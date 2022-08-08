Read full article on original website
KETV.com
Incoming Westside High students' sneak peek at upcoming school year
OMAHA, Neb. — Incoming Westside High School students and their parents got a chance to learn about the upcoming school year Tuesday night. Administrators held two sessions to detail modular scheduling, lunch accounts and traffic flows. Some families say they're nervous about potential COVID-19 impacts and disruptions during the...
News Channel Nebraska
Bennington school district pulls plug on land deal for new high school
BENNINGTON, Neb. (WOWT) - The Bennington school district unanimously rejected a land purchase for a new second high school. The district secured a $2.2 million bond to pay for the 78 acres just north of the closed State Street Landfill as it anticipated asking voters for to consider a bond issue to build the school on the parcel located south of the corner of 132nd Street and Rainwood Road.
KETV.com
Nebraska back-to-school guide: Essential information for your student's return to the classroom
OMAHA, Neb. — Nebraska students are heading back to the classroom for another school year. Before your kids return to school, there's a few things you'll probably want to know. KETV NewsWatch 7 has you covered — starting with a list of the Omaha, Lincoln and surrounding areas' first...
KETV.com
Millard students return to the classroom for the new school year
OMAHA, Neb. — The Millard Public School District is the first to welcome students for the new school year and it was all smiles as kids filed into Wheeler Elementary this morning. It's hard to believe school is already back in session and Matt Cavalli called it exciting, saying,...
iheart.com
Westside Community Schools Workers Getting Stipends
(Omaha, NE) -- Most Westside Community Schools staff members are getting stipends in an effort to recruit and retain more workers. Monday night the school board approved $1,575 stipends for returning teachers and $975 dollar stipends for new teachers. Returning food workers, bus drivers, and custodians will get $1,275 and new workers will get $775. The money will be given out in two separate payments throughout the school year.
KETV.com
Papillion police ensure back-to-school safety with speed enforcement
PAPILLION, Neb. — It's hard to believe, but thousands of students are heading back to class this week. KETV caught up with some Millard students as they walked into Wheeler Elementary on Wednesday. And in Papillion, police are patrolling school zones to ensure safety for the new year —...
unothegateway.com
Omaha earns All-America City finalist designation
The National Civic League named Omaha as a finalist in this year’s competition, which was held virtually from July 18-22. The All-America City Award recognizes cities across the U.S for their work in the community. The National Civic League was impressed with the challenges that Omaha addresses, which identifies...
thereader.com
Douglas County Board Denies Permit for Firearm Sales at Bennington Home.
The Douglas County Board of Commissioners met for a brief meeting Tuesday to discuss a special use permit for firearm sales and transfers from a Bennington home. The Board ultimately denied the permit in a 4-2 vote, citing fears of gun violence. The Omaha City Council did not meet Tuesday.
KETV.com
Kellom Elementary teachers surprised with Alpaca boxes, supplies to help start the school year
OMAHA, Neb. — Teachers are returning to the classroom to prepare for the new year, and Monday, educators at Kellom Elementary School were welcomed back with a big surprise. The boxes rolled and carried into the elementary school are gifts of Alpaca boxes filled with supplies to help teachers kick off the new year.
WOWT
Warhorse officials hope to set up Lincoln casino in mid-September, delays in Omaha
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Slot machines in Lincoln could start spinning in about a month. Warhorse Casino officials are hoping to set up around 400 slot machines around mid-September for a temporary setup while construction continues. But things won’t happen as fast. Casino gambling in Omaha will have to wait...
WOWT
Omaha parents face months-long waitlists for daycare
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Add finding a daycare with open spots to the list of struggles for new parents. Waitlists for daycares are looking months longer than they were a couple years ago. And it’s more than staffing shortages that are making it hard for new parents to find a spot for their baby.
doniphanherald.com
Omaha nonprofit launching independent living program for autistic young adults
An eventual goal for most parents is to prepare their children to go out into the world and live independently. But for families of children with autism, making that leap can come with some additional challenges. To help bridge the gap, Omaha-based nonprofit Autism Action Partnership is launching a two-year,...
thereader.com
Justice Grant for City of Omaha, and No Omaha City Council: What’s Happening in Your Local Government on Aug. 9
Every week, The Reader picks out noteworthy agenda items from the Douglas County Board of Commissioners and the Omaha City Council. Visit the county and city's websites to view the full agendas.
KETV.com
New contract raises pay for the Lincoln Police Department
The city of Lincoln says it will have the highest paid police force in the state after the city council approved a new three-year contract Monday. The mayor expects it to improve retention and help recruit top police talent. The contract includes a year one increase of 8% for officers...
KETV.com
'It'll be a huge plus': PLCS board approves emergency camera access plan
PAPILLION, Neb. — On Monday night, the Papillion-La Vista school board voted to approve a plan between the district and local law enforcement agencies. It will allow agencies to be able to immediately access the school's cameras in the case of an emergency like an active shooter situation. With...
KETV.com
How the Nebraska AIDS Project is looking to increase HIV testing in Omaha
OMAHA, Neb. — HIV testing in Nebraska has dropped drastically since the start of the pandemic. The Nebraska AIDS Project is now looking to increase testing — with a unique approach to make information more accessible. There's a new push for HIV testing with an important message on...
WOWT
Omaha neighbors skeptical as city street becomes smoother
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A city street that’s more like a bad country road gets attention from Omaha Public Works. It comes not long after 6 On Your Side went on a rough ride. Ten days ago, a one-block stretch of the city street could have carried a nickname like bouncy Bancroft.
KETV.com
Nebraska welcomes Maryland governor amid 2024 speculation
Before a trip to the politically pivotal Iowa State Fair, Gov. Larry Hogan (R-MD) made a stop in Omaha to talk about being a Republican governor in a deep blue state. "I had the chance to meet with police and firefighters today," Hogan said. "We had a nice roundtable and rolled out a crime plan. We talked about what we've done in Maryland and things we ought to do as a nation."
KETV.com
Law enforcement recovers computers stolen from Lincoln's new high school
LINCOLN, Neb. — A total of 17 computers were recovered Aug. 7 after being stolen from Lincoln's new high school, according to authorities. Around 10:27 p.m., officers responded to a grass fire near NW 38th and W. Webster streets, according to Lincoln police. Upon arrival, officers located a vehicle...
KETV.com
Sarpy County Board appoints new permanent county treasurer
SARPY COUNTY, Neb. — The Sarpy County Board appointed Trace Jones as the permanent county treasurer. Jones has been serving in the role since 2021 after the board voted to remove the former treasurer Brian Zuger. State auditors discovered millions of dollars in accounting errors on Zuger’s watch.
