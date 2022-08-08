ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Nurse facing murder charges in Windsor Hills crash that killed 6

By Eric Spillman, Tony Kurzweil, Cindy Von Quednow
YourCentralValley.com
YourCentralValley.com
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0YqCF7_0h9ceJAj00

A 37-year-old nurse suspected of killing six people and injuring eight others when her speeding Mercedes-Benz plowed into several vehicles in a Windsor Hills intersection last week will be charged with six counts of murder and five counts of gross vehicular manslaughter, officials announced Monday.

District Attorney George Gascón called the crash “tragic.”

The driver, identified as Nicole Linton, was working in Los Angeles as a traveling nurse out of Texas, when the crash occurred last Thursday, authorities said.

Linton was arrested on suspicion of vehicular manslaughter with gross negligence. She was being held in lieu of $9 million bond Monday and faces up to 90 years to life in prison if convicted, Gascón said.

Linton was expected to be charged Monday afternoon.

RELATED: 6 killed, 8 hurt at California gas station when speeding driver runs red light
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1im3H2_0h9ceJAj00
Relatives of the Windsor Hills crash victims visit the makeshift memorial. Aug. 6, 2022 (KTLA)

Authorities believe Linton’s car was traveling at around 90 mph when she sped through a red light and hit crossing vehicles at the busy intersection of La Brea and Slauson avenues.

Asherey Ryan, 23, who was six months pregnant, her 11-month-old son Alonzo, and her fiancé, Reynold Lester, were on their way to a prenatal checkup when the speeding Mercedes-Benz hit them and exploded into flames.

Everyone in Ryan’s vehicle died, including her unborn son.

“A young family was destroyed in the blink of an eye,” Gascón said at a news conference Monday.

“There’s catastrophic damage to the families and friends of those killed and injured. It’s not only a tremendous loss to their families, but to our entire community, who learned of this incredible tragedy who watched the now viral video of the collision.”

There is no evidence that alcohol was a factor in the deadly incident, but the crash remains under investigation, Gascón said.

Loved ones gathered over the weekend at the site of the horrific crash.

Sha’seana Kerr, Ryan’s younger sister, shared this message for Linton.

“I just want to tell her that we forgive her,” Kerr said. “She will have to live with this for the rest of her life. That’s why she was spared. We understand it already.”

GoFundMe pages have been set up to help the families of Lester and Ryan, Alonzo and her unborn son pay for funeral expenses.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to YourCentralValley.com.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Bakersfield Channel

Arrests made in killing of off-duty California officer

LOS ANGELES (AP) — A rookie Southern California police officer slain in an off-duty shooting was the victim of an attempted robbery, a prosecutor said Wednesday. Los Angeles County District Attorney George Gascón revealed the alleged motive as his office filed charges against a man and a 17-year-old boy in the killing of Monterey Park police Officer Gardiel Solorio, 26.
MONTEREY PARK, CA
2urbangirls.com

Hit-and-Run in South LA leaves pedestrian dead

LOS ANGELES – Authorities sought the public’s help Wednesday to find the hit-and-run driver responsible for killing a pedestrian as he crossed a street in the South Los Angeles area. The man, in his 40s, was injured around 9:35 p.m. Tuesday at Broadway and 85th Street, the Los...
LOS ANGELES, CA
WSB Radio

Nurse whom police said caused deadly LA crash charged

The woman whom police said ran a red light, causing a crash that killed several people, has been charged. The Los Angeles County District Attorney announced Monday that Nicole Lorraine Linton has been charged with six counts of murder and five counts of vehicular manslaughter with gross negligence, The Associated Press reported.
LOS ANGELES, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
City
Los Angeles, CA
State
California State
City
View Park-windsor Hills, CA
Los Angeles, CA
Crime & Safety
Local
California Crime & Safety
burbankpd.org

Man Arrested For Zip Gun

On August 5, 2022, around 11:45 p.m., a patrol officer stopped a vehicle for expired registration, a violation of the California Penal Code, in the area of Providencia Avenue and San Fernando Boulevard. The officer engaged the driver, the sole occupant of the vehicle, in a conversation, which led to...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
KTLA

Authorities searching for couple who burglarized Sylmar mortuary

Los Angeles County Sheriff’s detectives are searching for a pair of burglars who have broken into a mortuary in Sylmar on several occasions. Investigators say the two have gotten inside the structure where they drank alcohol and stole items from inside. The burglaries happened twice in July and again on Aug. 1, according to the […]
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Murder#Violent Crime#Mercedes Benz#Ktla
CBS LA

Home invasion in Hollywood ends as homeowners opens fire on suspects

Authorities were investigating an attempted home invasion in Hollywood Hills early Wednesday morning, after a group of suspects attempted to enter a residence before they were met with gunfire. The suspects fled from the scene affter attempting to enter the home, located in the 8100 block of Willow Glen Road, just before 2:30 a.m.According to Los Angeles Police Department, the group fled in a white Toyota Corolla. It was not immediately clear if any of the suspects had been struck by gunfire. No property was taken and none of the residents of the home were injured during the incident. 
LOS ANGELES, CA
signalscv.com

Father accused of leaving child in hot car heads to court

An Oxnard man who was arrested on suspicion of leaving his son in 90-degree weather while patronizing a business in the Santa Clarita Valley appeared in court for his arraignment on Tuesday, according to court documents. The Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office charged Andy Cruces with the felony crime...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
coloradoboulevard.net

Murdered Pasadena Student: Reward Extended

On Tuesday, August 9, the Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors approved a motion by Supervisor Kathryn Barger to extend the reward offered for information leading to the identification and arrest of the persons involved in the heinous murder of 13-year-old Iran Moreno. To report a tip or provide information...
PASADENA, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
2urbangirls.com

Authorities ID woman killed on freeway in Compton area

COMPTON, Calif. – Authorities Tuesday identified a woman who was fatally struck by a vehicle on the Gardena (91) Freeway in the Compton area. Someone called the California Highway Patrol at 12:16 a.m. Monday to report their vehicle struck a person on the westbound Gardena Freeway at Central Avenue, CHP Officer Stephen Brandt said.
COMPTON, CA
foxla.com

1 person killed in 5 Freeway crash in Burbank

BURBANK, Calif. - One person is dead following a crash involving a semi-truck on the 5 Freeway in Burbank Wednesday morning, officials said. According to California Highway Patrol, it happened just after 8 a.m. in the southbound lanes of I-5 and W. Verdugo Avenue. Officials said a semi-truck crashed with...
BURBANK, CA
truecrimedaily

Nurse faces murder charges in Los Angeles car crash that killed 6, including pregnant mother

LOS ANGELES (TCD) -- A 37-year-old nurse faces murder charges after allegedly killing six people and injuring eight others in a car crash. According to the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office, on Aug. 4, Nicole Linton was allegedly speeding down La Brea Boulevard and crashed into several cars. Multiple people died as a result, including Asherey Ryan, 23, who was six months pregnant, her 11-month-old son Alonzo, and her fiancé, Reynold Lester, KTLA-TV reports.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
foxla.com

LASD looking for suspects into June shooting in Compton

COMPTON, Calif. - Los Angeles County sheriff's deputies are searching for answers into the shooting death of a man in Compton back in June. Back on Saturday, June 11, deputies reported to the 4000 block of E. Pauline Street in Compton. When they arrived they found 50-year-old Lawrence Bullock had been shot and killed.
COMPTON, CA
San Diego Channel

Off-duty police officer shot to death outside Southern California gym

DOWNEY, Calif. (CNS) - A wide-ranging search was continuing Tuesday for the person or people who gunned down an off-duty Monterey Park Police Department officer outside a gym in Downey, as the tight-knit law enforcement agency mourned the loss of one of its own. The shooting was reported about 3:30...
DOWNEY, CA
foxla.com

LAPD investigating report of shots fired during Hollywood Hills home break-in

LOS ANGELES - An investigation was underway after neighbors heard shots fired during a reported break-in at a home in the Hollywood Hills early Wednesday morning. The shooting was reported around 2:30 a.m. at a home near the intersection of Laurel Canyon Boulevard and Willow Glen Road. Authorities received two 911 calls—one regarding shots fired and a second about a home invasion.
LOS ANGELES, CA
CBS LA

One dead following multi-car crash on 5 Freeway in Burbank

One person was killed in a multi-car crash involving a semi truck in Burbank early Wednesday morning. The crash, which reportedly occurred at around 8:20 a.m., blocked traffic in the area for hours as investigators surveyed the scene. Several lanes of the southbound 5 Freeway were impacted throughout the morning due to an extensive amount of debris and gasoline spillage on the road. The victims identity was withheld pending notification of next of kin. The No. 4 and 5 lanes remained blocked through 11 a.m. 
BURBANK, CA
YourCentralValley.com

YourCentralValley.com

16K+
Followers
7K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

YourCentralValley.com is the home of KSEE24 and CBS47 and covers Fresno news along with news from across the Central Valley and the latest in weather and sports.

 https://www.yourcentralvalley.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy