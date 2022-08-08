Read full article on original website
Tiger Woods accused of attacking ‘younger golfers’ and doing ‘PGA Tour’s bidding’ by LIV Golf in bombshell lawsuit
LIV GOLF have sensationally accused the PGA Tour of using Tiger Woods to "publicly criticise" players who joined the controversial tour. 15-time Major winner Woods rejected a staggering £655MILLION to join the Saudi-funded breakaway group. Woods publicly said last month that he disagreed with the concept. And now the...
Golf World Reacts To Judge's LIV, PGA Tour Ruling
On Tuesday, a federal judge ruled that LIV golfers Talor Gooch, Matt Jones and Hudson Swafford will not be allowed to participate in the PGA's FedEx Cup Playoffs. Judge Beth Freeman said that "LIV contracts are based upon players calculation of what they were leaving behind." The golf world reacted...
ESPN
Rory McIlroy, Justin Thomas approve decision to not let LIV Golf members into PGA Tour's FedEx Cup playoffs
MEMPHIS, Tenn. -- Rory McIlroy was paying attention to court proceedings Tuesday, when a federal judge in California denied a temporary restraining order to three suspended PGA Tour members who signed with LIV Golf and then wanted to play in the FedEx Cup playoffs. Talor Gooch, Matt Jones and Hudson...
LIV Golf statement on players being denied access to PGA Tour's FedEx Cup Playoffs: 'No one gains by banning golfers'
After what is sure to be the first of many legal matches between the PGA Tour and players who jumped ship to play for the upstart LIV Golf Invitational Series, the Tour is 1 up. On Tuesday a judge ruled against Talor Gooch, Matt Jones and Hudson Swafford after they...
Golf.com
8 intriguing findings from the PGA Tour’s response to ‘Mickelson et al’ LIV lawsuit
When being sued, the defendant would normally have plenty of time to respond to complaints — as much as 21 days, to be precise. But in the case of ‘Mickelson et al vs. PGA Tour’ the PGA Tour didn’t have quite as much time. Included within...
SkySports
PGA Tour: Who qualified for the FedExCup Playoffs at the Wyndham Championship and who missed out?
Joohyung Kim had already locked in his PGA Tour card for next season but wasn't initially eligible to feature in the play-offs, as he wasn't a full-time PGA Tour member, only to earn full player status with his impressive victory at the Wyndham Championship. The 20-year-old recovered from quadruple-bogeying his...
PGA Tour responds to lawsuit that would allow three LIV Golf players into FedEx Cup Playoffs, points out 'falsehoods'
After 11 LIV Golf players sued the PGA Tour last week, with three of them seeking entry into the Tour’s FedEx Cup Playoffs that start this week, the Tour on Monday sent to the U.S. District Court of Northern California a 32-page response plus a separate seven-page example of what it calls mischaracterizations and mistruths presented by the LIV players.
ESPN
PGA Tour files motion in federal court to keep three LIV golfers out of FedEx Cup playoffs
The PGA Tour has asked a federal judge to deny a temporary restraining order to three of its suspended members who left to compete on the rival LIV Golf Invitational Series and are seeking to participate in the FedEx Cup playoffs, arguing the players can't "have their cake and eat it too."
SFGate
PGA Tour says players knew consequences of joining LIV Golf
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. The PGA Tour asked a federal judge in San Francisco to deny the appeal of three suspended players who joined Saudi-backed LIV Golf and now want to compete in the tour's lucrative postseason, arguing the players knew the consequences two months ago.
Look: Judge Makes Decision In LIV Golfers' Restraining Order Against PGA Tour
Three golfers who left the PGA Tour for LIV Golf will not be allowed to participate in the FedEx St. Jude Championship. Per Golf Magazine's Sean Zak, U.S. District Judge Beth Labson Freeman ruled against Talor Gooch, Hudson Swafford, and Matt Jones. The trio filed a temporary restraining order against...
CBS Sports
2022 FedEx Cup Playoffs: Standings, schedule, golf format, purse, prize money for PGA Tour postseason
Upon the conclusion of a regular season jam packed with events and four tremendous major championships, the PGA Tour's FedEx Cup Playoffs have arrived. Since the FedEx Cup Playoffs started in 2007, professional golf has never felt more tenuous, and has likely never been more up in the air. Now...
bloomberglaw.com
PGA Can Ban Three Liv Players From FedEx Cup, Judge Rules (2)
Three professional golfers who joined the Saudi Arabia-financed LIV Golf series will have to sit out the FedEx Cup Playoffs because a judge refused to lift their suspension by the PGA Tour. Talor Gooch, Hudson Swafford, and Matt Jones qualified for the lucrative playoffs and its $18 million top prize...
Federal judge denies LIV golfers bid for PGA Tour postseason
SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) -- A federal judge in California ruled Tuesday that three golfers who joined Saudi-backed LIV Golf will not be able to compete in the PGA Tour's postseason.U.S. District Judge Beth Labson Freeman made her decision in San Jose after attorneys for the sides each spoke for about an hour. Freeman said she didn't consider the golfers faced irreparable harm because of the big money they were guaranteed by joining LIV, a key issue in the case. "There simply is no irreparable harm in this case," PGA Tour attorney Elliot Peters said. The three suspended golfers were seeking...
Golf Digest
The PGA Tour vs. LIV: Inside the battle between a giant that won't budge and a startup that won't stop
The songs thundering through the course were indistinguishable, each pop track sounding like the one that came before. The only disruption was a voice. It was unclear to whom the voice belonged or where he was, although judging by the cadence and spirit it was more deejay than public announcer. The voice said a lot of things during the LIV Golf Invitational at Trump Bedminster in mid-July, most of which—like “Get on your feet!” and “Make some noise!” and “Who wants a free shirt?!”—was forgotten as soon as it was said. Yet how the voice ended each message was indelible, for it was both welcoming while serving as a warning.
Report: Carlos Ortiz drops name from LIV Golf players' lawsuit against PGA Tour
The antitrust lawsuit against the PGA Tour that included 11 players on the upstart LIV Golf series has lost a supporter. On Tuesday Carlos Ortiz, who still has “PGA Tour player” in his Twitter bio, told Golf Channel that he would be dropping out of the lawsuit that included the likes of Phil Mickelson, Bryson DeChambeau, Talor Gooch, Hudson Swafford, Matt Jones, Ian Poulter, Abraham Ancer, Pat Perez, Jason Kokrak and Peter Uihlein. The players are challenging their suspensions by the PGA Tour for their actions in joining the Greg Norman-led LIV Golf Invitational Series, which is backed by Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund.
GolfWRX
PGA Tour accuses LIV rebels filing a lawsuit to play FedEx Cup of ‘fabricating an emergency’
The ‘LIV 11’ lawsuit was always going to make public the internal rows and wrangling between players, organizers and the various tours. Amongst the 11, three players – Talor Gooch, Matt Jones and Hudson Swafford – are seeking a TRO (temporary restraining order) in order to be able to play the FedEx Cup events, starting on Thursday.
