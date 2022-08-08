ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ravens RB J.K. Dobbins is this year's co-host of the Purple Playbook show

BALTIMORE -- The Baltimore Ravens' charismatic running back J.K. Dobbins is joining WJZ's Purple Playbook team this year. Joining WJZ Sports Director Mark Viviano and former Ravens wide receiver Torrey Smith, Dobbins will bring his insider perspective to break down team storylines during the season, not to mention join the pre-game discussion on the Purple Preview. During the season, the show is recorded on the second and fourth Thursday of every month at Jimmy's Famous Seafood, and everyone's invited to attend.  Dobbins was poised to have a breakout season in 2021 as the Ravens' top running back in a run-happy offense, but an ACL tear in the final preseason game caused him to miss the entire season.Apparently, rehab is going very well. The 2020 second-round pick from Ohio State is adamant he'll be returning for Week 1 -- if you have doubts just check his resume, he says. 
Packers TV Network welcomes John Kuhn to broadcast booth

Ahead of the Green Bay Packers' preseason debut this week, the team announced that former Packers fullback John Kuhn will be moving to the broadcast booth as color analyst. Kuhn, who played nine seasons in Green Bay, was a key member of teams that won Super Bowl XLV and five division titles. A York, Pennsylvania, native, Kuhn began his career with the Pittsburgh Steelers in 2005 and was claimed off waivers by Green Bay in 2007, where he went on to earn three Pro Bowl selections (2011, 2014-15). He finished his career playing two seasons (2016-17) with the New Orleans Saints, and officially retired as a Packer in 2019.
NFL World Reacts To The Melvin Gordon Injury News

On Wednesday afternoon, the football world learned that Denver Broncos running back Melvin Gordon was dealing with an injury. According to head coach Nathaniel Hackett, Gordon suffered a foot injury. He said the team was managing the situation, but the longtime NFL running back wasn't on the practice field today.
LLSWS: Teams draw energy from crowds, vice versa

The bases loaded, her team trailing 1-0, Macy Rickards asked the crowd for some energy. In the sweltering afternoon heat at Elm Street Park, Rickards had gotten the first two out for Maryland with the bases jammed. As she stood in the pitcher’s circle, she motioned her arms up and down, urging the tightly packed contingent of Maryland fans in the stands to get louder. And they did. When she...
Jets' 2020 First-Round Pick Exits Training Camp 'Limping Badly'

The New York Jets witnessed a troubling development at training camp this Monday morning. Mekhi Becton, the team's 2020 first-round pick and expected starting right tackle, exited practice "limping badly." Becton reportedly suffered an injury during the second play of practice. He appeared to be favoring his right knee, which...
Gus Edwards (knee) 'probably doubtful' for Ravens' opener

Baltimore Ravens running back Gus Edwards (knee) is "probably doubtful for Week 1," according to Jeff Zrebiec of The Athletic. The Ravens removed J.K. Dobbins (knee) from the PUP list Monday, but Edwards appears to be a long-shot for Week 1 against the New York Jets. Mike Davis and rookie Tyler Badie could see a boost to begin the season if Edwards is sidelined, with Dobbins leading the way in the backfield. Once healthy, Edwards is expected to be the primary backup to Dobbins.
