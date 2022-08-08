Chicago Cubs claim DH/OF Franmil Reyes off waivers from Cleveland Guardians

Former Cleveland Guardians hitter Franmil Reyes Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports

The Cleveland Guardians confirmed ahead of Saturday's 4-1 home win over the Houston Astros that they had designated outfielder and designated hitter Franmil Reyes for assignment and removed him from the 40-man roster amid his well-noted batting slump that lasted through 70 games.

Reyes found a new MLB home at the start of the week.

According to ESPN and the Associated Press, the Chicago Cubs claimed Reyes off waivers ahead of Monday's series opener against the Washington Nationals.

The 27-year-old started the season as Cleveland's cleanup hitter but began the spring ice cold at the plate. At one point, both Vladimir Guerrero Sr. and David Ortiz offered Reyes advice, but such words did not help him reclaim his top form.

Reyes was slashing .213/.254/.350 with nine home runs and 28 RBI and had tallied 104 strikeouts in 263 at-bats when he was optioned to Triple-A Columbus last week. He had his last at-bat with the big-league club on Aug. 1.

Reyes ended the 2021 campaign with 30 home runs and with a career-high 85 RBI, so there was some optimism among the Cleveland faithful that he would eventually turn things around. He's earning $4.55 million on a one-year contract for the current campaign and is arbitration-eligible for the next two seasons, so the Cubs will be hoping they landed a bargain acquisition this summer.