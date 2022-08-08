Read full article on original website
Police share complaints & use of force information with Fargo Police Advisory & Oversight Board
FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) – Fargo Police says there have been 21 complaints against officers from January 1 to June 30. Eleven were sustained and three are pending. Three of the complaints were from outside the department and 18 were internal. Four were use of force with one of them being sustained.
A new set of paws entered the West Fargo Police Department
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Two weeks ago, the West Fargo Police Department welcomed a new pup to their K-9 unit. K-9 Hondo is a 19-month-old Belgian Malinois from the Netherlands who is replacing the retired K-9 Brewtus. Chief Denis Otterness said the departments K-9 unit continues to evolve...
Fargo Police report increase in overdoses
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Police are reporting a recent increase in overdoses in Fargo. On Saturday, Aug. 6, Fargo Police received two separate calls for individuals who were unresponsive. First responders attempted life-saving measures, but ultimately were not successful. Two days later on Monday, Aug. 8, Fargo Police...
ND Attorney General Wrigley planning new legislation in response to recent shootings
FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) — Following four reported shootings in the past few days in Fargo, North Dakota Attorney General Drew Wrigley has a proposal that calls for tougher sentences for violent criminals. “The last two shootings which I described, the one on Broadway and the one on North University...
Suspected Overdoses Claim 3 Lives in 4 Calls in Fargo Since Saturday
Suspect wanted in Saturday shooting in Fargo arrested
FARGO (KFGO) – A man police say was wanted in the August 6 shooting of a man in Fargo was arrested Tuesday afternoon. Braden Poitra, 21, with no permanent address, was taken into custody without incident in Dilworth. Poitra was arrested on an unrelated felony warrant issued through the...
Golden Drive and West Fargo Police team up against hunger
WEST FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) – Golden Drive continues to work to end food insecurity in the FM metro with another food drive that brings in one of its biggest hauls. They say the community support will help hundreds of people that are struggling in shelters with a lack of supplies.
Fargo Police Give Letter of Recognition to Walmart Employee Who Spotted Credit Card Thieves
FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) — A Walmart employee is awarded a Letter of Recognition by Fargo Police for alerting authorities about a theft in progress. Travis Roerich, an action protection manager for Walmart in Fargo, contacted police when he spotted four people making suspicious transactions that appeared consistent with credit card fraud.
Shots Fired in Jefferson Park neighborhood
Fargo Police Respond To Several Shootings
Abortion Clinic Relocates and Opens in Moorhead
MOORHEAD, Minn. (KFGO/KVRR) — The owner of what was North Dakota’s only abortion clinic says the clinic has opened in its new location in Moorhead. Volunteer escorts walked patients inside while a small number of protesters demonstrated. Red River Women’s Clinic owner Tammi Kromenaker says the clinic opened...
Cass County resident charged with class B felony insurance fraud
(Cass County, ND) -- The Cass County State’s Attorney’s office, in conjunction with the North Dakota Insurance Department, have brought charges against a resident of Cass County for committing insurance fraud. Officials say 58-year-old Paul Joseph Baumler is being charged with one count of committing a fraudulent insurance...
Fargo police investigate Monday night gunfire incident
VNL Whistleblower: Run-down house in Dilworth has residents concerned
Dilworth, MN (Valley News Live) - Many complaints have been made about a run-down house off 1st Ave. SE in Dilworth. With how dilapidated it looks from the outside, people in the neighborhood are having more and more concerns about it. “The city doesn’t want to do a thing about...
Bell Bank Chairman of the Board To Be Honored By The Chamber
FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) — The chairman of the board of Bell Bank is The Chamber’s 2022 Legacy Leader recipient. Richard Solberg will be honored at The Chamber’s Annual Celebration in October. The event serves as a reflection and celebration of Chamber and community accomplishments of the past...
Fargo PD investigates another weekend shooting
Three weekend shootings leave lasting impact on the community
FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) – Three shootings over the weekend in Fargo have people more aware when they’re downtown. A bouncer says police did a good job with containment and a business owner is taking security measures more seriously for the future. “When you hear stuff, like it’s really...
West Fargo teen wins community service crown
WEST FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) – Sawyer Anderson of West Fargo was crowned 2022 International Young American Women of Service over the weekend in Portland, Maine. She came back after not winning anything the previous year. The competition lasted a week. Anderson was excited to dress up and get out...
Fargo police investigating three shootings between Saturday and early Sunday; No arrests
1 injured in downtown overnight shooting
FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) — Fargo Police are looking for a man after a downtown shooting early this morning. Police say they responded to reports of someone being shot around the 10 Broadway N. just before 2:30 a.m. Officers found the victim suffering from a shot in the rear and say the injuries are non-life threatening.
