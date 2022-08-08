ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Idaho State

Monsoon weather pattern hits Idaho, heat continues

Did anyone out there enjoy waking up to the smell of petrichor? It's okay, I had to google it too - it's a word that describes that earthy smell associated with rain. Overnight Tuesday the region began to see the impact of a surge of monsoonal weather with scattered showers through the night. Today on Wednesday, we're tracking showers and isolated t-storms in the Gem State, while our neighbors next door in Oregon experience more severe weather.
More rain, thunderstorms expected Wednesday

If you missed the bit of rain in parts of the Treasure valley Tuesday evening and overnight, there is more on the way Wednesday. Things will still be scattered throughout all regions in the Idaho News 6 Viewing Area, with isolated thunderstorms, heavy rainfall and gusty wind expected at times.
Warm temperatures continue Tuesday with a cool down, rain on the way

Temperatures will continue in the upper-90s to triple-digits in the Treasure Valley Tuesday before cooling down to the low-90s Wednesday. Rain and thunderstorms are also going to be factors for the rest of the week, impacting all regions in the Idaho News 6 viewing area. Starting Tuesday there will be...
Triple-digits highs back for start of the work week

Triple-digit high temperatures are back in the Treasure Valley for the start of the work week Monday and Tuesday. Temperatures will cool down to the low 90s starting Wednesday and stay in the mid-to-upper-90s through the weekend. There will be a chance of rain throughout the Idaho News 6 viewing...
Wildfire in North Idaho Near Priest Lake Grows to 55 Acres With no Containment

PRIEST LAKE - The Idaho Department of Lands is currently responding to a wildfire near Priest Lake in north Idaho's Bonner County. Officials say initial attack on the Lions Roar Fire, in logging slash combined with steep and rocky terrain, has been difficult. Crews did manage to lay hoses along roads and trails Tuesday. As of Wednesday morning, no containment had been achieved on the fire, which was estimated at 55 acres in size.
Lights and Laser show returns in Southern Idaho

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (ABC4) – The flashing lights and lasers are returning to the Magic Valley this fall with a new location and twist. According to a press release, organizers are moving the event to Idaho Central Legacy Fields creating more space for the event which continues to sell out annually. It is the fifth […]
Idaho's fresh potato supply runs low

RUPERT — Shippers are running low on fresh Idaho potatoes statewide and it will take careful planning over the next few weeks to make sure fresh spuds remain on grocery store shelves nationwide. On Monday, Sun Valley Potatoes in Rupert received its first crop of the harvest season. The...
Angler from Fruitland lands the largest catfish in Idaho history

MOUNTAIN HOME (KIVI) — It has been a record summer for catfish fishing in idaho as the record for the largest catfish has been broken twice. In late July, Hammett Valley Fishing Adventures took Paul Newman and John Schafer to CJ Strike Reservoir on the Snake River south of Mountain Home.
5 Surprises From Our Family Vacation in Idaho

The Spring Break Family worked in partnership with Visit Idaho to create this Travel Tip. This summer, we had the wonderful opportunity to visit Idaho for the first time. Prior to our visit, all I’d heard was that they’re really good at growing potatoes. But I’ve never found a destination to be more of a pleasant surprise than Idaho. The breathtaking scenery, the hospitable people, and all the fun attractions were more than I expected. For other first time visitors to the Gem State, here are five things that may surprise you about this great state!​​​​​​​​​​​​​​
