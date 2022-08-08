BALTIMORE -- The Baltimore Ravens' charismatic running back J.K. Dobbins is joining WJZ's Purple Playbook team this year. Joining WJZ Sports Director Mark Viviano and former Ravens wide receiver Torrey Smith, Dobbins will bring his insider perspective to break down team storylines during the season, not to mention join the pre-game discussion on the Purple Preview. During the season, the show is recorded on the second and fourth Thursday of every month at Jimmy's Famous Seafood, and everyone's invited to attend. Dobbins was poised to have a breakout season in 2021 as the Ravens' top running back in a run-happy offense, but an ACL tear in the final preseason game caused him to miss the entire season.Apparently, rehab is going very well. The 2020 second-round pick from Ohio State is adamant he'll be returning for Week 1 -- if you have doubts just check his resume, he says.

BALTIMORE, MD ・ 2 DAYS AGO