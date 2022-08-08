ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Golf

The Spun

Golf World Reacts To Judge's LIV, PGA Tour Ruling

On Tuesday, a federal judge ruled that LIV golfers Talor Gooch, Matt Jones and Hudson Swafford will not be allowed to participate in the PGA's FedEx Cup Playoffs. Judge Beth Freeman said that "LIV contracts are based upon players calculation of what they were leaving behind." The golf world reacted...
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

PGA Tour responds to lawsuit that would allow three LIV Golf players into FedEx Cup Playoffs, points out 'falsehoods'

After 11 LIV Golf players sued the PGA Tour last week, with three of them seeking entry into the Tour’s FedEx Cup Playoffs that start this week, the Tour on Monday sent to the U.S. District Court of Northern California a 32-page response plus a separate seven-page example of what it calls mischaracterizations and mistruths presented by the LIV players.
SFGate

PGA Tour says players knew consequences of joining LIV Golf

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. The PGA Tour asked a federal judge in San Francisco to deny the appeal of three suspended players who joined Saudi-backed LIV Golf and now want to compete in the tour's lucrative postseason, arguing the players knew the consequences two months ago.
bloomberglaw.com

PGA Can Ban Three Liv Players From FedEx Cup, Judge Rules (2)

Three professional golfers who joined the Saudi Arabia-financed LIV Golf series will have to sit out the FedEx Cup Playoffs because a judge refused to lift their suspension by the PGA Tour. Talor Gooch, Hudson Swafford, and Matt Jones qualified for the lucrative playoffs and its $18 million top prize...
CBS Baltimore

Federal judge denies LIV golfers bid for PGA Tour postseason

SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) --  A federal judge in California ruled Tuesday that three golfers who joined Saudi-backed LIV Golf will not be able to compete in the PGA Tour's postseason.U.S. District Judge Beth Labson Freeman made her decision in San Jose after attorneys for the sides each spoke for about an hour. Freeman said she didn't consider the golfers faced irreparable harm because of the big money they were guaranteed by joining LIV, a key issue in the case. "There simply is no irreparable harm in this case," PGA Tour attorney Elliot Peters said. The three suspended golfers were seeking...
Golf Digest

The PGA Tour vs. LIV: Inside the battle between a giant that won't budge and a startup that won't stop

The songs thundering through the course were indistinguishable, each pop track sounding like the one that came before. The only disruption was a voice. It was unclear to whom the voice belonged or where he was, although judging by the cadence and spirit it was more deejay than public announcer. The voice said a lot of things during the LIV Golf Invitational at Trump Bedminster in mid-July, most of which—like “Get on your feet!” and “Make some noise!” and “Who wants a free shirt?!”—was forgotten as soon as it was said. Yet how the voice ended each message was indelible, for it was both welcoming while serving as a warning.
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Report: Carlos Ortiz drops name from LIV Golf players' lawsuit against PGA Tour

The antitrust lawsuit against the PGA Tour that included 11 players on the upstart LIV Golf series has lost a supporter. On Tuesday Carlos Ortiz, who still has “PGA Tour player” in his Twitter bio, told Golf Channel that he would be dropping out of the lawsuit that included the likes of Phil Mickelson, Bryson DeChambeau, Talor Gooch, Hudson Swafford, Matt Jones, Ian Poulter, Abraham Ancer, Pat Perez, Jason Kokrak and Peter Uihlein. The players are challenging their suspensions by the PGA Tour for their actions in joining the Greg Norman-led LIV Golf Invitational Series, which is backed by Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund.
GOLF

