A refreshed Rory McIlroy will seek to put his Open Championship heartache behind him as he focuses on the “weird” task of winning a record third FedEx Cup title.McIlroy held a two-shot lead midway through the final round at St Andrews and carded a bogey-free closing 70, but that was not enough to end his eight-year major championship drought.Australia’s Cameron Smith claimed the Claret Jug after firing eight birdies – including five in a row from the 10th – to card his second 64 of the week and finish 20 under par, beating the previous best of 19 under on...

GOLF ・ 11 HOURS AGO