Burlington, VT

WCAX

Suspect in Burlington vandalism spree ordered to undergo mental health evaluation

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - A Burlington man accused of a vandalism spree in the city’s South End faced a judge on Wednesday. Mbyayenge “Robbie” Mafuta, 21, pleaded not guilty to causing tens of thousands of dollars in property damage to South End homes and the city bus terminal early Tuesday morning. Police say he has a long rap sheet with more than 100 involvements with officers prior to Tuesday.
WCAX

Arrest in gunfight at Burlington parking garage

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Burlington Police have made an arrest in a June gunfire incident. Friday, Burlington police and other agencies arrested Badal Khadka, 19, also known as Polo, of Essex Junction. They say he was the main aggressor in a gunfight that happened at the Marketplace parking garage back...
mynbc5.com

Police make arrest in Burlington parking garage shooting incident

BURLINGTON, Vt. — Police have arrested an Essex Junction man believed to be involved in a parking garage shooting in Burlington in June. Burlington Police said they arrested Badal "Polo" Khadka, 19, on August 5. Khadka has been charged as the primary aggressor in a gunfire incident that took place during the early morning hours of June 18 in the Market Street Parking Garage.
WCAX

Residents of Burlington’s Old North End battle a vermin incursion

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Since May, more than a dozen Old North End residents have documented run-ins with rats. Neighbors have reported seeing them scurry into hidey-holes and cavort across lawns in broad daylight. One Washington Street resident trapped 13 in just three days. City Councilor Joe Magee (P-Ward 3),...
mynbc5.com

Police: Man goes on vandalism spree, damages 33 homes in Burlington

BURLINGTON, Vt. — Police arrested a man this morning after he vandalized 33 homes in Burlington and caused estimated thousands of dollars in damages. Burlington Police said Mbyayenge “Robbie” Mafuta, 21, of Burlington, was arrested after police received more than 20 calls from residents on Tuesday beginning at 5:02 a.m. that a male suspect was throwing objects through home windows near Golden Place and Locust Terrace.
VTDigger

Burlington police deem Rock Point death a likely suicide

Acting Burlington Police Chief Jon Murad said Monday that the Aug. 6 death of a man who fell from a cliff at Rock Point was “probably a suicide.”. Police had 14 interactions with the man since June 1, most of them related to his mental health, according to the chief.
mynbc5.com

Teen dies in fatal Franklin County crash

HIGHGATE, Vt. — A Vermont driver died on Wednesday morning following a crash in Highgate. Vermont State Police say they received a call at 12:51 a.m. about a single-car crash on Route 78 near Raven Drive. The driver, whose name is being held because they were a juvenile, was...
WCAX

Burlington man charged with vandalism spree

Becca Balint prevailed over Molly Gray to win Tuesday’s closely watched Democratic U.S. House primary to replace Congressman Peter Welch. Charity Clark has won the Democratic nomination in the race for Vermont’s next attorney general. Zuckerman wins packed Democratic race for lt. governor. Updated: 5 hours ago. David...
countycourier.net

Sheriff Candidate Suspended for Assaulting Detainee

ST. ALBANS: The only candidate on the ballot for Franklin County Sheriff has been suspended from the office that he is seeking to lead after allegations that he assaulted a detainee over the weekend have surfaced. Deputy John Grismore is seeking to replace outgoing Franklin County Sheriff Roger Langevin when...
WCAX

Zhukovskyy found not guilty in NH crash that killed 7 motorcyclists

Police have arrested a man who they say is responsible for a vandalism spree that left a swath of destruction across Burlington’s South End early Tuesday morning, damaging more than 30 properties and leaving many community members frustrated. Becca Balint prevailed over Molly Gray to win Tuesday’s closely watched...
WCAX

Domestic violence involved in Burlington murder-suicide, police say

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Police say a deadly shooting in Burlington had domestic violence components. Burlington police are still investigating what led to the tragedy two weeks ago on North Winooski Avenue. Police say Mikal Dixon, 27, shot and killed Kayla Noonan, 22, and himself. Dixon also shot and severely...
WCAX

Styrofoam recycling pilot program underway in Northeast Kingdom

LYNDONVILLE, Vt. (WCAX) - Recycling in the Northeast Kingdom is evolving. In addition to traditional items, residents in one waste district can now drop off styrofoam, too. Historically, styrofoam has always gone in the trash. But a new machine on trial in Lyndonville could save room in the landfill, and customers a couple of bucks on disposal costs.
LYNDONVILLE, VT

