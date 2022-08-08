Penn State’s Class of 2023 had been on track to finish the recruiting cycle in the top 10, marking the first time in program history during the recruiting analysis era the Nittany Lions have pulled in back-to-back top 10 recruiting classes. That accomplishment appears to be on the edge after Penn State lost a commitment from a four-star recruit this week. Penn State went down a commitment from its Class of 2023 on Tuesday with the decommittment of defensive lineman Tomarrion Parker. The Alabama native is believed to be exploring some recruiting options within the sEC with Florida, Georgia, and Tennessee...

STATE COLLEGE, PA ・ 17 HOURS AGO