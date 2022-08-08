Read full article on original website
WCAX
Police investigating Vermont sheriff’s captain for alleged assault on detainee
A captain with the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office in Vermont is under investigation for allegations of officer misconduct. Capt. John Grismore, who is currently running for election to be the next Franklin County sheriff, has been placed on administrative leave while the investigation is underway.
WCAX
Suspect in Burlington vandalism spree ordered to undergo mental health evaluation
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - A Burlington man accused of a vandalism spree in the city’s South End faced a judge on Wednesday. Mbyayenge “Robbie” Mafuta, 21, pleaded not guilty to causing tens of thousands of dollars in property damage to South End homes and the city bus terminal early Tuesday morning. Police say he has a long rap sheet with more than 100 involvements with officers prior to Tuesday.
Burlington police arrest man in connection with vandalizing 33 homes
The 21-year-old is accused of throwing objects through windows around Golden Place and Locust Terrace early Tuesday morning. Read the story on VTDigger here: Burlington police arrest man in connection with vandalizing 33 homes.
Officials lay out staffing plan for Burlington Police
The department hopes to reach its quota for officers by August 1, 2025.
WCAX
Arrest in gunfight at Burlington parking garage
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Burlington Police have made an arrest in a June gunfire incident. Friday, Burlington police and other agencies arrested Badal Khadka, 19, also known as Polo, of Essex Junction. They say he was the main aggressor in a gunfight that happened at the Marketplace parking garage back...
mynbc5.com
Police make arrest in Burlington parking garage shooting incident
BURLINGTON, Vt. — Police have arrested an Essex Junction man believed to be involved in a parking garage shooting in Burlington in June. Burlington Police said they arrested Badal "Polo" Khadka, 19, on August 5. Khadka has been charged as the primary aggressor in a gunfire incident that took place during the early morning hours of June 18 in the Market Street Parking Garage.
NECN
Vandal Leaves Behind ‘Swath of Destruction' at Homes, Bus Terminal in Burlington, Vermont
A Vermont man is accused of doing tens of thousands of dollars in damage and leaving behind a "swath of destruction" in Burlington as he went about smashing windows early Tuesday morning. Burlington police said they received more than 20 911 calls beginning around 5 a.m., overwhelming their call center....
WCAX
Residents of Burlington’s Old North End battle a vermin incursion
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Since May, more than a dozen Old North End residents have documented run-ins with rats. Neighbors have reported seeing them scurry into hidey-holes and cavort across lawns in broad daylight. One Washington Street resident trapped 13 in just three days. City Councilor Joe Magee (P-Ward 3),...
mynbc5.com
Police: Man goes on vandalism spree, damages 33 homes in Burlington
BURLINGTON, Vt. — Police arrested a man this morning after he vandalized 33 homes in Burlington and caused estimated thousands of dollars in damages. Burlington Police said Mbyayenge “Robbie” Mafuta, 21, of Burlington, was arrested after police received more than 20 calls from residents on Tuesday beginning at 5:02 a.m. that a male suspect was throwing objects through home windows near Golden Place and Locust Terrace.
VTDigger
Burlington police deem Rock Point death a likely suicide
Acting Burlington Police Chief Jon Murad said Monday that the Aug. 6 death of a man who fell from a cliff at Rock Point was “probably a suicide.”. Police had 14 interactions with the man since June 1, most of them related to his mental health, according to the chief.
Sarah George defeats police-backed challenger in Democratic primary for Chittenden County prosecutor
The competitive race tested the popularity of George’s progressive policies, which Kenney argued have gone too far. Read the story on VTDigger here: Sarah George defeats police-backed challenger in Democratic primary for Chittenden County prosecutor.
mynbc5.com
Teen dies in fatal Franklin County crash
HIGHGATE, Vt. — A Vermont driver died on Wednesday morning following a crash in Highgate. Vermont State Police say they received a call at 12:51 a.m. about a single-car crash on Route 78 near Raven Drive. The driver, whose name is being held because they were a juvenile, was...
WCAX
Burlington man charged with vandalism spree
Becca Balint prevailed over Molly Gray to win Tuesday’s closely watched Democratic U.S. House primary to replace Congressman Peter Welch. Charity Clark has won the Democratic nomination in the race for Vermont’s next attorney general. Zuckerman wins packed Democratic race for lt. governor. Updated: 5 hours ago. David...
countycourier.net
Sheriff Candidate Suspended for Assaulting Detainee
ST. ALBANS: The only candidate on the ballot for Franklin County Sheriff has been suspended from the office that he is seeking to lead after allegations that he assaulted a detainee over the weekend have surfaced. Deputy John Grismore is seeking to replace outgoing Franklin County Sheriff Roger Langevin when...
WCAX
Zhukovskyy found not guilty in NH crash that killed 7 motorcyclists
Police have arrested a man who they say is responsible for a vandalism spree that left a swath of destruction across Burlington’s South End early Tuesday morning, damaging more than 30 properties and leaving many community members frustrated. Becca Balint prevailed over Molly Gray to win Tuesday’s closely watched...
WCAX
Domestic violence involved in Burlington murder-suicide, police say
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Police say a deadly shooting in Burlington had domestic violence components. Burlington police are still investigating what led to the tragedy two weeks ago on North Winooski Avenue. Police say Mikal Dixon, 27, shot and killed Kayla Noonan, 22, and himself. Dixon also shot and severely...
Man cuts ‘swath of destruction’ through South End
Police say the number of 911 calls related to the rampage overwhelmed the emergency call center shortly after 5 a.m. Tuesday.
Colchester Sun
The Town of Essex has dedicated the public works facility in honor of former director Dennis Lutz
Essex residents, family, friends, and colleagues of retired Public Works Director Dennis Lutz gathered on August 3rd to honor his impressive career with a dedication ceremony. The Dennis E. Lutz Public Works Facility sign now stands at the entrance to the Essex public works grounds. Town Manager for Essex, Greg...
WCAX
Styrofoam recycling pilot program underway in Northeast Kingdom
LYNDONVILLE, Vt. (WCAX) - Recycling in the Northeast Kingdom is evolving. In addition to traditional items, residents in one waste district can now drop off styrofoam, too. Historically, styrofoam has always gone in the trash. But a new machine on trial in Lyndonville could save room in the landfill, and customers a couple of bucks on disposal costs.
Montpelier mayor and 2 incumbents lock up Democratic nominations for Washington County state Senate
The Montpelier mayor was the top vote-getter among five candidates; incumbents Ann Cummings and Andrew Perchlik also qualified for the November ballot. Read the story on VTDigger here: Montpelier mayor and 2 incumbents lock up Democratic nominations for Washington County state Senate.
