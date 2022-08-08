ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

8newsnow.com

Police: Road rage shooter arrested in Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– A woman’s car wheel was shot during a road rage incident on I-15 near Silverado Ranch, police said. According to police, the shooting happened around 4 p.m. on Wednesday, and following the incident, the woman whose car was struck, called the police, giving them a description of the shooter.
WNCY

Manitowoc Man Identified as Las Vegas Murder Victim

LAS VEGAS, NV (WTAQ-WLUK) – A Manitowoc man has been identified as the victim in a murder last week in Las Vegas. Acturius Milner was killed Thursday at The Mirage hotel. His cousin, Billy Hemsley, was arrested. The Clark County Coroner’s office confirmed Milner’s hometown to FOX 11....
8 News Now

Police believe man stabbed father in homicide near Bonanza, MLK

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Metro police are investigating a homicide near the northwest valley Tuesday morning. The homicide was reported near Bonanza Road and Martin Luther King Boulevard. Detectives believe 21-year-old Jacob Racilis stabbed his father in a nearby apartment before walking into Sunrise Hospital with lacerations at around 2 a.m., they said in a […]
8newsnow.com

I-TEAM: Teens in smoke shop robbery were on GPS monitoring

LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– The 8 News Now I-Team has learned that three teens accused of a robbery at a smoke shop had records in the juvenile justice system. Two of the teens were on GPS monitoring while one was on probation. The three of them previously met in drug court.
NewsBreak
Public Safety
8newsnow.com

UPDATE: Armed robbery leads to barricade at Las Vegas apartment

LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– An armed robbery lead to a barricade situation in the northwest valley, police said. On Sunday evening just after 7 p.m., a woman was robbed at gunpoint while using an ATM by two male suspects, police said. The two men then got in a car with another female suspect and fled the scene.
8newsnow.com

Family describes deadly dog attack

The incident took place near Desert Inn and Valley View Boulevard on Tuesday. I-Team: Las Vegas family suspects Lake Mead remains …. Denise Dowes, veteran actor with local ties, fighting …. I-Team: Videos show how police linked murder suspects …. Woman sues senior living center in Green Valley over …
