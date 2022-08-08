Read full article on original website
Country’s No. 12 overall prospect plans to return to Ohio State for Notre Dame game
An elite athlete from Georgia the Buckeyes have offered will return to Ohio State for the Notre Dame game Sept. 3.
Hear From Jim Knowles, LBs Following Ohio State's Fifth Practice Of Fall Camp
The Buckeyes expect to have a top-five defense under Knowles, and that starts with the linebackers.
saturdaytradition.com
Ohio State DC Jim Knowles names top 2 linebackers for 2022 scheme
Ohio State is entering its first season with Jim Knowles as the defensive coordinator. Knowles, formerly at Oklahoma State, will have the Buckeyes playing in a 4-2-5 scheme. Knowles has identified his top 2 linebackers as Steele Chambers and Tommy Eichenberg, per Bill Rabinowitz of The Columbus Dispatch. Steele is...
Where Penn State’s Class of 2023 ranks nationally after latest decommitment
Penn State’s Class of 2023 had been on track to finish the recruiting cycle in the top 10, marking the first time in program history during the recruiting analysis era the Nittany Lions have pulled in back-to-back top 10 recruiting classes. That accomplishment appears to be on the edge after Penn State lost a commitment from a four-star recruit this week. Penn State went down a commitment from its Class of 2023 on Tuesday with the decommittment of defensive lineman Tomarrion Parker. The Alabama native is believed to be exploring some recruiting options within the sEC with Florida, Georgia, and Tennessee...
Ohio State Football Schedule: Year starts vs Notre Dame
Ohio State football schedule: Week 1 – Ohio State vs Notre Dame Date: Game Time (ET) TV Sat, Sept. 3
Comparing size, reach of Buckeyes massive fanbase to other B1G schools
COLUMBUS — Training camp is finally here for Ohio State. Football is officially back. And The Tim May Podcast is returning this week with a pair of special guests as the preseason continues for the Buckeyes. After an offseason full of using his podcast to revisit with former players,...
saturdaytradition.com
James Laurinaitis, Notre Dame assistant and ex-OSU star, shares challenges of facing Buckeyes
James Laurinaitis was a star at Ohio State from 2005-08. The former Buckeye linebacker was a three-time consensus All-American in Columbus. Laurinaitis also won the Butkus award and Lott Trophy during his tenure. Now, Laurinaitis is a grad assistant with Notre Dame. He recently expressed his opinion on Notre Dame’s...
Another Buckeye target confirms attendance for Ohio State - Notre Dame game
A talented defensive recruit the Buckeyes have offered a scholarship confirms he will be at the Ohio State - Notre Dame game.
Penn State unranked in preseason USA Today Coaches Poll for first time since 2016
Penn State is on the outside looking in of the first edition of the USA TODAY Sports AFCA Coaches Poll, announced Monday. The Nittany Lions are unranked in the preseason edition of the weekly top-25 poll, in which coach James Franklin is a voter, for the first since in 2016. That year, of course, Penn State won the Big Ten title and played in the Rose Bowl.
High School Girls Golf 2022 preview: Hawken’s Ella Wong returns to defend Division II state title
CLEVELAND, Ohio – With the fall sports season quickly ramping up, now is a perfect time to look at some of the area’s top golf programs. Independence was the only cleveland.com-area team to qualify for the Division II state tournament last season. The Blue Devils held onto a seven-stroke lead over Hawken to advance, then finished 10th at state.
Ohio State targets at the top of the updated 247Sports 2024 Top247 rankings
Ohio State head coach Ryan Day, Director of Player Personnel Mark Pantoni, and the Ohio State staff are working hard on their 2023 recruiting. They currently have 19 commitments for that class. Those commitments make up the country’s No. 4 2023 recruiting class in the 247Sports Composite team recruiting rankings.
saturdaytradition.com
Justin Frye discusses Ohio State's o-line group entering first fall camp with Buckeyes
Justin Frye is entering his first season as the offensive line coach in Columbus. He previewed his unit in media comments Monday with some positive remarks entering the fall. Things appear to be looking good under center for Ohio State. Frye had some nice words for projected starting center Luke Wypler.
Ohio State Commits, Targets Littered Among Preseason SI99 Recruiting Rankings
Seven future Buckeyes made SI All-American’s initial list of the nation’s top senior football prospects.
Michigan football one of the top teams in preseason USA TODAY Sports AFCA Coaches Poll
The telltale signs that college football season is nearly upon us continue to mount, with Big Ten media days having taken place two weeks ago, fall camp having begun, and now, the next step has taken place. The preseason USA TODAY Sports AFCA Coaches Poll dropped on Monday afternoon, showing...
