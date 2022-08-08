ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orange County, CA

Supervisor Foley highlights OCTA efforts to address transportation insecurity among OC community college students

By courtesy
oc-breeze.com
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

Related
oc-breeze.com

OCTA’s student bus pass program expands to all O.C. community colleges

All community colleges in Orange County are now on board. The Orange County Transportation Authority this week marked a major milestone in the effort to provide OC Bus passes to thousands of community college students when it presented resolutions to all nine Orange County community colleges now participating in the College Pass program.
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
oc-breeze.com

County of Orange appoints An Tran as new director of SSA

The Orange County Board of Supervisors has unanimously appointed An Tran as the new director of the County of Orange Social Services Agency (SSA), effective August 12, 2022. With over 23 years of service to the County of Orange, Mr. Tran’s experience spans four County departments including SSA, OC Waste & Recycling, County Executive Office and the OC Health Care Agency. He currently serves as SSA’s Chief Deputy Director.
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Orange County, CA
Education
Local
California Government
Orange County, CA
Government
County
Orange County, CA
Local
California Education
oc-breeze.com

Long Beach Republican Women to hear from ABC Unified School District President Yoo on education issues

Education is a top issue that concerns Americans. It will be a driving force in the November midterm election as parents seek a return to American values where their children are educated rather than indoctrinated. The community is invited to the Saturday, September 10 Long Beach Republican Women Federated’s breakfast meeting to hear from ABC Unified School District President Soo Yoo discuss California education issues. Yoo, who is running for state assembly (67th district), says, “My goal is to awaken Californians to fight back for our children and reestablish common sense in the Golden State.”
LONG BEACH, CA
oc-breeze.com

Cypress Police urge residents to sign up for emergency training

Learn disaster response skills by attending the West Orange County CERT Basic Academy. Skills learned in this 20-hour FEMA course can be used immediately to assist your family, your neighborhood, and your business and may help you handle emergencies until first responders arrive. Training begins on Friday, September 30. For...
CYPRESS, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Saddleback College#Fullerton College#Cypress College#Santa Ana College#Octa#Board#Santiago Canyon College#Golden West College#Coastline College#Irvine Valley College#Orange Coast College
newportbeachindy.com

New John Wayne Airport Director Wakes Up Newport Beach

John Wayne Airport is flying high with the recent addition of Charlene Reynolds as the newly appointed Airport Director. A Phoenix native, Reynolds boasts over 20 years of experience in both the public and private sectors. She comes to Orange County after serving as the chief commercial officer of the Houston Airport System, and previously working for the Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport as the Interim and Assistant Aviation Director. She also worked for the City of Phoenix for 15 years in the transportation department and the city manager’s office.
NEWPORT BEACH, CA
Voice of OC

Cho: The PACT Act is Good News for Orange County Veterans

I am happy to report some good news for the over 100,000 veterans living in Orange County. Despite some last-minute shenanigans, the Sergeant First Class Heath Robinson Honoring Our PACT Act finally heads over to President Biden’s desk for his signature. Because this is the most comprehensive toxic-exposure legislation passed in our nation’s history, there is something in the bill for nearly every recent generation who served our country.
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Education
NewsBreak
Colleges
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Education
theregistrysocal.com

Bonanni Development Receives $100MM Construction Financing for 321-Unit Orange County Multifamily Project

Bellwether Enterprise Real Estate Capital LLC (BWE), a national commercial and multifamily mortgage banking company, announced today the closing of a $100,000,000 construction/perm loan to finance Cloud House, a Class A residential development in Stanton, CA. Tom Kenny, Executive Vice President, and Alex Gregoire, Assistant Vice President, both in BWE’s...
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
randomlengthsnews.com

Long Beach BRIEFS: $25 Minimum Wage for Healthcare Workers And Proposed FY Budget Unveiled

Long Beach City Council Votes to Set a $25 Minimum Wage for Healthcare Workers. The Long Beach City Council Aug. 2, voted unanimously in favor of an ordinance setting a $25 minimum wage for healthcare workers. The minimum wage will apply to all employees including clinicians, nursing assistants, janitors, pharmacists and laundry workers at private Long Beach health care facilities, including acute psychiatric hospitals, dialysis clinics, hospitals and other businesses that are part of an integrated health care delivery system.
LONG BEACH, CA
tornadopix.com

Housing Crash Is Media Fault – Orange County Register

“Mailbag” gives insight into the comments I get from readers – good, bad, or in between – and my thoughts on theirs. I’ve been a business journalist for a very long time, so excuse me for my weird old man thinking, but I know the economy is going through a major turning point when the media becomes the supposed problem.
CALIFORNIA STATE
CBS LA

Anti-mosquito spraying scheduled this week in Santa Ana

A Santa Ana neighborhood will be sprayed Wednesday and Thursday to help cut down on the mosquito population, city officials said.The Orange County Mosquito and Vector Control District says they have found an increase in the population of the invasive Aedes mosquito in a Santa Ana neighborhood, so "residential mosquito control applications" have been scheduled for this week.The mosquito control application will take place between 2 and 5 a.m. on Wednesday and Thursday in the neighborhoods west of South Greenville Street to South Bristol Street, and north of Edinger to McFadden Avenue. The mosquito spray will be distributed from backpacks,...
SANTA ANA, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy