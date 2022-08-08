Read full article on original website
KIVI-TV
Monsoon weather pattern hits Idaho, heat continues
Did anyone out there enjoy waking up to the smell of petrichor? It's okay, I had to google it too - it's a word that describes that earthy smell associated with rain. Overnight Tuesday the region began to see the impact of a surge of monsoonal weather with scattered showers through the night. Today on Wednesday, we're tracking showers and isolated t-storms in the Gem State, while our neighbors next door in Oregon experience more severe weather.
KIVI-TV
More rain, thunderstorms expected Wednesday
If you missed the bit of rain in parts of the Treasure valley Tuesday evening and overnight, there is more on the way Wednesday. Things will still be scattered throughout all regions in the Idaho News 6 Viewing Area, with isolated thunderstorms, heavy rainfall and gusty wind expected at times.
KTVB
Idaho evening weather: Showers, thunderstorms will move through Wednesday
Wednesday morning will feel muggy enough to rain at any moment. Expect a good deal of cloud cover, with lows in the low to mid 70's and highs in the low to mid 90's.
KIVI-TV
Warm temperatures continue Tuesday with a cool down, rain on the way
Temperatures will continue in the upper-90s to triple-digits in the Treasure Valley Tuesday before cooling down to the low-90s Wednesday. Rain and thunderstorms are also going to be factors for the rest of the week, impacting all regions in the Idaho News 6 viewing area. Starting Tuesday there will be...
KIVI-TV
Triple-digits highs back for start of the work week
Triple-digit high temperatures are back in the Treasure Valley for the start of the work week Monday and Tuesday. Temperatures will cool down to the low 90s starting Wednesday and stay in the mid-to-upper-90s through the weekend. There will be a chance of rain throughout the Idaho News 6 viewing...
Wildfire in North Idaho Near Priest Lake Grows to 55 Acres With no Containment
PRIEST LAKE - The Idaho Department of Lands is currently responding to a wildfire near Priest Lake in north Idaho's Bonner County. Officials say initial attack on the Lions Roar Fire, in logging slash combined with steep and rocky terrain, has been difficult. Crews did manage to lay hoses along roads and trails Tuesday. As of Wednesday morning, no containment had been achieved on the fire, which was estimated at 55 acres in size.
Insanely Long Line Of Elk Traveling In Idaho Herd Goes As Far As The Eye Can See
Wildlife being wildlife is just neat sometimes. Large herds all traveling in a line is just very appealing to the eye. I don’t know if it’s the fact there’s so many animals together or that they all conform to a certain behavior in complete peace. It’s probably a mix of the two, but damn, it’s cool to see.
There’s A Potato Shortage In Idaho…EVERYBODY PANIC!
Potatoes are the lifeblood of Idaho. Well sell them, we love them, we even drop a giant one every year on New Year's Eve. So how is it possible that the state famous for potatoes is suddenly running short on them?. How does this even happen? We feel violated, and...
KTVB
Camas Creek evacuation order remains due to Idaho's Woodtick Fire
The fire on the Salmon-Challis National Forest has burned more than 5,400 acres as of Tuesday, July 9. The Woodtick Fire was caused by a lightning strike.
Lights and Laser show returns in Southern Idaho
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (ABC4) – The flashing lights and lasers are returning to the Magic Valley this fall with a new location and twist. According to a press release, organizers are moving the event to Idaho Central Legacy Fields creating more space for the event which continues to sell out annually. It is the fifth […]
Elko Daily Free Press
Idaho's fresh potato supply runs low
RUPERT — Shippers are running low on fresh Idaho potatoes statewide and it will take careful planning over the next few weeks to make sure fresh spuds remain on grocery store shelves nationwide. On Monday, Sun Valley Potatoes in Rupert received its first crop of the harvest season. The...
Shocking Study Reveals that Idaho’s Best Food City Is NOT Boise
When you’re the largest city in Idaho by more than 100,000 people and have the ringing endorsement of a well respected publication like Food & Wine, how could you not actually be the best food city in the state?. Not all that long ago, Food & Wine named Boise...
Treasure Valley's longest commute
As the valley grows so does the length of our daily commutes. But for a Kuna couple getting to work involves a lot more than just hitting a few red lights and off ramps.
Hilarious Footage Captures Idaho Bear Dancing In The Dark [Video]
When it comes to Idaho and the internet, it's almost as if we are a total paradox. Go anywhere east of the Mississippi River and people will either have no idea where Idaho is or they will totally confuse the state with Ohio or Iowa. Annoying. Why is Idaho so...
eastidahonews.com
Angler from Fruitland lands the largest catfish in Idaho history
MOUNTAIN HOME (KIVI) — It has been a record summer for catfish fishing in idaho as the record for the largest catfish has been broken twice. In late July, Hammett Valley Fishing Adventures took Paul Newman and John Schafer to CJ Strike Reservoir on the Snake River south of Mountain Home.
KIVI-TV
Increasing numbers of dead fish are washing up on Lake Michigan beaches
LAKE MICHIGAN SHORELINE - We are in the heart of summer, and the one thing on your mind may be getting in the water and cooling off, but there are a few things you may want to keep in mind before you bring your family to the beach. Piles of...
KREM
Treasure Valley family asks others to 'be aware of others' on Boise River after bridge jumper sends two to the hospital
BOISE, Idaho — What was supposed to be a fun Saturday cooling off on the Boise River, quickly escalated into a dangerous situation for a Treasure Valley family. "Having a human being come towards you at full force, it's hard to grasp what actually goes through your mind everything after that is 100% survival,” said Jay Alcala.
16 Idaho cities decline federal coronavirus relief money
BOISE, Idaho — Sixteen Idaho cities have rejected a combined $700,000 in federal coronavirus rescue money, and one city that accepted $550,000 might have to return it if it doesn't approve spending it. It’s a small part of the $5.74 billion Idaho received in the $1.9 trillion American Rescue...
KTVB
Idaho's largest wildfire of 2022 grows to 106 square miles
The Moose Fire has burned an estimated 68,166 acres -- or about 106 square miles -- since July 17. The fire was 14% contained as of the morning of Saturday, Aug. 6.
visitidaho.org
5 Surprises From Our Family Vacation in Idaho
The Spring Break Family worked in partnership with Visit Idaho to create this Travel Tip. This summer, we had the wonderful opportunity to visit Idaho for the first time. Prior to our visit, all I’d heard was that they’re really good at growing potatoes. But I’ve never found a destination to be more of a pleasant surprise than Idaho. The breathtaking scenery, the hospitable people, and all the fun attractions were more than I expected. For other first time visitors to the Gem State, here are five things that may surprise you about this great state!
