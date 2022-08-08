Read full article on original website
New Orleans mother charged after allegedly murdering her kids and posting disturbing Facebook videoLavinia ThompsonNew Orleans, LA
Saints training camp practice to be held at Caesars SuperdomeTina HowellNew Orleans, LA
Pastor who worked to end street violence says his son was shot to deathCheryl E PrestonGretna, LA
Zion Williamson's New NBA Contract Enforces Weight IssuesWoods HoopsNew Orleans, LA
Saints lose their first player for the season due to injuryTina HowellNew Orleans, LA
JPSO busts teens in a Terrytown hotel, caught with checks stolen from USPS mailboxes
The Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office says they have arrested two teens from New Orleans after deputies responding to a disturbance call at a Terrytown hotel, found the teens with checks stolen from USPS blue mailboxes.
Video of off-duty New Orleans cop beaten up and allegedly robbed raises questions
NEW ORLEANS — Video of an off-duty NOPD officer being beaten and allegedly robbed leaves a lot of unanswered questions. The NOPD says they responded to the 700 block of Saint Louis Street early Monday morning. Security video from a nearby business shows the scene at 2:52 a.m. In...
wgno.com
Teens arrested after JP deputies seize several fraudulent checks in hotel room
TERRYTOWN, La. (WGNO) — Dozens of blank newly printed fraudulent checks were seized by the Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office Tuesday, inside of a hotel room. Deputies announce two teenagers were allegedly arrested for the crime. According to deputies, the manager of a Terrytown hotel was reportedly having problems...
Video shows ATV in violent collision with deputy after chase; charges downgraded
PLAQUEMINES PARISH, La. — Criminal charges against an 18-year-old New Orleans man after he struck a Plaquemines Parish deputy while fleeing on an ATV have been downgraded from attempted murder to aggravated second-degree battery as dash cam video of the collision and additional evidence did not support the higher charge in the eyes of prosecutors and a grand jury.
Video shows father trying to save the lives of his 2 stabbed children, NOPD arrests mother
New information has been released following the double stabbing that killed a 4-year-old girl and left her 2-year-old brother in critical condition in the 9th Ward. The person who New Orleans Police say stabbed the children? Their own mother.
NOLA.com
Suspect booked with murder in Metairie shooting tried to flush gun down toilet: JPSO
The Jefferson Parish Sheriff's Office has arrested a suspect in connection with a July 23 shooting that left a Metairie man dead. James Wallace Jr., 22, of Metairie, was booked Tuesday with second-degree murder, being a convicted felon in possession of a firearm and several drug-related charges, said Capt. Jason Rivarde, a Sheriff's Office spokesperson.
2 teen arrested, accused of stealing mail and using it to forge checks
JEFFERSON PARISH, La. — Jefferson Parish Sheriff's deputies arrested two teenagers they say were stealing mail and using it to forge checks. Deputies were dispatched to a hotel in Terrytown after management had a problem with the two suspects. According to police, when deputies entered their hotel room they saw dozens of blank and freshly made fraudulent checks.
WDSU
Police report that the Mandeville Elementary School was burglarized on Saturday
MANDEVILLE, La. — Mandeville Police Department reported that Mandeville Elementary School was burglarized on Saturday. The first day of school was just two days after the burglary. According to police, no children or staff were present during the incident. It is currently unclear what was stolen or broken at...
West Side Journal
Addis Police Dept. makes drug arrest
On Sunday, August 7, Addis police officers made a narcotics arrest during a routine traffic stop for no inspection sticker. The driver, Sean Phillip Walsh of New Orleans, was in possession of 20 grams of methamphetamine, three grams of hash, five grams of marijuana, 10 dosage units of LSD, and eight grams of mushrooms.
Cops search for person of interest in N.O. East homicide
Police in New Orleans are searching for a subject wanted for questioning in the ongoing investigation of a homicide that happened in New Orleans Eats on July 29.
WDSU
Kenner police chase ends in two arrested for various drug charges
Kenner police said two men were arrested after a chase led to a drug bust. On Monday, Kenner police tried to stop a car, but the driver led officers on a chase in South Kenner into River Ridge. The driver, Keea Bruce, 25, was arrested for possession with intent to...
Be warned: People are impersonating Causeway cops in an extortion scam
NEW ORLEANS — The Causeway Police Department and Greater New Orleans Expressway Commission (GNOEC) are warning citizens of an ongoing extortion scam involving the impersonation of their employees. According to a news release from the GNOEC, the perpetrators are impersonating GNOEC employees and Causeway police officers, requesting gift cards...
gentillymessenger.com
Driver sought for endangering the public at Almonaster and Louisa
The New Orleans Police Department is requesting the public’s assistance in identifying a suspect wanted in connection with reckless driving and aggravated flight. The offense occurred on Sunday (Aug. 7) at the intersection of Almonaster Boulevard and Louisa Street. According to investigators, the driver of a black Chevrolet Camaro,...
NOPD needs help in finding a burglary suspect
The New Orleans Police Department needs the public’s help in identifying and locating a suspect wanted in connection with a business burglary that occurred on July 28, 2022, in the 400 block of North Claiborne Avenue.
WWL-TV
Woman fatally shot on Earhart Boulevard in New Orleans
NEW ORLEANS — Authorities say a woman is dead after a shooting in Central City area of New Orleans on Tuesday afternoon. According to the New Orleans Police Department, the shooting happened shortly before 12:21 p.m. in the 2300 block of Earhart Boulevard. Police say that a woman had been shot and was declared dead at the scene.
theadvocate.com
Two shot in Gonzales by driver who got out of car and opened fire
A driver sped past four people walking down the street in Gonzales Monday night, got out and fired a gun at them, hitting two, police said. Arriving police officers found one of the victims in the 800 block of South Abe Street shortly after 7:25 p.m. Monday with serious injuries, police said in a statement.
WDSU
Man shot in Central City 20 minutes after a homicide was reported in the same area
NEW ORLEANS — A man was shot in Central City on Tuesday, just 20 minutes after a homicide was reported in the same neighborhood. According to NOPD, a man was shot at the intersection of South Clairborne Avenue and Toledano Street around 12:41 p.m. He was transported to a local hospital to be treated for his injuries.
Arrest reports detail horrific scene inside home where children were stabbed
NEW ORLEANS — Authorities say Janee Pedesclaux slit the throats of her young children and made several video calls to their father before sharing a video of herself dripping in blood on social media. Her four-year-old daughter would later die at the hospital, and the 2-year-old son remains in...
WDSU
Shooting in the Gentilly Terrace Neighborhood on Monday
NEW ORLEANS — New Orleans police are investigating a shooting in the Gentilly Terrace neighborhood that injured one man on Monday night. According to initial reports, a man sustained a gunshot wound to the body at the intersection of Clematis and Jonquil Streets around 8:13 p.m. The victim was...
52-Year-old Don Lewis Died In A Fatal Accident In Marrero (Marrero, LA)
The Louisiana State Police responded to a fatal accident in Marrero Sunday. The crash occurred on U.S. Highway 90 Business. The victim who died in the crash was identified as 52-year-old Don Lewis from Avondale. Lewis was driving in a 2006 Buick Lucerne [..]
