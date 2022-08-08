Read full article on original website
WRDW-TV
Move-in day for Augusta University students affected by mold
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) -The discovery of mold in Augusta University’s dorm buildings prevented 25 to 30 students from moving in this week. Instead, they moved in Saturday. Pre-nursing and incoming freshman Nayana Bell, said, “I didn’t know what to expect.”. Bell and other students were set to...
wfxg.com
Augusta's Saturday Market designed to support local businesses
(AUGUSTA, GA) - Augusta’s Saturday Market provides a weekly opportunity for shoppers to support small businesses. The market, held Saturdays on 8th and Reynolds streets, features crafters, food trucks, and other local provisions. Lela Nielsen, with Clyde’s Fresh Produce tells FOX54 “It brings people from all over the CSRA,...
Clayton News Daily
Highest and lowest paying health care jobs in Augusta
Stacker compiled the highest paying health care jobs in Augusta-Richmond County, GA-SC using data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
Aiken County Rec Center holds annual school supply giveaway
Around 200-250 children received school supplies Saturday morning at the second Joe Jackson School Supply Giveaway. The giveaway was held at the Aiken County Recreation Center located at 917 Jefferson Davis Highway in Graniteville. Tandra Cooks, Aiken County recreation manager, said the giveaway is held to relieve the stress of...
wfxg.com
Albrecht Center offers low-cost pet care in Aiken
AIKEN, S.C. (WFXG) - Every Saturday, Aiken's SPCA Albrecht Center offers affordable care for things like vaccinations, ear and skin treatment, and preventative healthcare. The clinic also offers low-cost spays and neuters, which, Veterinary Practice Manager Julie Petersen says is integral to the Center's goals. “That is our mission, to...
wgac.com
Austin’s Daily Commentary – August 12, 2022
Austin discusses the differences between criminal prosecution in Augusta versus Columbia County. More on it here.
Two current or former SC General Assembly members connected to Project Pascalis litigation
At least three current or former members of the South Carolina General Assembly are connected to the litigation over Aiken's Project Pascalis redevelopment project. Filings on the S.C. Judicial Department's website provide information about the attorneys representing the nine people and entities that are plaintiffs in the lawsuit and 40 people and entities named as defendants in the suit.
wgac.com
Things To Do In And Around Augusta This Weekend
Enjoy some cooler temperatures this weekend and plenty of things to do around the area!. For more information, please contact Jade Nealious at 803-654-8440. Free textbooks & educational materials for the local community. New Ellenton Community Center. 212 Pine Hill Ave. New Ellenton, SC 29809. For more information click HERE.
WRDW-TV
I-TEAM: Not the first report of mold for company in charge of Augusta University dorms
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - An update on safety concerns in the dorms at Augusta University. Around 30 students couldn’t move in Wednesday because mold was discovered in two residence halls. We have been digging into the company in charge of housing and what we’ve uncovered sounds eerily familiar.
Rural Health Services undergoing rebranding process, planning for internal medicine residency program
Rural Health Services’ name will “change somewhat” in the near future, CEO Carolyn Emanuel McClain announced Thursday during a breakfast for local elected officials at the Clyburn Center for Primary Care in Aiken. “We are going to do some rebranding,” she said. “We’ve got a consultant that...
Greenbriar, Dexter Arms apartment complexes in Aiken change hands
Two apartment complexes on Aiken’s Southside have been sold, according to Aiken County land records. SC Dexter Investors LLC purchased Dexter Arms Apartments for $6.618 million from Dexter Arms Apartments LLC. The deal closed July 18. SC Greenbriar Investors LLC bought Greenbriar Apartments for $5.25 million from an entity...
WRDW-TV
Piedmont Augusta updates visitor rules as COVID threat rises
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - As COVID cases trend upward again, Piedmont Augusta Hospital has updated its visitation guidelines. Like other facilities in the region, the hospital formerly known as University has adjusted its polices with the ebb and flow of COVID cases in an effort to keep from spreading coronavirus.
edgefieldadvertiser.com
The Family that Helped Bettis Academy Succeed
Alfred Nicholson family cemetery on Bettis Academy. This is the tenth article in the series on old Ninety-SixDistrict cemeteries and family genealogy. Researching the Nicholson family history led me to three different cemeteries in Edgefield County. According to familysearch.org, this line began with John Nicholson (1620-1691) and the parish records from Cumbria, England. His grandson William Nicholson (1669-1728) was the first to settle in the U.S., moving with his wife Alice and at least some of their 11 children to Virginia (his will was probated 17 May 1728 in Norfolk County, VA). William’s son George moved to North Carolina and passed away in 1780. George’s son Wright Nicholson (1739-1808) who moved to Edgefield, SC. According to South Carolina Department of Archives and History, Wright Nicholson was granted 190 acres on the South Side of the Saluda River, 16 September 1784, and another 830 acres on Penn Creek, 26January 1789.
Dr. Phyllis Gamble: Aiken County educator has been a leader throughout her life
An ability to lead and a passion for children is what led Dr. Phyllis Gamble down her current career path. Gamble, the assistant superintendent of middle schools for Aiken County Public School District, came to the school district in 2007. But before she ended up with ACPSD, she joined the Army where she worked in the Signal Corps.
WRDW-TV
Teen sought for questioning after Augusta shooting
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A day after a shooting at an apartment complex in the 200 block of Boy Scout Road, deputies said they’re looking to question someone about an aggravated assault in the same block. Matecus Barnes, 17, is wanted for questioning in reference to an aggravated assault...
WRDW-TV
AU Health gets bomb threat, but services continue
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Augusta University Health received a bomb threat Thursday afternoon, officials said. The hospital system got the threat shortly after noon. “We are taking the threat seriously with Richmond County Sherriff’s Office and Augusta University Police investigating,” AU Health said in a statement. Authorities have...
City of Thomson looking for funding for new public space
THOMSON, Ga (WJBF)- Thomson is looking for funding for a proposed park after being denied a grant from the Georgia Department of Community Affairs. There is about $1 million earmarked from the most recent Special Purpose Local Option Sales Tax (SPLOST) for this park, which may cost nearly $2 million. The park is is planned […]
‘The Voice of Black Business’: August is National Black Business Month
An initiative that started 18 years ago, National Black Business Month goes through the month of August.
WRDW-TV
McDuffie County Animal Shelter remains closed, investigation continues
MCDUFFIE COUNTY, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A padlock and chains are keeping the doors of the McDuffie County Animal Shelter shut for now. The shelter closed at the end of July and was supposed to open this week after renovations. Instead, investigations are ongoing after several serious allegations. We have more...
WRDW-TV
Facing urgent need for platelets, CSRA blood bank boosts rewards
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Shepeard Community Blood Center said Wednesday it’s in urgent need of platelets from donors of all blood types. Platelets help blood clots stop bleeding. They’re used to treat local patients who are undergoing cancer treatments, who were injured in an accident, or who are having surgery.
