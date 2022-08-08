Read full article on original website
Related
2 Buffett Stocks to Buy More of in August
These Buffett-backed stocks could be great summer buys.
Chipmakers warn that the chip boom is over—and manufacturers’ frantic stockpiling is partly to blame
Sign up for the Fortune Features email list so you don’t miss our biggest features, exclusive interviews, and investigations. Global chipmaker shares jumped on Thursday after Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Corporation (TSMC) reported a record 76.4% increase in second-quarter profit year on year. The Philadelphia Semiconductor Index, which tracks major global chipmakers like Intel Corporation, Qualcomm, ASML Holding, and Nvidia Corporation, as well as TSMC, rose by 1.9%.
Stock Market Today: Dow Jumps 658 Points After Stellar Retail Sales Report
Stocks made a valiant rebound attempt on Friday, spurred by a sign that consumers haven't thrown in the towel. The Commerce Department this morning said retail sales rose 1% month-over-month in June. While most of the increase was a result of higher gas and food prices, Wall Street was still pleased that the figure marked an improvement over May's modest decline and came in above economists' consensus estimate for an increase of 0.9%.
Semiconductor Stocks Pressured Following Nvidia's Q2 Preannouncement
NVIDIA Corporation NVDA shares traded lower by 7.9% on Monday after the semiconductor giant preannounced just $6.7 billion in revenue for the July quarter, well below the $8.1 billion in revenue analysts were expecting. Several leading semiconductor stocks traded lower in sympathy for Nvidia as investors anticipate a potentially weak quarter in the semi industry.
IN THIS ARTICLE
InvestorPlace
7 Stocks Under $50 to Buy and Hold Forever
ICL Group (ICL): The Israeli company mines chemicals that are used in fertilizers, energy storage and food industries. Photronics (PLAB): The company manufacturers components used in semiconductors found in flat panel displays and integrated circuitry. Pilgrim’s Pride Corporation (PPC): Rising meat prices have been a serious tailwind for PPC stock....
Motley Fool
Got $5,000? These 3 Growth Stocks Are Trading Near Their 52-Week Lows
Match Group, Freshpet, and Twilio are all trading within 10% of their 52-week lows. All three stocks are defying the recent market rally, but they all posted disappointing financial results earlier this month. All three stocks have niche leadership in growing markets. They should bounce back after they clear their...
Micron and Nvidia: Buy or Sell After Bearish Updates?
Yesterday it was Nvidia (NVDA) - Get NVIDIA Corporation Report and today it’s Micron (MU) - Get Micron Technology Inc. Report. Both chipmakers are moving lower on Tuesday following bearish news this week. Shortly before the open on Monday, Nvidia warned that its revenue results in the current quarter...
Intel Stock Is Falling Again Today Following Micron, Nvidia News: What's Happening?
Intel Corporation INTC shares are trading lower by 2.50% to $34.52 Tuesday afternoon. Shares of semiconductor companies at large are trading lower following weak guidance from Micron Technology, Inc. MU. Micron said said its fourth-quarter revenue may come in at or below the low end of its guidance range provided in its June earnings call.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Is It Time to Buy the Dow Jones' 3 Worst-Performing July Stocks?
Don't be too quick to step in just because some of these high-profile stocks are on sale.
FOXBusiness
STOCK MARKET NEWS: S&P, Nasdaq lower, GoodRX soars, Take-Two and Turtle Beach tumble
Oil higher as China, US data eases recession concerns. Coverage for this event has ended. Turtle Beach fails to find buyer for company, shares tumble. Turtle Beach is lower in after hours trading. The gaming accessory maker reported second quarter financial results and ended a process that could have ended with the company selling itself.
NASDAQ
Stock Market News for Aug 8, 2022
U.S. stocks closed mostly lower on Friday in a volatile trading session as a stronger-than-expected jobs report reignited fears that the Fed would continue to aggressively increase interest rates in a bid to control rising inflation. The S&P and Nasdaq ended in negative territory. However, the Dow managed to close in the green.
Micron's warning of weak demand rattles chip stocks
Aug 9 (Reuters) - Micron Technology (MU.O) cut its current-quarter revenue forecast on Tuesday and warned of a negative free cash flow in the coming three months as customer inventories pile up amid waning demand for chips used in PCs and smartphones.
via.news
Realty Income Corporation And 5 Other Stocks Have Very High Payout Ratio
(VIANEWS) – Realty Income Corporation (O), Pioneer Natural Resources (PXD), Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund (MNP) are the highest payout ratio stocks on this list. Here’s the data we’ve collected of stocks with a high payout ratio as yet. The payout ratio in itself isn’t a guarantee of a future good investment but it’s an indicator of whether dividends are being paid and how the company chooses to distribute them.
Stock Market Today: S&P, Nasdaq Extend Losing Streaks on Micron Demand Woes
The latest batch of corporate earnings updates sparked a selloff in stocks on Tuesday, with the tech-heavy Nasdaq leading the path lower. Travel stocks were hit particularly hard after Norwegian Cruise Lines (NCLH) reported its second-quarter results. For the three-month period, the cruise operator brought in revenue of $1.2 billion and recorded a per-share loss of $1.14, missing analysts' consensus estimates. And in the company's earnings call, CEO Frank Del Rio said that bookings in the second half remain below the "extraordinarily strong" levels they were at in 2019. This sparked a 10.6% drop in NCLH stock to a point not much above its pandemic lows. Other travel-related names like Royal Caribbean Cruises (RCL, -5.6%) and American Airlines (AAL, -2.7%) fell as well.
Stock Market Today: Nvidia Revenue Warning Weighs on Stocks
Stocks ended Monday with a whimper as a solidly higher open lost momentum throughout the trading day. Disappointing earnings announcements from a pair of tech names created selling pressure for the broader market. Most notably, Nvidia (NVDA) shed 6.3% after the chipmaker said its second-quarter revenue will likely come in at $6.7 billion – lower than the $8.1 billion it previously guided for – amid a 33% year-over-year decline in gaming revenue. The company also expects "challenging market conditions" to persist in Q3. NVDA will release its full earnings report on Aug. 24.
Nasdaq Tumbles 150 Points Following Micron's Warning, Market Volatility Increases
The Nasdaq index settled lower on Tuesday as weak guidance from Micron Technology Inc MU sent technology and chip stocks lower. Investors await the release of inflation report from the US, that is expected to provide some guidance to the Federal Reserve in its monetary policy tightening efforts. Market experts...
Nasdaq falls 1.19% as negative Micron guidance weighs down tech stocks
Aug. 9 (UPI) -- U.S. markets declined as chip stocks continued to struggle Tuesday, dragging down the tech market. The Dow Jones Industrial Average dipped 58.13 points, or 0.18%, the S&P 500 fell 0.42% and the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite slid 1.19%. Tuesday's decline came as shares of chipmaker Micron fell...
Zacks.com
2 ETFs With Outsized Volume on Large-Cap & Revenue
SPY - Free Report) lost 0.4% and (. QQQ - Free Report) moved 1.1% lower on the day. Two more specialized ETFs are worth noting as both saw trading volume that was far outside of normal. In fact, both these funds experienced volume levels that were more than double their average for the most-recent trading session. This could make these ETFs the ones to watch out for in the days ahead to see if this trend of extra-interest continues.
Zacks.com
2 ETFs to Watch for Outsized Volume on Defensive and Small-Caps
SPY - Free Report) lost 0.1% and (. QQQ - Free Report) moved 0.3% lower on the day. Two more specialized ETFs are worth noting as both saw trading volume that was far outside of normal. In fact, both these funds experienced volume levels that were more than double their average for the most-recent trading session. This could make these ETFs the ones to watch out for in the days ahead to see if this trend of extra-interest continues.
Zacks.com
APA Meets on Q2 Earnings, Buys Assets, Lowers Output View
APA - Free Report) reported second-quarter 2022 adjusted earnings of $2.37 per share, meeting the Zacks Consensus Estimate and up significantly from the year-earlier quarter’s income of 70 cents. The quarterly numbers reflect sharply higher commodity prices, partly offset by lower-than-expected production and a rise in costs. Precisely, the...
Comments / 0