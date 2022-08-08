Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Ohio ATH Deshawn Vaughn updates his recruitment
Austintown (Ohio) Fitch is one of the top programs in the Youngstown area and this season they will be led by 2024 athlete Deshawn Vaughn at the quarterback position. However, Vaughn was an All-Ohio safety for the Falcons last fall and many colleges view him as a defensive back at the next level. The 6-foot and 170-pound Vaughn currently holds one offer from Toledo and he was busy in May and June trying to earn more offers.
4 Places To Get Great Hot Dogs in Ohio
If you're in the Buckeye State and craving a hot dog, you should check out these local businesses. This local favorite in Parma, Ohio serves delicious all-beef jumbo hot dogs and was voted Greater Cleveland's best hot dog by cleveland.com readers. You can get your hot dog topped with chili, sauerkraut, or coleslaw. You can also order the hillbilly jumbo dog, which is a hot dog topped with chili and coleslaw.
newsonthegreen.com
Brookfield, Yankee Lake are stops on Rte. 7 Yard Sale
Brookfield Township and Yankee Lake are again making space available for people who want to participate in the Route 7 Yard Sale. The sale runs Sept. 2-4 from Conneaut south to Hubbard. Last year’s sale brought a significant amount of traffic for local sellers, established businesses and nonprofit organizations.
newsonthegreen.com
The bear might still be out there
The bear might still be out there. In the July print edition, NEWS On the Green published a story on bear sightings in June throughout Brookfield and Masury, which ended when a bear that was tranquilized in Sharon was relocated. NEWS On the Green had reached out to the Pennsylvania...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WFMJ.com
Northeast Ohio gas price average falls 21 cents this week
Gas prices in Northeast Ohio continue to see a steady decline. The average gasoline price in the region dropped 21 cents this week for an average of $3.695 per gallon, according to AAA. Prices are getting closer to the average from this time last year when the price was $2.977.
Local schools facing bus driver shortage
Just Tuesday morning I checked the Educational Service of Eastern Ohio's website, as well as Trumbull and Columbiana County's websites. There are still dozens of bus driver positions that need to be filled ahead of the school year.
weeklyvillager.com
Antique Tractor Club of Trumbull Hosts Annual Antique Tractor Show
Trumbull County – What do you get when you mix Meadow Green, Prairie Gold, and silver together? You get three of the tractors that are under the umbrella of the Agco Corporation. They are also the featured tractors of the 27th annual tractor show of the Antique Tractor Club of Trumbull County. The show grounds are located at 1653 Ridge Road, Vienna, Ohio 44473. This is easy access off of State Route 11, exit 54, King Graves Road, the Air Force Reserve, and Youngstown – Warren Regional Airport exit. Follow the signs to the show. This year’s show will be held on August 19, 20, and 21.
Doe licenses sold out for traditional hunting camp regions of Pennsylvania
With the third round of application for antlerless deer hunting licenses just one week off, more than a third of the initial 2022-23 allocation of 948,000 remain available to hunters, according to HuntFishPA.com, the online marketplace for hunting, trapping, fishing and related licenses in Pennsylvania. The application period opened for...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Motorcyclist dies after serious crash in Champion
A Warren man has died following a crash in Champion on Monday.
WFMJ.com
Warren motorcyclist killed after collision with SUV in Champion
A Warren man has died after a crash between a motorcycle and an SUV. The crash happened at 2:53 p.m. on State Road near Nutwood Avenue in Champion Township. According to the release, 53-year-old Patrick Riley Jr. was driving a Harley-Davidson motorcycle eastbound on State Road, following behind a Chevrolet Equinox.
WFMJ.com
Firefighters injured during two-alarm fire in Brookfield
For the second day in a row, firefighters doing their jobs in Trumbull County required medical treatment. According to the Brookfield Fire/EMS Facebook page, two firefighters went to an emergency room for treatment of muscle injuries after falling while battling a blaze at a home on the 7800 block of Oak Street SE.
cleveland19.com
Portage County traffic stop finds 2 drivers in US illegally
ROOTSTOWN TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WOIO) - The Portage County Sheriff’s Office confirmed a traffic stop for an SUV that did not appear to have a plate, traveling with another SUV without proper registration that chose to pull over, lead to the discovery that both drivers were in the US illegally.
Comments / 0