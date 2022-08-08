Read full article on original website
Kingsport Times-News
Summers named Economic Development director
Alicia Summers has been named economic development director, City Manager Cathy Ball announced this week. “Alicia is a recognized leader in economic development — regionally, and throughout the state,” Ball said. “Her deep understanding of the needs and challenges of our community, and her track record of being an innovative and enthusiastic champion for the region will be a great asset to the city of Johnson City.”
Johnson City Press
Fort Henry Mall selects next pop-up shop
KINGSPORT — You could say the Fort Henry Mall has gifted a regional business owner with a pop-up shop for the upcoming holiday season. Kingsport Gifting Co. will open this October in the Fort Henry Mall in Kingsport, a release from the American Dream Project said. According to the release, the business will open within the mall for a 12-week period ending in December.
Kingsport Times-News
Hawkins BOE weighs supply allotment for struggling families
ROGERSVILLE — The Hawkins County Board of Education will vote on providing families with an allotment to help cover school supplies as many households are struggling with the increased cost of living. “The board will take action, pending approval on Thursday, to supplement the state-provided instructional supply allotment by...
Kingsport Times-News
Chris Rose joins Kingsport law firm
KINGSPORT — The law firm Hunter, Smith & Davis has added another member of the Rose family as an attorney, with J. Christopher Rose following in his father’s footsteps. The firm announced last week the addition of Chris Rose, a press release from the group said. Rose will join the firm officially on Sept. 12.
Kingsport Times-News
Speak Thursday or hold your peace on Sullivan budget
BLOUNTVILLE — The Sullivan County Commission is expected to vote Thursday on a $283.3 million budget proposal for the fiscal year that began on July 1. What originally would have been the commission’s monthly work session will now be a special called meeting devoted to discussion and action on the budget.
Kingsport Times-News
Jeff McCord named new Northeast president
NASHVILLE — It's official: Tennessee Commissioner of Labor and Workforce Development Jeff McCord has been named the full-time president of Northeast State Community College. The Tennessee Board of Regents, which governs the state’s community colleges, colleges of applied technology and the online TN eCampus, voted on the appointment in a called online meeting Monday shortly before 11 a.m.
Kingsport Times-News
Kingsport City Schools accepting applications for Insight KCS
KINGSPORT — Kingsport City Schools is accepting applications for the 2022-23 class of Insight KCS. In its ninth year, the program is an opportunity for 10 to 15 area residents to learn more about the inner workings of all KCS educational and functional operations. Insight KCS is an initiative...
Kingsport Times-News
Johnson City Public Library celebrates another anniversary
As the Johnson City Public Library celebrates the 23rd anniversary of it moving into its current location, library historian Gail Campbell shares a look at the journey that the library has undergone in its 127 years of existence. Gail Campbell, who started working at the Johnson City Public Library in...
Kingsport Times-News
Lawsuit settlement funds designated for Roan Mountain drug treatment center
JONESBOROUGH — Washington County officials have agreed to contribute $1.9 million from the county’s “Baby Doe” opioid lawsuit settlement funds to a new regional in-patient drug treatment center for state inmates being developed in Carter County. The county’s Budget Committee voted on Wednesday to approve a...
Kingsport Times-News
Wise County emergency agencies to Board of Supervisors: We are not a burden
WISE — Fire and emergency services are not a burden but a necessity for Wise County, several department leaders came to tell the Board of Supervisors on Tuesday. Leaders from the Coeburn, Wise, Big Stone Gap, St. Paul, Appalachia, Sandy Ridge and Norton fire departments and rescue squads from Norton and Big Stone Gap showed up to express concerns about a July 13 letter from County Administrator Mike Hatfield.
supertalk929.com
Virginia’s second casino gets financial backing from Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians
The Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians and Caesars Entertainment will be co-partners in Virginia’s second casino and resort operation that plans to open its doors in 2024 in Danville. The joint statement said Caesars would manage the facility and resort while the tribe partners, who also operate a casino...
Kingsport Times-News
Kingsport Parks and Recreation completes successful 2022 summer program
KINGSPORT — The Kingsport Parks and Recreation summer program just completed another successful year for 2022. The summer program has been serving the community for more than 40 years.
Kingsport Times-News
YMCA officially opens Brighter Horizons Youth Center in Rogersville
ROGERSVILLE — The Greater Kingsport Family YMCA held a ribbon- cutting for the Brighter Horizons Youth Center, which will serve as a learning center for middle schoolers and a hub for the offices of employees involved with the eight after-school programs run by the YMCA. The ribbon cutting was...
Kingsport Times-News
Kingsport police hiring for several positions
KINGSPORT — The Kingsport Police Department said on Wednesday it is looking for several applicants to fill existing and upcoming vacancies. The department has scheduled the next police applicant testing session for Tuesday, Sept. 27, according to a news release.
Neighbors of proposed Johnson City subdivision win victory at planning commission
JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Neighbors of a 58-acre piece of farmland won a victory Tuesday when the Johnson City Regional Planning Commission recommended the most restrictive form of residential zoning (R-2A) among three options that were being considered. Residents of the Highland Parc subdivision adjacent to the Sugg property turned out in force for […]
Kingsport Times-News
Carter Budget Committee will recommend several budget adjustment next week
ELIZABETHTON — The Budget Committee of the Carter County Commission voted to recommend a few funding requests during its monthly meeting Monday evening. The committee had less to consider than it normally has during its meeting because the county’s proposed budget for Fiscal Year 2022-2023 has not been fully approved.
LGBTQ group opposes potential Kingsport City Schools gender identity policy
KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) – After a member of the Kingsport City Schools board proposed a new policy that bars district employees from actions that “create, facilitate or engage in classroom discussion about sexual orientation or gender identity,” a local LGBTQ+ group spoke out against the measure. John Baker, president of Pride Community Center of the […]
Kingsport Times-News
Kingsport school system ceases using dome, school board to discuss bidding on Colonial Heights Middle
KINGSPORT — A week into the 2022-23 school year, Dobyns-Bennett High School is no longer is using the Buck Van Huss Dome during the school day or for afterschool sports until further notice. The system has stopped using the dome because of structural concerns following an architectural study.
Kingsport Times-News
Two Southwest Virginia clinics get share of $90 million national health data grant
WASHINGTON, D.C. — Health clinics in Lee and Scott counties will see grants under a $90 million federal health data program. The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services announced the grants Monday under American Rescue Plan funding for 27 Virginia community health centers and almost 1,400 health centers nationwide.
Kingsport Times-News
Sullivan Heights Middle air conditioning woes resolved
BLOUNTVILLE — Sullivan Heights Middle School at the edge of Kingsport experienced an air conditioning failure on Monday that caused temperatures in the building to climb to 79 degrees. However, the issue was fixed and temperatures were dropping on Tuesday, according to Sullivan County Director of Schools Evelyn Rafalowski...
