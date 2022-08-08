Murfreesboro police searching for man who was last seen leaving for a hike

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WKRN) — The Murfreesboro Police Department is asking the public to be on the lookout for a missing man who was last seen on Friday.

Police say Reece Richardson, 29, was last seen around 3:30 p.m. Friday in the Willowbend Drive area. Richardson told family members he was going on a hike.

The man left his debit cards, cash and phone behind.

Richardson is described as 5’10” and 150 pounds. He was last seen wearing dark-colored short pants, long sleeve blue shirt with writing on the back, tan shoes, white socks and a green baseball cap.

If you have any information on his whereabouts, you are asked to call Detective Doug Arrington at (629) 201-5522.

