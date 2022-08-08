ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 14

Luis Colon
2d ago

Democrats caused the inflation by printing money and now they are doubling down to weaken the middle class. Vote them all out.

Reply
6
Kempka
3d ago

Remember this when voting in November. Vote the communist Blumenthal OUT!!!

Reply
13
vote red
3d ago

American citizens have to support Trump and vote red to save America from the banana Republic

Reply
6
Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Inflation And Economy#Senate Republicans#Aarp#Politics State#Politics Legislative#The U S Senate#Medicare
Dayana Sabatin

States Sending Out Stimulus Checks In August

Last week we learned that lawmakers are struggling to reach agreements on stimulus checks. For example, the governor of Massachusetts planned to send out a $250 tax rebate check, but it collapsed. However, locals are still supposedly going to be receiving some form of a payout.
thecentersquare.com

Biden appears to say he has cancer; White House clarifies

(The Center Square) – During a climate speech in Massachusetts Wednesday, President Joe Biden appeared to say he has cancer. "That's why I and so damn many other people I grew up with have cancer and why for the longest time Delaware had the highest cancer rate in the nation,” Biden said, referring to emissions from oil refineries near his childhood home in Delaware.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
americanmilitarynews.com

US loses half its fighter jets, tons of warships in China war game

American military strategists are actively gaming U.S. military response scenarios to a potential Chinese invasion of Taiwan by 2026. The wargames have already found that the U.S. would have to lose more than 900 fighter jets — up to half of its fighter jet fleet — and a large number of U.S. warships to turn back China, a new report revealed Monday.
MILITARY
The Independent

Progressive Democratic Senators say they will vote against amendments to Inflation Reduction Act

Progressive Senators said they will vote against any amendments to Democrats’ proposed climate and health care legislation ahead of a marathon series of votes before the bill’s passage. The remarks come ahead of the Senate voting on a motion to proceed on the so-called Inflation Reduction Act of 2022. Democrats hope to pass the legislation through a process called budget reconciliation, which would allow them to pass it with a simple majority and avoid a Republican filibuster. As part of budget reconciliation, the Senate will conduct a “vote-a-rama,” wherein Senators vote for back-to-back amendments at a rapid-fire pace of usually...
CONGRESS & COURTS
MSNBC

Senate Republicans derail insulin price cap for many consumers

As part of the painfully difficult process of passing the Inflation Reduction Act, the Senate had to go through something popularly known as the “vote-a-rama.” Long story short, because lawmakers were utilizing the budget reconciliation process, members were allowed to introduce a seemingly endless number of amendments to the underlying bill.
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Motley Fool

Biden Pledges Stimulus Funds to Increase Housing Supply

It's a step that could help address the affordable housing crisis. Affordable housing is a major issue that impacts people across the country. The Biden administration is aiming to address the issue by allocating stimulus dollars to the construction of homes. Housing is the typical American's greatest monthly expense. But...
BUSINESS
The Independent

Republicans condemned for striking down insulin cap in major Biden legislation: ‘Shame on you’

Republicans are facing fierce backlash for stripping proposed legislation that would have capped the price of life-saving insulin at $35 from the tax and climate bill.The long-running ambition of Democrats to include people not covered by Medicare by capping the price of insulin for those with private coverage was proposed in their wider legislation, called The Inflation Reduction Act of 2022.The Republicans left the portion that applies to Medicare patients untouched but shot down the insulin cap for other private patients.The measure in the legislation received 57-43 votes after just seven Republicans joined the Democrats in voting for it...
CONGRESS & COURTS
AOL Corp

Biden signs bill to help war veterans exposed to toxic burn pits

President Biden on Wednesday signed into law long-awaited legislation to expand health care access for military veterans suffering from exposure to toxic burn pits. “This is the most significant law our nation has ever passed,” Biden said at a signing ceremony at the White House, where he was joined by lawmakers, veterans and activists like Jon Stewart, who long fought to get the law passed.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Washington Examiner

Industry warns Manchin-Schumer bill will mean fewer new drugs

The pharmaceutical industry is bracing for a severe hit to investments with the Senate passage of a bill that would give Medicare the authority to set price caps on some expensive prescription drugs. Democrats passed a surprise deal struck last week between Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) and Sen....
CONGRESS & COURTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy