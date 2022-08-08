Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Fun in the Sun at Papi Grande’s Beach BarJ.M. LesinskiBuffalo, NY
Summer Cuisine and Then Some at Taste of Orchard ParkJ.M. LesinskiOrchard Park, NY
This Man Paid Off the Mortgage for the Family of Someone Killed in the Buffalo ShootingKennardo G. JamesBuffalo, NY
Josh Allen Has Been Named as The Scariest Player for 2022PamKazBuffalo, NY
Dramatic rise of gun violence amid teens and young adults – Treasure Coast resources to help before tragedy strikesEllen ContrerasVero Beach, FL
Related
Packers QB Aaron Rodgers gets brutally honest why he likes beating the Bears every year
Aaron Rodgers is public enemy no. 1 in Windy City because of the yearly heartbreak he and the Green Bay Packers bring to the Chicago Bears. However, don’t expect the iconic QB to feel any pity or regret. On the contrary, Rodgers finds joy in beating the Bears every...
Ravens RB J.K. Dobbins is this year's co-host of the Purple Playbook show
BALTIMORE -- The Baltimore Ravens' charismatic running back J.K. Dobbins is joining WJZ's Purple Playbook team this year. Joining WJZ Sports Director Mark Viviano and former Ravens wide receiver Torrey Smith, Dobbins will bring his insider perspective to break down team storylines during the season, not to mention join the pre-game discussion on the Purple Preview. During the season, the show is recorded on the second and fourth Thursday of every month at Jimmy's Famous Seafood, and everyone's invited to attend. Dobbins was poised to have a breakout season in 2021 as the Ravens' top running back in a run-happy offense, but an ACL tear in the final preseason game caused him to miss the entire season.Apparently, rehab is going very well. The 2020 second-round pick from Ohio State is adamant he'll be returning for Week 1 -- if you have doubts just check his resume, he says.
‘Good step in the right direction’: Matthew Stafford eases elbow injury concern with latest Rams practice
The Los Angeles Rams’ training camp has centered mainly on two things. One involves matters off the field regarding the contract status of head coach Sean McVay. The other centers on the troubling elbow injury plaguing quarterback Matthew Stafford. The former appears to have sorted much earlier than anticipated...
Packers.com
Packers TV Network welcomes John Kuhn to broadcast booth
Ahead of the Green Bay Packers' preseason debut this week, the team announced that former Packers fullback John Kuhn will be moving to the broadcast booth as color analyst. Kuhn, who played nine seasons in Green Bay, was a key member of teams that won Super Bowl XLV and five division titles. A York, Pennsylvania, native, Kuhn began his career with the Pittsburgh Steelers in 2005 and was claimed off waivers by Green Bay in 2007, where he went on to earn three Pro Bowl selections (2011, 2014-15). He finished his career playing two seasons (2016-17) with the New Orleans Saints, and officially retired as a Packer in 2019.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
NFL World Reacts To The Melvin Gordon Injury News
On Wednesday afternoon, the football world learned that Denver Broncos running back Melvin Gordon was dealing with an injury. According to head coach Nathaniel Hackett, Gordon suffered a foot injury. He said the team was managing the situation, but the longtime NFL running back wasn't on the practice field today.
Pirates eye chance to split 4-game set with Diamondbacks
The Pittsburgh Pirates are fresh off a rare win over the Arizona Diamondbacks and now look to gain a split
LLSWS: Teams draw energy from crowds, vice versa
The bases loaded, her team trailing 1-0, Macy Rickards asked the crowd for some energy. In the sweltering afternoon heat at Elm Street Park, Rickards had gotten the first two out for Maryland with the bases jammed. As she stood in the pitcher’s circle, she motioned her arms up and down, urging the tightly packed contingent of Maryland fans in the stands to get louder. And they did. When she...
AthlonSports.com
Jets' 2020 First-Round Pick Exits Training Camp 'Limping Badly'
The New York Jets witnessed a troubling development at training camp this Monday morning. Mekhi Becton, the team's 2020 first-round pick and expected starting right tackle, exited practice "limping badly." Becton reportedly suffered an injury during the second play of practice. He appeared to be favoring his right knee, which...
NFL・
RELATED PEOPLE
Cam Sutton Could be Steelers' Next Contract Extension
The Pittsburgh Steelers' next defensive contract could be their long-standing cornerback.
numberfire.com
Gus Edwards (knee) 'probably doubtful' for Ravens' opener
Baltimore Ravens running back Gus Edwards (knee) is "probably doubtful for Week 1," according to Jeff Zrebiec of The Athletic. The Ravens removed J.K. Dobbins (knee) from the PUP list Monday, but Edwards appears to be a long-shot for Week 1 against the New York Jets. Mike Davis and rookie Tyler Badie could see a boost to begin the season if Edwards is sidelined, with Dobbins leading the way in the backfield. Once healthy, Edwards is expected to be the primary backup to Dobbins.
Comments / 0