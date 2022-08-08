Did anyone out there enjoy waking up to the smell of petrichor? It's okay, I had to google it too - it's a word that describes that earthy smell associated with rain. Overnight Tuesday the region began to see the impact of a surge of monsoonal weather with scattered showers through the night. Today on Wednesday, we're tracking showers and isolated t-storms in the Gem State, while our neighbors next door in Oregon experience more severe weather.

IDAHO STATE ・ 9 HOURS AGO