FARGO, N.D. (KFGO) – Fargo police are investigating several shooting incidents over the weekend that left three people hospitalized. Police responded at about 2:30 a.m. Sunday to the Holiday Station store at 101 University Drive North on reports of vandalism at the convenience store. Arriving on the scene, they discovered that the front glass door had been shattered by gunfire. A local hospital also notified dispatch that shortly after police arrived at the scene, a shooting victim had been brought to their emergency room with non-life-threatening injuries.

FARGO, ND ・ 2 DAYS AGO