Video of infant that looks like an 'Alien baby' has gone viral
A video of a newborn baby with redness and cracks on the skin has gone viral because of its ‘alien-like’ appearance. People are calling it ‘demon child’ and ‘alien baby.’ According to the video, this unusual baby was born to Sajeda, wife of Shafiq, in the Ratlam district of Madhya Pradesh, a state in India.
The Black Couple Who Gave Birth to a White Baby
Ben Ihegboro and Angela Ihegboro with their white daughterScreengrab from the Sun. While many people choose to have babies after getting married, it’s natural for hopeful parents to expect their children to look like them. However, science fiction became a reality for one Nigerian immigrant family in England. The couple were both black but gave birth to a perfectly healthy white baby. Not only did the baby not look like Ben and Angela Ihegboro and their other two children, who were black, but their newborn daughter looked nothing like their race. Instead, the baby daughter, whom they named Nmachi, was blue-eyed, blond, and white.
Animal Sanctuary Owner Charged for Holding Beef Cows Hostage, Cops Say
A New York animal sanctuary owner was arrested Tuesday on a felony charge of grand larceny for refusing to return two cows that wandered onto her property from a nearby beef farm, New York State Police said in a press release. Beef farm owner Scott Gregson told USA Today that the cows somehow escaped his electric barbed-wire fence last month, and he heard from the SPCA that they were being kept at the sanctuary. However, when he arrived and asked about the cows last week, Tracy Murphy demanded proof of ownership and then told him to leave because he was trespassing, Gregson said. Gregson returned to her property July 25 with authorities in tow to get his cows back, and state troopers ended up having to get a warrant for Murphy’s arrest in order to retrieve the animals. “We wish this would never have happened. We are a farm community and cattle get out... people tend to help one another when that happens,” Gregson said. Murphy, who is currently free on bond, pleaded not guilty to the charge Tuesday, which could get her jail time if convicted.
Feeding Wild Animals Begging For Food Might Lead to Deers That Harass People 10 Years From Now
According to recent studies from University College Dublin, the practice of feeding wild animals poses a significant risk to both human and animal welfare because it may be driving the artificial selection of harassing behavior in some species. Researchers from the University of Central Florida discovered that fawns from mothers...
