check out the page yourself at nationalparks.org.
KFYR-TV
Nelson brothers display clock collection at Dickinson museum
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) -Visiting a museum is a way to travel back in time and see what life was like for those who came before us. An exhibit in Dickinson is rewinding the clock on how to tell time. There are many exhibits at the Dickinson Museum Center but only...
KFYR-TV
More North Dakota parents choosing to homeschool this year
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - More North Dakota parents are turning to homeschooling. Throughout the pandemic, some families opted to keep their children home, which has continued this year. Joe Kolosky with the North Dakota Department of Public Instruction says they’ve been getting an influx of phone calls on homeschooling compared...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
KFYR-TV
Homeless shelter in Bismarck seeking to be included in 2023 budget
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) -The Missouri Slope Areawide United Way is seeking to be included in Bismarck’s 2023 budget. The city budgeted $250,000 for United Way in both 2020 and 2021, but United Way didn’t ask to receive the funds in 2021 due to a one-time Covid payment from the federal government. Now, United Way is asking to receive the funds originally allocated for 2021, and to be included again in the city’s 2023 budget.
KFYR-TV
Bismarck man sentenced to eight years for manslaughter in distracted driving case
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - A district court judge sentenced a Bismarck man to eight years in prison for manslaughter in a distracted driving case. A jury found Timothy McLaughlin guilty of manslaughter and two counts of aggravated reckless driving in March. Prosecutors say in July 2020, he was using his cell phone to search the internet and text when he failed to yield to traffic in front of him, which stopped for another crash on I-94 near Sterling.
kfgo.com
Man driving ATV struck by train near Mandan
MANDAN, N.D. (KFGO) – A Bismarck man was seriously injured when the ATV he was driving was hit by a train northwest of Mandan. The State Patrol says the 32-year-old man was struck at a private rail crossing on a gravel road. The train was moving at about 25 mph. The ATV driver was traveling in a field when the driver crossed the tracks.
kfgo.com
New information in Isaak death at State Penitentiary, investigations ongoing
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFGO) – Due to pending investigations, there is limited new information available regarding the circumstances surrounding the death by suicide of Chad Isaak at the North Dakota State Penitentiary in Bismarck over the weekend. Isaak was serving four concurrent life sentences in the shooting and stabbing deaths of four people at a property management company in Mandan in 2019.
KFYR-TV
‘Legacy’ pillars above the prairie in Center
CENTER, N.D. (KFYR) - BNI Coal commissioned a new dragline for its Center mine Monday. The process of reassembling the machine started in the fall of 2021. “Pillars of the prairie” and “a big deal” were names used to describe the gigantic dragline excavator on Monday. But the one name that will stick is “Legacy.”
Times-Online
BEK TV features Dakota Taxidermy August 7th
(Steele, ND) – Dakota Taxidermy of Bismarck, ND will be featured on Made Local North Dakota this Sunday, August 7. The feature will run in the last segment of BEK TV’s program “No Apologies”, which begins at 8pm CT. It can be viewed live on BEK TV or online at https://www.bek.news/noapologies, and it can be watched any time in the online archives at https://www.bek.news/madelocalnd.
voiceofalexandria.com
Highest and lowest paying health care jobs in Bismarck
Compiled the highest paying health care jobs in Bismarck, ND using data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
Bismarck’s Many Windowed 1.25 Million Dollar Mansion
If you're not aware, let me tell you that the Bismarck/Mandan real estate market is red hot for sellers. If you're in the market to buy a home you might find yourself paying a little more to get into a home that's new to you. Is $1.25 million a little...
Comments / 5