8newsnow.com
Police: Road rage shooter arrested in Las Vegas
LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– A woman’s car wheel was shot during a road rage incident on I-15 near Silverado Ranch, police said. According to police, the shooting happened around 4 p.m. on Wednesday, and following the incident, the woman whose car was struck, called the police, giving them a description of the shooter.
WNCY
Manitowoc Man Identified as Las Vegas Murder Victim
LAS VEGAS, NV (WTAQ-WLUK) – A Manitowoc man has been identified as the victim in a murder last week in Las Vegas. Acturius Milner was killed Thursday at The Mirage hotel. His cousin, Billy Hemsley, was arrested. The Clark County Coroner’s office confirmed Milner’s hometown to FOX 11....
1 Person Killed In A Hit-And-Run In Las Vegas (Las Vegas, NV)
According to the Metro Police, a pedestrian accident took place near West Flamingo and Arville Street on Tuesday morning. The police stated that a man was hit by a vehicle just after 4:30 a.m. The victim was taken to UMC Trauma, where the authorities pronounced him dead. Police are suspecting...
Las Vegas man accused of fleeing deadly pedestrian crash found hiding in bathtub: police
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A Las Vegas man is facing charges after allegedly running from the scene of a crash that killed a pedestrian on Tuesday. Police said James Frasco struck a pedestrian at around 4:30 a.m. near Flamingo Road and Arville Street before driving away. According to his arrest report, he was driving east […]
Fox5 KVVU
Las Vegas police looking for suspect in shooting near Sahara, Fort Apache
Shaw's family was contacted by police for DNA samples.
Las Vegas man accused of killing cousin at Mirage appears in court for bail hearing
The man accused of fatally shooting his cousin and wounding two others in a Mirage hotel room appeared in court on Tuesday for his bail hearing and received the court date for his preliminary hearing.
Police: Woman fatally mauled by dog near Clark High School
A dog is custody after a fatal apparent mauling near Clark High School on Tuesday, Las Vegas police say.
Police believe man stabbed father in homicide near Bonanza, MLK
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Metro police are investigating a homicide near the northwest valley Tuesday morning. The homicide was reported near Bonanza Road and Martin Luther King Boulevard. Detectives believe 21-year-old Jacob Racilis stabbed his father in a nearby apartment before walking into Sunrise Hospital with lacerations at around 2 a.m., they said in a […]
Fox5 KVVU
Las Vegas business owner speaks about destructive copper theft, to alert other business owners
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A thief hit Isaac Park’s business hard, back in the Spring, near Durango and Sahara. The thief didn’t get away with much, just a two-to-three-foot piece of copper pipe. “Total damage, it would be around like $50,000,” said Park. The dollar figure...
Las Vegas police: Father knocked out child’s teeth, did not enroll him in school
A Las Vegas father is accused of repeatedly beating a child over several years, knocking out some of his teeth, and not enrolling him in school, police said.
8newsnow.com
I-TEAM: Teens in smoke shop robbery were on GPS monitoring
LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– The 8 News Now I-Team has learned that three teens accused of a robbery at a smoke shop had records in the juvenile justice system. Two of the teens were on GPS monitoring while one was on probation. The three of them previously met in drug court.
PHOTOS: Suspects stole from disabled victim at gas station, police say
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Metro police are asking for the public’s help in finding two suspects accused of stealing from a disabled victim. Police said that on Friday, Aug. 5, the suspects entered a gas station near Spring Mountain Road and Decatur Boulevard at around 1:18 a.m. The two then allegedly went up to the […]
Police: No criminal charges in case of fatal dog attack
Las Vegas police say they won't pursue criminal charges in the case of an 88-year-old woman who was attacked by a dog, because she was the dog's owner.
8newsnow.com
UPDATE: Armed robbery leads to barricade at Las Vegas apartment
LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– An armed robbery lead to a barricade situation in the northwest valley, police said. On Sunday evening just after 7 p.m., a woman was robbed at gunpoint while using an ATM by two male suspects, police said. The two men then got in a car with another female suspect and fled the scene.
Police investigate the death of 54-year-old father on West Bonanza Road
Las Vegas Metro Police Department is investigating a homicide in the 1700 block of West Bonanza Road, near North MLK Drive.
KTNV
Two separate fatal crashes killed two pedestrians, Las Vegas police say
LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Las Vegas Metro Police have confirmed that there have been two separate fatal crashes on Tuesday morning. At approximately 4 a.m., the LVMPD received a report of an automobile colliding with a pedestrian near South Rainbow Boulevard and Palmyra Avenue. Police say evidence at the...
Coroner identifies 49-year-old Wisconsin man as victim in Las Vegas Strip hotel room shooting
The Clark County Coroner's office has identified a man who was shot at a Las Vegas Strip resort last Thursday.
Police: 54-year-old father stabbed by son after argument on West Bonanza Road
Las Vegas Metro Police Department is investigating a homicide in the 1700 block of West Bonanza Road, near North MLK Drive.
8newsnow.com
Family describes deadly dog attack
The incident took place near Desert Inn and Valley View Boulevard on Tuesday.
news3lv.com
Child, 3, cuts clothes off as she waits for shoplifting grandmother in hot car, police say
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — A woman has been accused of leaving her 3-year-old granddaughter in a car for roughly an hour while she shoplifted at a store in South Carolina, according to an incident report obtained by WCIV. The report notes that 55-year-old Pamela Lawson is now facing charges.
