ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Orleans, LA

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
New Orleans, LA
Local
Louisiana Crime & Safety
New Orleans, LA
Crime & Safety
City
New Orleans, LA
NOLA.com

Suspect booked with murder in Metairie shooting tried to flush gun down toilet: JPSO

The Jefferson Parish Sheriff's Office has arrested a suspect in connection with a July 23 shooting that left a Metairie man dead. James Wallace Jr., 22, of Metairie, was booked Tuesday with second-degree murder, being a convicted felon in possession of a firearm and several drug-related charges, said Capt. Jason Rivarde, a Sheriff's Office spokesperson.
METAIRIE, LA
WWL

2 teen arrested, accused of stealing mail and using it to forge checks

JEFFERSON PARISH, La. — Jefferson Parish Sheriff's deputies arrested two teenagers they say were stealing mail and using it to forge checks. Deputies were dispatched to a hotel in Terrytown after management had a problem with the two suspects. According to police, when deputies entered their hotel room they saw dozens of blank and freshly made fraudulent checks.
JEFFERSON PARISH, LA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Amanda Williams
West Side Journal

Addis Police Dept. makes drug arrest

On Sunday, August 7, Addis police officers made a narcotics arrest during a routine traffic stop for no inspection sticker. The driver, Sean Phillip Walsh of New Orleans, was in possession of 20 grams of methamphetamine, three grams of hash, five grams of marijuana, 10 dosage units of LSD, and eight grams of mushrooms.
ADDIS, LA
WWL

Be warned: People are impersonating Causeway cops in an extortion scam

NEW ORLEANS — The Causeway Police Department and Greater New Orleans Expressway Commission (GNOEC) are warning citizens of an ongoing extortion scam involving the impersonation of their employees. According to a news release from the GNOEC, the perpetrators are impersonating GNOEC employees and Causeway police officers, requesting gift cards...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Vending Machine#Archdiocese
gentillymessenger.com

Driver sought for endangering the public at Almonaster and Louisa

The New Orleans Police Department is requesting the public’s assistance in identifying a suspect wanted in connection with reckless driving and aggravated flight. The offense occurred on Sunday (Aug. 7) at the intersection of Almonaster Boulevard and Louisa Street. According to investigators, the driver of a black Chevrolet Camaro,...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
WWL-TV

Woman fatally shot on Earhart Boulevard in New Orleans

NEW ORLEANS — Authorities say a woman is dead after a shooting in Central City area of New Orleans on Tuesday afternoon. According to the New Orleans Police Department, the shooting happened shortly before 12:21 p.m. in the 2300 block of Earhart Boulevard. Police say that a woman had been shot and was declared dead at the scene.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
theadvocate.com

Two shot in Gonzales by driver who got out of car and opened fire

A driver sped past four people walking down the street in Gonzales Monday night, got out and fired a gun at them, hitting two, police said. Arriving police officers found one of the victims in the 800 block of South Abe Street shortly after 7:25 p.m. Monday with serious injuries, police said in a statement.
GONZALES, LA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WDSU

Shooting in the Gentilly Terrace Neighborhood on Monday

NEW ORLEANS — New Orleans police are investigating a shooting in the Gentilly Terrace neighborhood that injured one man on Monday night. According to initial reports, a man sustained a gunshot wound to the body at the intersection of Clematis and Jonquil Streets around 8:13 p.m. The victim was...
NEW ORLEANS, LA

Comments / 0

Community Policy