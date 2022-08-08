ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Omaha, NE

KETV.com

Incoming Westside High students' sneak peek at upcoming school year

OMAHA, Neb. — Incoming Westside High School students and their parents got a chance to learn about the upcoming school year Tuesday night. Administrators held two sessions to detail modular scheduling, lunch accounts and traffic flows. Some families say they're nervous about potential COVID-19 impacts and disruptions during the...
OMAHA, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Bennington school district pulls plug on land deal for new high school

BENNINGTON, Neb. (WOWT) - The Bennington school district unanimously rejected a land purchase for a new second high school. The district secured a $2.2 million bond to pay for the 78 acres just north of the closed State Street Landfill as it anticipated asking voters for to consider a bond issue to build the school on the parcel located south of the corner of 132nd Street and Rainwood Road.
BENNINGTON, NE
KETV.com

Millard students return to the classroom for the new school year

OMAHA, Neb. — The Millard Public School District is the first to welcome students for the new school year and it was all smiles as kids filed into Wheeler Elementary this morning. It's hard to believe school is already back in session and Matt Cavalli called it exciting, saying,...
OMAHA, NE
iheart.com

Westside Community Schools Workers Getting Stipends

(Omaha, NE) -- Most Westside Community Schools staff members are getting stipends in an effort to recruit and retain more workers. Monday night the school board approved $1,575 stipends for returning teachers and $975 dollar stipends for new teachers. Returning food workers, bus drivers, and custodians will get $1,275 and new workers will get $775. The money will be given out in two separate payments throughout the school year.
OMAHA, NE
KETV.com

Papillion police ensure back-to-school safety with speed enforcement

PAPILLION, Neb. — It's hard to believe, but thousands of students are heading back to class this week. KETV caught up with some Millard students as they walked into Wheeler Elementary on Wednesday. And in Papillion, police are patrolling school zones to ensure safety for the new year —...
PAPILLION, NE
unothegateway.com

Omaha earns All-America City finalist designation

The National Civic League named Omaha as a finalist in this year’s competition, which was held virtually from July 18-22. The All-America City Award recognizes cities across the U.S for their work in the community. The National Civic League was impressed with the challenges that Omaha addresses, which identifies...
OMAHA, NE
thereader.com

Douglas County Board Denies Permit for Firearm Sales at Bennington Home.

Our awesome email newsletter briefing tells you everything you need to know about what’s going on in Omaha. Delivered to your inbox every day at 11:00am. The Douglas County Board of Commissioners met for a brief meeting Tuesday to discuss a special use permit for firearm sales and transfers from a Bennington home. The Board ultimately denied the permit in a 4-2 vote, citing fears of gun violence. The Omaha City Council did not meet Tuesday.
DOUGLAS COUNTY, NE
WOWT

Omaha parents face months-long waitlists for daycare

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Add finding a daycare with open spots to the list of struggles for new parents. Waitlists for daycares are looking months longer than they were a couple years ago. And it’s more than staffing shortages that are making it hard for new parents to find a spot for their baby.
OMAHA, NE
doniphanherald.com

Omaha nonprofit launching independent living program for autistic young adults

An eventual goal for most parents is to prepare their children to go out into the world and live independently. But for families of children with autism, making that leap can come with some additional challenges. To help bridge the gap, Omaha-based nonprofit Autism Action Partnership is launching a two-year,...
OMAHA, NE
thereader.com

Justice Grant for City of Omaha, and No Omaha City Council: What's Happening in Your Local Government on Aug. 9

Our awesome email newsletter briefing tells you everything you need to know about what’s going on in Omaha. Delivered to your inbox every day at 11:00am. Every week, The Reader picks out noteworthy agenda items from the Douglas County Board of Commissioners and the Omaha City Council. Visit the county and city’s websites to view the full agendas.
OMAHA, NE
KETV.com

New contract raises pay for the Lincoln Police Department

The city of Lincoln says it will have the highest paid police force in the state after the city council approved a new three-year contract Monday. The mayor expects it to improve retention and help recruit top police talent. The contract includes a year one increase of 8% for officers...
LINCOLN, NE
WOWT

Omaha neighbors skeptical as city street becomes smoother

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A city street that’s more like a bad country road gets attention from Omaha Public Works. It comes not long after 6 On Your Side went on a rough ride. Ten days ago, a one-block stretch of the city street could have carried a nickname like bouncy Bancroft.
OMAHA, NE
KETV.com

Nebraska welcomes Maryland governor amid 2024 speculation

Before a trip to the politically pivotal Iowa State Fair, Gov. Larry Hogan (R-MD) made a stop in Omaha to talk about being a Republican governor in a deep blue state. "I had the chance to meet with police and firefighters today," Hogan said. "We had a nice roundtable and rolled out a crime plan. We talked about what we've done in Maryland and things we ought to do as a nation."
NEBRASKA STATE
KETV.com

Law enforcement recovers computers stolen from Lincoln's new high school

LINCOLN, Neb. — A total of 17 computers were recovered Aug. 7 after being stolen from Lincoln's new high school, according to authorities. Around 10:27 p.m., officers responded to a grass fire near NW 38th and W. Webster streets, according to Lincoln police. Upon arrival, officers located a vehicle...
LINCOLN, NE
KETV.com

Sarpy County Board appoints new permanent county treasurer

SARPY COUNTY, Neb. — The Sarpy County Board appointed Trace Jones as the permanent county treasurer. Jones has been serving in the role since 2021 after the board voted to remove the former treasurer Brian Zuger. State auditors discovered millions of dollars in accounting errors on Zuger’s watch.
SARPY COUNTY, NE

