Fargo, ND

A new set of paws entered the West Fargo Police Department

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Two weeks ago, the West Fargo Police Department welcomed a new pup to their K-9 unit. K-9 Hondo is a 19-month-old Belgian Malinois from the Netherlands who is replacing the retired K-9 Brewtus. Chief Denis Otterness said the departments K-9 unit continues to evolve...
Fargo Police report increase in overdoses

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Police are reporting a recent increase in overdoses in Fargo. On Saturday, Aug. 6, Fargo Police received two separate calls for individuals who were unresponsive. First responders attempted life-saving measures, but ultimately were not successful. Two days later on Monday, Aug. 8, Fargo Police...
Suspect wanted in Saturday shooting in Fargo arrested

FARGO (KFGO) – A man police say was wanted in the August 6 shooting of a man in Fargo was arrested Tuesday afternoon. Braden Poitra, 21, with no permanent address, was taken into custody without incident in Dilworth. Poitra was arrested on an unrelated felony warrant issued through the...
Golden Drive and West Fargo Police team up against hunger

WEST FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) – Golden Drive continues to work to end food insecurity in the FM metro with another food drive that brings in one of its biggest hauls. They say the community support will help hundreds of people that are struggling in shelters with a lack of supplies.
Shots Fired in Jefferson Park neighborhood

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Fargo Police confirms shots were fired in the Jefferson Park neighborhood Monday night. Authorities say they were dispatched around 8:30 p.m. for the report of shots fired in the 700 block of 23rd St. S. Upon arrival, officers found shell casings on the ground.
Fargo Police Respond To Several Shootings

FARGO, N.D. (KFGO) – Fargo police are investigating several shooting incidents over the weekend that left three people hospitalized. Police responded at about 2:30 a.m. Sunday to the Holiday Station store at 101 University Drive North on reports of vandalism at the convenience store. Arriving on the scene, they discovered that the front glass door had been shattered by gunfire. A local hospital also notified dispatch that shortly after police arrived at the scene, a shooting victim had been brought to their emergency room with non-life-threatening injuries.
Abortion Clinic Relocates and Opens in Moorhead

MOORHEAD, Minn. (KFGO/KVRR) — The owner of what was North Dakota’s only abortion clinic says the clinic has opened in its new location in Moorhead. Volunteer escorts walked patients inside while a small number of protesters demonstrated. Red River Women’s Clinic owner Tammi Kromenaker says the clinic opened...
Cass County resident charged with class B felony insurance fraud

(Cass County, ND) -- The Cass County State’s Attorney’s office, in conjunction with the North Dakota Insurance Department, have brought charges against a resident of Cass County for committing insurance fraud. Officials say 58-year-old Paul Joseph Baumler is being charged with one count of committing a fraudulent insurance...
Law Enforcement
VNL Whistleblower: Run-down house in Dilworth has residents concerned

Dilworth, MN (Valley News Live) - Many complaints have been made about a run-down house off 1st Ave. SE in Dilworth. With how dilapidated it looks from the outside, people in the neighborhood are having more and more concerns about it. “The city doesn’t want to do a thing about...
Bell Bank Chairman of the Board To Be Honored By The Chamber

FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) — The chairman of the board of Bell Bank is The Chamber’s 2022 Legacy Leader recipient. Richard Solberg will be honored at The Chamber’s Annual Celebration in October. The event serves as a reflection and celebration of Chamber and community accomplishments of the past...
Fargo PD investigates another weekend shooting

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The Fargo Police Department is investigating another weekend shooting. Officers were dispatched to the 100 block of University Drive N at 2:30 a.m. Sunday for reports of vandalism. Once on scene, officers discovered glass from the front door of a business had been broken.
Three weekend shootings leave lasting impact on the community

FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) – Three shootings over the weekend in Fargo have people more aware when they’re downtown. A bouncer says police did a good job with containment and a business owner is taking security measures more seriously for the future. “When you hear stuff, like it’s really...
West Fargo teen wins community service crown

WEST FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) – Sawyer Anderson of West Fargo was crowned 2022 International Young American Women of Service over the weekend in Portland, Maine. She came back after not winning anything the previous year. The competition lasted a week. Anderson was excited to dress up and get out...
1 injured in downtown overnight shooting

FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) — Fargo Police are looking for a man after a downtown shooting early this morning. Police say they responded to reports of someone being shot around the 10 Broadway N. just before 2:30 a.m. Officers found the victim suffering from a shot in the rear and say the injuries are non-life threatening.
