Ahmaud Arbery's killers sentenced for hate crimes

The three men serving life in prison for Ahmaud Arbery's murder were again handed lengthy prison sentences. President Joe Biden tours flood destruction In Kentucky. And four Muslim men have been ambushed and killed in Albuquerque. Is there a link?

Georgia dad, son sentenced to life in Arbery death; 3rd man gets 35 years

The three Georgia men serving life in prison for Ahmaud Arbery's murder were again handed lengthy prison sentences Monday – this time on federal hate crime charges. Travis McMichael, who fatally shot Arbery, will serve his federal sentence of life plus 10 years. His father, Gregory, who initiated the deadly pursuit of the jogger, will serve life in prison plus seven years. Their neighbor William "Roddie" Bryan, who took a video of the killing, was sentenced to 35 years in prison. They will serve the federal sentences concurrently with the state time. The judge denied each man's request to serve his sentences in federal prison. In February, a jury found that the three men, who are white, violated Arbery’s civil rights and targeted him because of his race. Arbery was Black. Latest updates .

“The journey is not over, we still have more to do,” Wanda Cooper-Jones says Aug. 8 in Brunswick, Ga., as she and Marcus Arbery, the parents of Ahmaud Arbery, discuss the sentencing of the men who killed their son. Lewis M. Levine/AP

Biden tours flood-ravaged Kentucky

President Joe Biden saw firsthand on Monday what he described as "incredibly heartbreaking" devastation inflicted by floods that killed at least 37 people in southeastern Kentucky. Biden's motorcade wound along a creek with banks strewn with flood detritus. Biden said that from his helicopter as it arrived, he could see cars and buses washed into creeks. "You think to yourself, what in God's name happened," he said. Biden assured Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear that federal resources would be available to help "as long as it takes." Hundreds of people remain displaced from their homes or stranded without water, electricity or other critical supplies. More from Biden's visit .

President Joe Biden, first lady Jill Biden and Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear survey damage caused by deadly flooding on their way to a briefing Aug. 8 on the response efforts at Marie Roberts-Caney Elementary School in Lost Creek in Breathitt County. JIM WATSON/AFP via Getty Images

Police investigate killings of Muslim men in New Mexico

Four Muslim men in New Mexico were killed over a nine-month period. Is there a link? The FBI joined the investigation as authorities searched for clues Monday into a possible connection between the ambush-style slayings. The killings have rocked Muslims living in a community they once knew as a safe space. Read more about the investigation .

Here's what we know:

Who were the victims ? Mohammad Ahmadi, 62, was found shot to death Nov. 7 outside the Albuquerque business he and his brother ran, authorities said. Aftab Hussein, 41, and Muhammed Afzaal Hussain, 27, were slain in southeast Albuquerque. Hussein was killed July 26 and Hussain on Aug. 1, and investigators said they have determined a link between the killings. The fourth victim, Naeem Hussain, was fatally shot before midnight Aug. 5.

Mohammad Ahmadi, 62, was found shot to death Nov. 7 outside the Albuquerque business he and his brother ran, authorities said. Aftab Hussein, 41, and Muhammed Afzaal Hussain, 27, were slain in southeast Albuquerque. Hussein was killed July 26 and Hussain on Aug. 1, and investigators said they have determined a link between the killings. The fourth victim, Naeem Hussain, was fatally shot before midnight Aug. 5. "Vehicle of interest" sought : Authorities asked for the public’s help locating a vehicle that could be connected to the slayings, a dark vehicle with tinted windows that appears to be a Volkswagen Jetta. Albuquerque police launched an online portal for members of the public to submit photos or videos that could help.

Authorities asked for the public’s help locating a vehicle that could be connected to the slayings, a dark vehicle with tinted windows that appears to be a Volkswagen Jetta. Albuquerque police launched an online portal for members of the public to submit photos or videos that could help. Muslim community on edge : The Lighthouse of New Mexico Muslim Community Center said it would ramp up security measures and for now open the mosque only for Friday prayer.

People spread dirt over Aftab Hussein's grave at Fairview Memorial Park in Albuquerque, N.M., where a funeral service was held for Hussein, 41, and Muhammad Afzaal Hussain, 27, at the Islamic Center of New Mexico. Both Muslim men were shot and killed near their homes six days apart. Chancey Bush/AP

US sends largest weapons package to Ukraine

The United States will send $1 billion in ammunition, weapons and vehicles to Ukraine, the Pentagon announced Monday. The latest military aid package includes ammunition for the High Mobility Artillery Rocket Systems, or HIMARS. Defense officials credited the weapon and stiff Ukrainian resolve with slowing the Russian advance. The package also includes conventional artillery ammunition, armored ambulances and anti-tank weapons. The Biden administration has provided Ukraine with $9.8 billion in military aid. More Ukraine updates .

Ukrainian servicemen kneel as soldiers transport a coffin during the funeral of officers Andriy Zhovanyk and Yuri Kovalenko, killed in a battle against the Russian troops, in central Independence square in Kyiv, Ukraine. Efrem Lukatsky, AP

'Grease' star dies Olivia Newton-John dies at 73

Olivia Newton-John, the Grammy Award-winning singer and actress best known as the goody two-shoes Sandy in "Grease," died at age 73 after battling breast cancer. Newton-John's husband, John Easterling, confirmed his wife's death Monday via her Facebook page, writing that she "passed away peacefully at her ranch in Southern California this morning, surrounded by family and friends." RIP, Sandra Dee. Read more about the 'Grease' star's life here and see her life in pictures here .

Olivia Newton-John, the Grammy Award-winning singer and actress best known as Sandy in "Grease," died at age 73 after battling breast cancer. USA TODAY

👉 Don't miss this investigation: How Arizona rakes in millions from prison labor: Arizona Correctional Industries – the state-run company that sells incarcerated labor – leases hundreds of prisoners to twice as many private companies as it did 10 years ago. Prisoners have been shunted into monotonous, backbreaking and often dangerous work, while injuries and lawsuits mounted. ACI has made millions, and private companies benefited. Read the investigation here .

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Ahmaud Arbery's killers sentenced for hate crimes