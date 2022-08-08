ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kingsport, TN

Kingsport Times-News

Summers named Economic Development director

Alicia Summers has been named economic development director, City Manager Cathy Ball announced this week. “Alicia is a recognized leader in economic development — regionally, and throughout the state,” Ball said. “Her deep understanding of the needs and challenges of our community, and her track record of being an innovative and enthusiastic champion for the region will be a great asset to the city of Johnson City.”
JOHNSON CITY, TN
Johnson City Press

Fort Henry Mall selects next pop-up shop

KINGSPORT — You could say the Fort Henry Mall has gifted a regional business owner with a pop-up shop for the upcoming holiday season. Kingsport Gifting Co. will open this October in the Fort Henry Mall in Kingsport, a release from the American Dream Project said. According to the release, the business will open within the mall for a 12-week period ending in December.
KINGSPORT, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Hawkins BOE weighs supply allotment for struggling families

ROGERSVILLE — The Hawkins County Board of Education will vote on providing families with an allotment to help cover school supplies as many households are struggling with the increased cost of living. “The board will take action, pending approval on Thursday, to supplement the state-provided instructional supply allotment by...
HAWKINS COUNTY, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Chris Rose joins Kingsport law firm

KINGSPORT — The law firm Hunter, Smith & Davis has added another member of the Rose family as an attorney, with J. Christopher Rose following in his father’s footsteps. The firm announced last week the addition of Chris Rose, a press release from the group said. Rose will join the firm officially on Sept. 12.
KINGSPORT, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Speak Thursday or hold your peace on Sullivan budget

BLOUNTVILLE — The Sullivan County Commission is expected to vote Thursday on a $283.3 million budget proposal for the fiscal year that began on July 1. What originally would have been the commission’s monthly work session will now be a special called meeting devoted to discussion and action on the budget.
SULLIVAN COUNTY, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Jeff McCord named new Northeast president

NASHVILLE — It's official: Tennessee Commissioner of Labor and Workforce Development Jeff McCord has been named the full-time president of Northeast State Community College. The Tennessee Board of Regents, which governs the state’s community colleges, colleges of applied technology and the online TN eCampus, voted on the appointment in a called online meeting Monday shortly before 11 a.m.
JOHNSON CITY, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Kingsport City Schools accepting applications for Insight KCS

KINGSPORT — Kingsport City Schools is accepting applications for the 2022-23 class of Insight KCS. In its ninth year, the program is an opportunity for 10 to 15 area residents to learn more about the inner workings of all KCS educational and functional operations. Insight KCS is an initiative...
KINGSPORT, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Johnson City Public Library celebrates another anniversary

As the Johnson City Public Library celebrates the 23rd anniversary of it moving into its current location, library historian Gail Campbell shares a look at the journey that the library has undergone in its 127 years of existence. Gail Campbell, who started working at the Johnson City Public Library in...
JOHNSON CITY, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Wise County emergency agencies to Board of Supervisors: We are not a burden

WISE — Fire and emergency services are not a burden but a necessity for Wise County, several department leaders came to tell the Board of Supervisors on Tuesday. Leaders from the Coeburn, Wise, Big Stone Gap, St. Paul, Appalachia, Sandy Ridge and Norton fire departments and rescue squads from Norton and Big Stone Gap showed up to express concerns about a July 13 letter from County Administrator Mike Hatfield.
WISE COUNTY, VA
Kingsport Times-News

YMCA officially opens Brighter Horizons Youth Center in Rogersville

ROGERSVILLE — The Greater Kingsport Family YMCA held a ribbon- cutting for the Brighter Horizons Youth Center, which will serve as a learning center for middle schoolers and a hub for the offices of employees involved with the eight after-school programs run by the YMCA. The ribbon cutting was...
ROGERSVILLE, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Kingsport police hiring for several positions

KINGSPORT — The Kingsport Police Department said on Wednesday it is looking for several applicants to fill existing and upcoming vacancies. The department has scheduled the next police applicant testing session for Tuesday, Sept. 27, according to a news release.
KINGSPORT, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Carter Budget Committee will recommend several budget adjustment next week

ELIZABETHTON — The Budget Committee of the Carter County Commission voted to recommend a few funding requests during its monthly meeting Monday evening. The committee had less to consider than it normally has during its meeting because the county’s proposed budget for Fiscal Year 2022-2023 has not been fully approved.
CARTER COUNTY, TN
WJHL

LGBTQ group opposes potential Kingsport City Schools gender identity policy

KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) – After a member of the Kingsport City Schools board proposed a new policy that bars district employees from actions that “create, facilitate or engage in classroom discussion about sexual orientation or gender identity,” a local LGBTQ+ group spoke out against the measure. John Baker, president of Pride Community Center of the […]
KINGSPORT, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Sullivan Heights Middle air conditioning woes resolved

BLOUNTVILLE — Sullivan Heights Middle School at the edge of Kingsport experienced an air conditioning failure on Monday that caused temperatures in the building to climb to 79 degrees. However, the issue was fixed and temperatures were dropping on Tuesday, according to Sullivan County Director of Schools Evelyn Rafalowski...
KINGSPORT, TN

